Market Volatility Bulletin: Investors Take A Relaxed Stance Toward Trump Administration Scandals - Not Good For Long Vol Players

The new M1 only has 26 calendar days to expiration in an environment where players don't seem to want to swing at news flow.

Economics is a social science that studies the behavior of complex systems; economists are going to make a lot of wrong predictions!

US equities shrug their shoulders - at least for now - at the Trump Admin debacle.

Market Intro

CNBC: Thursday, 2:43 PM

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) muddled along on Thursday, after brushing a new all-time high on Tuesday. The Turkish lira crash, which took front and center in global markets about two weeks ago, barely registers as news on American outlets anymore.

While those who have a long-vol view would certainly have liked to see more fireworks come out of the dual convictions of Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen stirred only a modest response from stocks - at least so far.

Even the assertion made earlier today by AG Jeff Sessions that the DOJ would not be "improperly influenced" was not enough to rattle US equities.

SectorSPDR: Thursday

That said, almost every sector trades in the red on Thursday, with Tech (XLK) being the only exception as we approach the close. Traders just do not seem to see current news flow as a reason to take action of any kind.

The US dollar (UUP) really has been gathering some steam, after the index hit a 52-week low of around 88 back in mid March. I believe that a strengthening dollar does at some point strain the global economy (around an index level of 105 or so).

Thoughts on Volatility

Housing is regional, frequently varying even neighborhood by neighborhood. In Scottsdale where I live, for example, we are still very much in a seller's market.

If housing does, in fact, cool, the impact will almost certainly be nowhere near as devastating as it was a decade or so ago. Liz Ann Sonders points out that these divergences have preceded recessions by about two years, and so this is an interesting datum but hardly alarming.

The S&P technically, though only briefly, achieved a new all-time high on Tuesday before the Michael Cohen plea bargain sent the index down about 20 points.

What is curious, however, is the lack of participation. I'd be interested whether readers believe that this poses a real problem for equities in terms of holding these levels and perhaps bursting higher. Of course, the argument could go the other way: "just wait till the breadth fills in!"

Economics is a social science, frequently involving decisions of millions of people interacting in a complex system. Especially if you are new to trading, never forget that. No approach is going to work all the time.

One of my favorite sayings relating to this idea is as follows:

There are two kinds of economists: those who don't know what the stock market is going to do, and those that don't know that they don't know what the stock market is going to do.

Term Structure

Even volatility relating specifically to Turkey (TUR), both realized and implied, is dying down. Naturally, the levels for are still quite high compared to almost any other market. Bear in mind that the implied vol levels on the Turkish stocks last week approached those in the S&P at the height of our GFC. Markets around the globe seem intent on settling down at the present.

The September contract is the new M1 as of Wednesday morning. The last full day of trade is Tuesday, September 18th, only 26 calendar days away. The gulf between the M1 and HV20 is quite large, which in my mind signifies that one (or both) of these two readings/products will likely buckle toward the other.

When markets simply refuse to swing at reasonably good pitches like the recent news surrounding President Trump, to my mind it signifies that long vol positions (VXX, UVXY, TVIX) should proceed with great caution, as markets are saying that they do not intend to care.

Spot VIX has had something of a roller coaster of a month, even if the S&P 500 has been contained to about a four percent range. Last week's rebound off the SPX 2800 level may embolden short vol position takers (SVXY, ZIV) to try their luck based on technical grounds.

Conclusion

