Tyson Foods To Acquire Keystone Foods For Asia-Pacific Footprint

With the acquisition, TSN hopes to bolster its footprint in strategic, growing markets, including China.

Keystone provides protein products for quick-service restaurants in regions including the Asia-Pacific.

Tyson plans to acquire Keystone Foods in an all cash deal for $2.16 billion.

Tyson Foods (TSN) has announced its intent to acquire Keystone Foods for $2.16 billion.

Keystone Foods operates as a major supplier of poultry and other protein products to the global food service industry.

The deal makes strategic sense as it provides Tyson with a significant Asia-Pacific presence, but TSN is taking on more debt for the deal.

West Chester, Pennsylvania,-based Keystone was founded in 1970 to supply fresh and frozen animal protein products to the global food service industry.

Management is headed by CEO Frank Ravndal, who has been with the firm since 2013 and was previously President of Thermal Energy Supply Chain an Americas Marketing Group at Cargill and Partner at Von Specht & Asociados.

Below is an overview video of Keystone’s food manufacturing process:

Keystone’s offerings include a wide variety of protein derived from poultry, beef, pork and seafood.

Market and Competition

According to a 2014 market research report by Transparency Market Research, the global fast food market was valued at $477.1 billion in 2013 and projected to reach $617.6 billion by 2019.

This represents a CAGR of 4.40% between 2013 and 2019.

According to another 2018 market research report by Technavio, the global quick-service restaurants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the period between 2018 and 2022.

Major competitive vendors that provide protein products include:

Hormel Foods (HRL)

JBS (JBSS)

Cargill Meat Solutions

Smithfield

Sysco (SYY)

ConAgra Foods (CAG)

National Beef Packing

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Tyson disclosed the acquisition price as $2.16 billion payable in cash. The firm will fund the deal through a combination of existing cash on hand and the issuance of new debt.

The deal is valued at 8.3x LTM adjusted EBITDA, including expected synergies. Management teams use "adjusted" figures because they make a deal look better than GAAP numbers, so on a GAAP basis, the deal was likely higher priced.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of June 30, 2018, Tyson had $170 million in cash and equivalents and total liabilities of $16.2 billion, of which long-term debt was $8.9 billion.

Free cash flow during the nine months ended June 30, 2018, was $1.04 billion.

Tyson expects the deal to be accretive to GAAP earnings by the third year after close and to generate annual cost savings of $50 million by that time.

Even though Keystone is based in Pennsylvania, Tyson is acquiring the firm for its international presence. Keystone has "eight plants and three innovation centers in China, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand and Australia."

As Tyson CEO Tom Hayes stated in the deal announcement,

This acquisition will expand our international presence and value-added production capabilities and help us deliver more value to our food service customers. Keystone provides a significant foundation for international growth with its in-country operations, sales and distribution network in high growth markets in the Asia Pacific region as well as exports to key markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

In the past 12 months, TSN’s stock price has dropped 13.9% vs. the S&P 500 Index increase of 13%, as the chart below indicates:

Furthermore, since the deal announcement, TSN is currently unchanged, so it appears investors aren’t impressed one way or another with the transaction.

From a strategic viewpoint, the deal makes sense as it provides Tyson with significant Asia-Pacific market exposure through Keystone’s supplier relationships within the quick-service restaurant markets in major countries including China.

In addition, quick-service restaurant chains continue to desire innovation in protein options while improving the healthy menu choices for their patrons. Keystone has numerous innovation centers with the purpose of providing for ongoing demand for new products.

From an earnings perspective, the deal will be accretive if integration goes according to plan, but not until the third year after transaction close, which is expected to occur in Q1 - Q2 2019.

So, I’m not surprised investors are collectively yawning at the deal. Tyson will take on more long-term debt to fund the deal and it won’t contribute to the bottom line for at least three years.

TSN stock performance has been dismal in the past 12 months. With deals like this, management can potentially begin to rebuild Tyson’s fortunes for investors in the years ahead.

