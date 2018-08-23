Technically Speaking For August 23

Is global liquidity drying up? A new report from Capital Economics makes that very argument. The primary cause is the new round of global monetary tightening, which is slowly shrinking the global supply of dollars. This negatively impacts emerging market economies that have relied on dollar-denominated debt to fund their current expansion. Countries with a high debt/GDP ratio are most vulnerable, which means South Africa, Brazil, and the Philippines are potential victims of this development. The best way to track this situation is by following the prospective currencies value relative to the dollar. This is a slow-moving risk; you usually won't see the press report on it until the currency pair hits a technically important inflection point or falls by a large round number. The Fed is keeping an eye on this situation. Here's the key sentence from their latest Minutes when they were discussing the risks to the economic outlook [emphasis added]: Other downside risks cited included the possibility of a significant weakening in the housing sector, a sharp increase in oil prices, or a severe slowdown in EMEs.

Markit Economics released their latest sentiment indicators. Here are two key takeaways from the US report:

Notice the issues related to raw materials. First, there are reports of hoarding, which shouldn't be surprising. The tariffs on steel and other imports sent input prices sharply higher, which would cause firms to buy supplies while they were cheap. Second, the cost increases are severe enough to force cost-cutting in other areas of operating. That's something we haven't seen yet. Third, lack of available labor is now constraining growth. This chart from the latest JOLTs report places that data point in perspective:

JOLTS data is very new; the BLS started this series in the early 2000s, so the chart is all the data we have. But job openings are near multi-decade highs, indicating employers are clearly looking for new hires at a very high rate.

US and China trade talks are back on. From Reuters:

U.S. and Chinese officials met for the first time in more than two months to try find a way out of their deepening trade conflict, but there was no evidence that the low-key discussions would halt a new round of U.S. tariffs due on Thursday.

So far, negotiating has been a slog at best. Something interesting has started to develop, however: because China is the needier party (they have a larger amount of exports to the US), they are trying to tone down their rhetoric and implied issues with the US. We've also started to see some mild internal push back in China regarding these trade tensions. I think in the long-run, these won't amount to anything much. But, it's a good idea to see if this builds.

Turning to the markets: we're in the middle of a small rally and the SPYs have recently made new highs. But the daily charts have been technically weak: the candles were small and volume was nothing special. On top of that, the sector rotation is turning conservative, which doesn't bode well for a strong advance.

With that in mind, let's start with today's chart:

Prices rallied out of the gate, but then fell below yesterday's close and hit that level as resistance for the rest of the trading session. This is a mildly bearish development.

The 5-minute chart shows additional bearishness. Prices gapped higher on the 21st, breaking through resistance and potentially leading to another higher rally. But they formed a rounding top and have since been trending modestly lower. Now prices are below the highs of 20 August.

The DIAs have a more pronounced downtrend, but

The IWMs are trading sideways, which is modestly bullish. This index represents risk-based shares.

The SPYs 30-day chart really shows the lack of bullish momentum. Prices broke through upside resistance on the 21st. But they haven't been able to maintain that momentum, instead just drifting lower. On one hand, the fact that prices haven't moved sharply lower is good; that indicates there is still plenty of buying enthusiasm in the market. But the lack of follow-through is also a problem because it means the bulls aren't as strong as we'd like.

The QQQs have that exact same lack of momentum. And prices are still below previous highs.

And the SPYs are once again printing shooting star patterns, which don't really inspire bullish confidence.

Again -- there's no time limit for how long it should take prices to rally. But the lack of meaningful follow-through and thin candles are concerning.

