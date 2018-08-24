Income Ideas - Today's Editors' Picks
Looking for unique income ideas?
Today's Editors' Picks offer everything from a REIT, to a BDC, to preferreds. Authors include Scott Kennedy, LeeFarnam, Nat Stewart, Stephen Simpson, Jonathan Cooper, Amit Ghate, Jonathan Weber, John Lawlor, and Gregory Vousvounis.
Here are today's Editors' Picks:
- Main Street Capital (Scott Kennedy)
- Aimia Preferreds (LeeFarnam)
- Northview Apartment REIT (John Lawlor)
- National Beverage (Nat Stewart)
- ING (Stephen Simpson)
- Rip Van Winkle's portfolio (SA For FAs)
- American cannabis market (Jonathan Cooper)
- Vital Therapies (Amit Ghate)
- Flanigan's Enterprise (Jonathan Weber)
- Textainer (Gregory Vousvounis)
Chart of the day: Northview's properties.
Comment of the day, from lifewithombg.
Open question: In a market recession (or perhaps, gulp, a depression) will cannabis perform as a cyclical or as a consumer staple? Wondering how much longer this bull can run and how cannabis will fare in such a scenario. I believe this is a valid concern in the minds of many people.
Image of the day: Arkansas River near Buena Vista, Colo.
Fun fact of the day:
At 1,469 miles (2,364 km), the Arkansas is the sixth-longest river in the United States, the second-longest tributary in the Mississippi-Missouri system, and the 45th longest river in the world.
Thanks for reading. Please share your "Editor's Pick" with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.
Have a great day!
Michael
This article was written by