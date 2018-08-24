Income Ideas - Today's Editors' Picks

Aug. 24, 2018 7:54 AM ET3 Comments6 Likes
SA Editors' Picks profile picture
SA Editors' Picks
4.73M Followers

Looking for unique income ideas?

Today's Editors' Picks offer everything from a REIT, to a BDC, to preferreds. Authors include Scott Kennedy, LeeFarnam, Nat Stewart, Stephen Simpson, Jonathan Cooper, Amit Ghate, Jonathan Weber, John Lawlor, and Gregory Vousvounis.

Here are today's Editors' Picks:

Chart of the day: Northview's properties.

Comment of the day, from lifewithombg.

Open question: In a market recession (or perhaps, gulp, a depression) will cannabis perform as a cyclical or as a consumer staple? Wondering how much longer this bull can run and how cannabis will fare in such a scenario. I believe this is a valid concern in the minds of many people.

Image of the day: Arkansas River near Buena Vista, Colo.

Fun fact of the day:

At 1,469 miles (2,364 km), the Arkansas is the sixth-longest river in the United States, the second-longest tributary in the Mississippi-Missouri system, and the 45th longest river in the world.

Thanks for reading. Please share your "Editor's Pick" with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Michael

This article was written by

SA Editors' Picks profile picture
SA Editors' Picks
4.73M Followers
We're the folks who pick the best articles on SA every day and share them with you. Follow us to get a daily email with the day's best articles.
Follow
3 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.