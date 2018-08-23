Wolverine World Wide Inc. Should Maintain Its Strong Momentum

source: Glassdoor

While Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) started the year on a low note, from the second quarter on it has enjoyed a surge of over $10 per share, as it continues to exceed expectations with improving margins and earnings, while laying out a clear path to increasing revenue.

The major reasons for the company experiencing a decline in revenue has been the closing of a number of stores and some changes in its portfolio in the early part of 2017.

Even though the company got punished during that period of time, it has started to gain momentum as it continues to beat on earnings. The idea is after closing some of its low-performing stores, it has improved margins and earnings while starting to turn things around on the sales side of the business.

If it continues to successfully execute on its growth plan, the outcome should be consistent growth with better margins and earnings than in the past. That would continue to drive its share price up.

Latest earnings numbers

The company generated revenue of $567 million in the quarter, up 3.9 percent, slightly missing by $1.89 million. On a constant currency basis it was up 3.3 percent.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share came in at $0.54, a 26 percent increase year-over-year. The earnings performance was primarily from margin improvement.

Adjusted gross profit climbed to $234.2 million, a gain of 0.8 percent.

Gross margins in the quarter was 41.3 percent, an increase of 250 basis points over last year in the same reporting period. This was impressive when considering store closures resulted in a 30 basis point negative mix impact on the results. Its improving e-commerce growth and a decline in closeout sales were the main catalysts there.

Adjusted operating profit in the quarter reached $70.9 million, up 6.6 percent from last year in the same quarter, while adjusted operating margin finished up 12.5 percent, a gain of 140 basis points. Lower product costs and an improved product mix were the major reasons for the wider margins.

At the end of the quarter the company had cash and cash equivalents of $354.9 million, long-term debt of $615.6 million.

A more streamlined and efficient pipeline helped the company shrink inventories by $39.9 million, or 12.0 percent year-over-year.

Revenue challenges

The major reason I'm not too concerned about the top line challenges of Wolverine is that most of it has come from the closing of low-profit stores, which has pushed sales down.

I think the early performance of what it dubs its Global Growth Agenda, points to the company starting to boost sales going forward. Even though sales have been disappointing since the store closures of 2017, it did enjoy the best second-quarter underlying revenue performance since three years ago. This suggests its growth strategy is starting to produce results.

Its Global Growth Agenda received almost $20 million in investment in the first half, which is geared toward improving its product pipeline, e-commerce productivity, and internationally growth, with the latter focusing primarily on China. These are the major revenue catalysts to watch concerning execution. The company has plans to spend more in these areas in the near future.

In the first half its e-commerce business grew almost 24 percent and its global sales are expected to jump to the high single-digits for fiscal 2018.

Per its guidance, it sees revenue for fiscal 2018 to be in a range of $2.24 billion to $2.32 billion, with underlying revenue growth in the third quarter of 4 percent. Once the company starts to increase sales to levels equal to and beyond the levels it produced before its store closures, it will reward investors because of the accompanying increase in margins and earnings. Management has upwardly revised adjusted operating margins to come in at a range of 12.1-12.4 percent, up from the prior guidance range of 12-12.3 percent.

It has also upwardly revised its guidance for adjusted earnings from $2.00-$2.10 per share to $2.08-$2.15 per share. Fiscal year gross margins were upwardly revised from a prior increase of 50-90 basis points to 100-130 basis points.

All of this tells me that management is very confident in the results its new initiatives are and will continue to produce. For the most part I agree with that assessment, with the caveat I'm not certain in regard to the time frame. I think guidance is very doable and likely to be met, but as always, the company has to prove it can execute.

Top producing brands and segments

Merrell continues to be a top performer for Wolverine, generating growth in the high teens for the company in the reporting period. Sperry also did well in the quarter, and both are considered to be ahead of management's expectations concerning growth acceleration.

Blake W. Krueger, Wolverine World Wide's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, said this:

We had a strong second quarter highlighted by solid revenue performance, especially from Merrell and Sperry, along with earnings that significantly surpassed expectations.

As for segments, its Outdoor & Lifestyle Group increased revenue by 8.6 percent, while its Heritage Group produced revenue growth of 9 percent in the quarter.On the negative side, sales from Boston Group, Chaco, Cat and Hush Puppies were all down to differing degrees, or flat.

Conclusion

One of the key reasons for streamlining its product pipeline is because of the growing demand and potential of its e-commerce business. The company is working on improving its product flow to meet growing demand. Successful execution in those areas are vital to sustainable, long-term growth for Wolverine.

This involves all the parts of its growth strategy, including international.

Wolverine management has proven over time it can take costs out of its various touch points. Now what is left to prove is it can continue to grow revenue while widening margins and growing earnings.

With its recent past success and the early success of its growth initiative, I think Wolverine as the parts in place to continue to increase revenue and earnings over the next couple of years at least.

U.S. sales surprised to the upside in the quarter, growing in the mid-single digits, and when international sales increase, the company as a whole should enjoy a fairly prolonged period of consistent growth. When its sales plan starts to mature, I think it's going to generate solid returns for shareholders.

As for valuation, I think it's undervalued primarily because the market isn't taking into account the loss of revenue coming from store closures. Now that it is starting to turn that around, it's starting to be rewarded for its solid earnings performance, and with its visible growth initiatives, should continue to grow in value.

In the shorter term, Wolverine has momentum that should carry over into the busy holiday shopping season. This at minimum should drive some good value through the end of the calendar year. Whether for a short-term trade or a long-term holding, I think investors will be happy with the results of taking a position in the footwear and apparel company.

