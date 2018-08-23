Buckeye Partners: Good Revenue, Disappointing Profits

On Friday, August 3, 2018, American midstream provider Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) announced its second quarter 2018 earnings results. The headline numbers accompanying this report were mixed as the company beat the expectations of analysts on its top-line but missed on its bottom-line earnings. On the whole, there were certainly some things to like here, but the company did fail to deliver the growth that we have come to expect out of the midstream space in recent months.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Buckeye Partners' second quarter 2018 earnings results:

Buckeye Partners reported total revenue of $940.889 million in the second quarter of 2018. This compares quite favorably to the $810.201 million that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The partnership reported an operating income of $145.697 million during the most recent quarter. This is rather disappointing when compared to the $170.754 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Buckeye Partners acquired the remaining 20% of Buckeye Texas that it did not already own and formed a joint venture with Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) and Gray Oak Gateway to develop a new deep-water open access marine terminal in Ingleside, Texas.

The company had an operating cash flow of $431.141 million in the first half of 2018. This compares unfavorably to the $436.221 million that the company had in the same period of last year.

Buckeye Partners reported a net income of $91.904 million in the quarter. This compares to $112.722 million in the same quarter of last year.

As was the case with many other midstream companies that reported their results recently, Buckeye Partners saw its revenues increase year-over-year. One of the reasons for this was an increase in the volumes that were transported through the company's network of liquids pipelines. This is clearly visible here:

Source: Buckeye Partners L.P.

The reason why this resulted in revenue growth for Buckeye Partners is that pipeline companies charge their oil and gas company customers based on the volume of the resources that move through their systems, typically with a contractually guaranteed minimum. Thus, all else being equal, the greater the volume, the more revenue the pipeline operator will bring in. However, all is rarely equal in the business world and that was certainly the case here. As we can see here, Buckeye's average pipeline tariff declined from 89.9 cents in the year-ago quarter to 88.8 cents in the most recent one. A company's pipeline tariff is the amount that it charges to move a barrel of oil through its system. Thus, the fact that the company's average tariff declined means that it received less money for each barrel of oil that moved through its system. In this case, the company was able to make up for the price decline on volume but that will not always be the case, so this is an otherwise disturbing sign.

It was rather disappointing to see Buckeye Partners' net income decline despite the growth in revenue. As already noted, the company saw its revenue decline by $23.1 million, or 19.8%, in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the year-ago quarter. One of the reasons for this is that Buckeye Partners' Global Marine segment delivered worse operating results. Most notably, its Caribbean storage and terminalling services division performed much worse than in the year-ago quarter. The company chalks this up to lower demand for storage services due to an overall weaker market. This is certainly a switch from the improving market in the United States, but it does appear to be correct as the average capacity utilization of Buckeye Partners' marine storage assets was only 85% in the most recent quarter compared to 91% in the year-ago one. The company also saw its interest expense increase by $3.2 million year-over-year due to a higher level of indebtedness and saw its depreciation and amortization expense increase by $1.8 million year-over-year, both of which also had a negative impact on the company's net income.

Net income is generally not a good measure to use to evaluate the performance of an MLP like Buckeye Partners, however, because these companies typically have extremely high depreciation and amortization costs that drag down net income without actually representing any cash outflow for the company. Thus, a better metric to use is distributable cash flow, which is theoretically the amount of money that can be distributed to unitholders after the company pays all of its bills. Unfortunately, Buckeye Partners also saw this figure decline year-over-year, in stark contrast to most other companies in the midstream space.

In the second quarter of 2018, Buckeye Partners reported a distributable cash flow of $162.0 million, which was a 4.9% decrease over the $170.4 million that the company reported during the second quarter of last year. The reasons for this are largely the same as for the decline in net income such as the decreased performance out of the company's global marine segment and the higher interest expense. It is rather disappointing though as it means that the company had less money available to pay out to its unitholders. When we combine this with the higher number of outstanding units year-over-year, we see the making of a problem.

The company did not decrease its per unit payout despite the lower level of distributable cash flow per share, which may come as something of a relief for unitholders. As we can see here, Buckeye Partners kept its distribution steady at $1.2625 per unit per quarter, a level that it has maintained since the second quarter of last year:

Source: Seeking Alpha

At the current price of $36.99 per unit, this distribution would give Buckeye Partners a 13.65% yield. This is clearly one of the highest in the MLP space, which may be a sign that the market believes that a distribution cut is coming. If the company's distributable cash flow per unit continues to decline or if Buckeye Partners' management decides to cut the distribution to focus on debt reduction, as American Midstream (AMID) did, it may prove to be correct.

In conclusion, Buckeye Partners is one of the few American midstream partnerships that boast truly global operations. As was the case with its North American-only peers, the company benefited from growing North American production, which grew its revenues and volumes compared to the year-ago quarter. Unfortunately, its global operations suffered, dragging down its income. The market appears concerned about the sustainability of the otherwise attractive dividend, so that is something potential investors should be aware of.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.