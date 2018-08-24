A 13% Yield For Patient Income Investors

Management has big growth projects coming on board in the second half of 2018 and first half of 2019.

Back on 6/28/18, we published an article entitled, "A 15% Yield For Patient Income Investors" about Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP), a midstream energy company.

SMLP had been getting beaten up by the market due to flat revenues and EBITDA, and declining distributable cash flow - DCF, but it has done better over the past ~2 months, with a total return of 15.20%:

SMLP has several growth projects, which management says will start coming on board in the second half of 2018 and the first half of 2019. They added this detail on the Q2 2018 earnings call:

"Our forecast for the second half of 2018 is supported by robust volume growth expectations for our Williston, Utica and DJ assets, particularly as we approach the fourth quarter of 2018. In the fourth quarter we also expect improving financial performance from the commissioning of our lane [ph] gathering and processing system which serves the Northern Delaware basin. Lane will commence operations in the fourth quarter with meaningful cash flow generation beginning in 2019, supported by a steady ramp in volumes."

(Source: SMLP site)

SMLP's Assets:

SMLP provides natural gas, crude oil and produced water gathering services pursuant to primarily long-term and fee-based gathering and processing agreements with its customers and counterparties. SMLP's assets are located in five producing areas of unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations, with a focus on the Williston, DJ, Utica, and Delaware basins. They also have assets in the Piceance and Barnett areas.

(Source: SMLP site)

Distributions:

Like many of the LPs we cover, SMLP pays in a Feb-May-Aug-Nov. cycle. Unitholders receive a K-1 at tax time.

You can track SMLP's price and yield in our High Dividend Stocks By Sector Tables, (in the Basic Materials section). At $17.05, SMLP yields 13.49%, with trailing coverage of 1.07X. Its current $.575 quarterly payout is 100% above its targeted minimum quarterly distribution.

After dipping below 1X in Q1 '18, SMLP's coverage improved in Q2, rising to 1.04X. Management reaffirmed its 2018 EBITDA and distribution coverage, on the Q2 '18 earnings call:

"We are reaffirming our 2018 adjusted EBITDA financial guidance of $285 million to $300 million and we are anticipating distribution coverage to exceed one time for the calendar year of 2018."

Earnings:

Q2 revenues were up ~26% year over year and ~9% vs. Q1 '18, while EBITDA had much more modest gains vs. Q2 '17 and Q1 '18. DCF was down - 5.7% vs. Q2 '17 and was up 1.64% vs. Q1 '18.

Net income is affected each quarter by the present value of an estimated Deferred Purchase Price Obligation ("DPPO"), for a dropdown asset which SMLP purchased from its sponsor in 2016.

The DPPO non-cash charge was $69.3M in Q2 '18 and $21.7M in Q1 '18, which put SMLP's net income into the red.

SMLP has less than two years remaining on this DPPO plan - the final payment comes due in March 2020. In 2018 and 2019, the DPPO will be calculated at a rate of 6.5X the Adjusted EBITDA generated by the asset.

These are the other adjustments used in this calculation, which came out to an undiscounted value of $538.4M and a discounted value of $453.9M, as of 6/30/18. Management discounts the estimated remaining consideration on SMLP's balance sheet and recognizes the change in present value on its income statement. "The Deferred Payment calculation was designed to ensure that, during the deferral period, all of the EBITDA growth and capex development risk associated with the 2016 Drop Down Assets is held by the GP, Summit Investments." Management also noted in the Q2 '18 earnings call, that, "we have already financed the majority of the DPPO, which is directly tied to the increasing EBITDA outlook for the dropdown assets."

(Source: SMLP site)

Revenue has grown 8% over the past four quarters, while EBITDA has been roughly flat. DCF has declined -8.5%, which has led to a -9.7% decline in distribution coverage.

Management has kept the unit count steady and intends to continue that practice over the next few quarters. "We do not need to access the equity capital markets in the near-term." (Source: Q2 '18 call)

Volume:

The Utica and Marcellus nat gas assets have had the best throughput performance in 2018, up 10.9% and 14.4%, respectively. Williston's crude throughput has done even better, rising 18.3% in the first six months of 2018.

(Source: SMLP site)

Although Williston, Utica, and Marcellus had the best throughput growth, SMLP's Piceance/DJ Basins assets remain the largest contributor to EBITDA:

(Source: SMLP site)

Guidance:

Management reaffirmed its 2018 EBITDA guidance range of $285M to $300M, and its coverage target of 1X-plus on the Q2 '18 call and presentation.

We put together a table which evenly pro-rates the 2018 guidance for the first half of 2018 and compares the actual EBITDA and coverage performance for Q1-Q2 '18.

So far, they're exceeding the low end range of their guidance targets, by .92% for EBITDA, and by 6.32% for distribution coverage.

Given that management is more bullish about the second half of 2018, due to growth projects coming online, SMLP should be able to attain and possibly even exceed the high end of their 2018 guidance range:

Risks:

Debt and Dilution - As with most LPs, which pay out the lion's share of their cash flow, SMLP has to access the equity and capital markets in order to grow. They currently have an at the market - ATM - unit sales program. As you'll see in the Financials and Debt sections below, management has delevered the company quite a bit over the past few quarters.

IRA Holders - Holding an LP in an IRA may result in tax complications for IRA holders due to UBTI. You should consult your accountant about this aspect of investing in LPs prior to investing. Although SMLP's contracts are fee-based, if there's another protracted downturn in energy prices, the finishing of its customers' DUC wells inventory could be pushed out further into the future, which would pressure SMLP's earnings. However, SMLP does have a good defense against a downturn - Minimum Volume Commitments, or MVCs, which make up 43% of its throughput volume through 2022, as of Q2 '18. (Source: SMLP site)

New Developments:

"We are in the process of expanding our service offering to include crude oil and produced water gathering in the Delaware. The crude gathering system, which we expect to be operational in the first quarter of 2019 will begin with 15,000 barrels a day of capacity, but we expect our capacity will increase over time and so we build out our footprint and expand our gathering reach. During the third quarter we were also awarded a new opportunity to provide produced water gathering and disposal services. As currently contemplated, the initial project will have 30,000 a day gathering and disposal capacity, but we expect that this capacity will grow over time as well." (Source: Q2 '18 call) SMLP also has a longer range project - the Double E Pipeline, which recently received quite a boost: "XTO has committed to become an anchor shipper on the Double E Pipeline under a 10-year take-or-pay agreement for up to 500,000 dekatherms per day, and that SMLP and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) have executed an option agreement giving Exxon Mobil the right to acquire up to a 50% interest in Double E." (Source: SMLP site)

This project won't see significant investments until 2020, which should time out well with SMLP's current projects, since their capex spends are due to wind down by then:

(Source: SMLP site)

Analysts' Price Targets:

At $17.05, SMLP is ~7% below the average price target of $18.33 and 22.5% below the $22.00 highest price target.

Options:

If you're looking for an alternative strategy for SMLP, you may want to consider selling cash secured puts below its price/unit.

We updated this December put trade on our Cash Secured Puts Table, where you can see more details for this and over 30 other trades.

The December $15.00 put has a bid of $.40, with a breakeven of $14.60.

Performance:

Although SMLP has had good runup over the past two months, it still lags the benchmark Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), over the past year, year to date, quarter, and month.

Valuations:

SMLP listed five other companies as its peers in its latest presentation - Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP), Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL), DCP Midstream Partners LP (DCP), Enlink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK), and Targa Resources (TRGP).

SMLP is selling at a significant price/DCF discount to these peers - its 6.93X valuation is only 56% of the 12.41X average valuation for its peers. Its trailing 1.09X coverage is lower, but then its 13.49% distribution yield is much higher than the 7.16% peer average:

Financials:

SMLP's ROA and ROE, although low in nominal terms, are actually higher than its peers' averages. Management has continued to deleverage the company, bringing its net debt/EBITDA ratio down to 3.96X vs. 4.42X in Q2 '17. That leverage ratio is also much lower than the average 5.31X of its peers.

On the negative side, SMLP's operating margin took a big hit in Q4 '17 from a long-lived asset impairment of $187.1M related to its Basin Midstream system in the Williston Basin segment. Without that one-time charge, the operating margin SMLP's trailing operating margin would be at a ~30%-plus level.

Debt and Liquidity:

SMLP had $356M outstanding under its $1.25B revolving credit facility as of 6/30/18 and $894M of available borrowing capacity. Total debt/capitalization leverage as of June 30, 2018, was 3.75X.

(Source: SMLP site)

SMLP's debt looks well-laddered out into the future, with no maturities until 2022.

(Source: SMLP site)

Summary:

We continue to rate SMLP a long-term buy, based upon its ultimate growth prospects, its liquidity, its very attractive yield, and its low valuations vs. its peers. As this article's title stated, this is one for patient investors - distribution coverage should continue to improve over the back half of 2018 and into 2019, as the company's growth projects come online, but there may be speed bumps along the way.

We'll close with this quote from management:

"We feel like we’re well positioned as we are growing coverage, growing cash flow into 2019, and it’s going to be pretty significant." (Source: Q2 '18 call)

