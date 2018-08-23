Hartford Defies The Market And Announces A $2.1 Billion Deal For Navigators

Core results remain good, and Hartford continues to look undervalued, but sentiment is going to be an even bigger headwind now.

Wall Street has a one-size-fits-all answer for what insurance companies should do with any extra capital - buy back shares. Hartford Financial (HIG) had frustrated the Street's push for a buyback all year, and at least some investors and analysts were disappointed that the company didn't announce a buyback with second quarter earnings, and now they've gone and announced a $2.1 billion acquisition of another insurance company (specialty insurer The Navigators Group (NAVG), or Navigators). As you might expect, the shares sold off on the announcement.

I'm not completely sold that Navigators is the right deal at the right price, but I don't believe it is liable to destroy shareholder value to any large extent. As I believed Hartford to be undervalued before the deal announcement, I still believe that to be the case, but sentiment is going to be an even greater obstacle now and it's going to take noticeably better than expected results from Hartford and Navigators to move the shares.

An Expected, But Still Unwelcome, Deal Announcement

Even though there was near-constant pressure on Hartford to put the proceeds of its Talcott sale toward share buybacks, management has been fairly consistent for a while now in its desire to find an M&A transaction that would bring in around $1 billion to $2 billion in gross premiums and build up the company's capabilities in specialty and/or smaller-account commercial insurance.

Management did pretty much exactly what it said it would, announcing the acquisition of Navigators for $70/share or a total deal value of about $2.1 billion. In acquiring Navigators, Hartford will be adding close to $2 billion in annual gross written premiums ($1.7 billion in 2017, closer to $2 billion annualizing the last two quarters) and paying about 1.7x book to do so.

Navigators, which I was actually in the process of writing up for an article just as Hartford made its announcement (so, thanks for nothing, Hartford), is a specialty P&C insurer with a significant marine and energy business. The company has been in the marine business for quite a while and is the #6 marine insurer in the U.S. (AIG (AIG), Chubb (CB), and Travelers (TRV) are among the leaders) and the #7 in insurer in the Lloyds (NYSE:LYG) market. Navigators also has sizable businesses in specialty P&C, particularly construction, and professional liability, as well as a modestly-sized reinsurance operation focused largely on accident & health and Latin America.

The deal surprises me on a few levels. First, I was unsure of the extent to which Hartford wanted to buy into Lloyds exposure (and the high cost of Lloyds has been an issue for Navigators). Second, Navigators has been running with some high expense ratios and fairly uneven underwriting results in recent years - although it looks like the company has its ducks all in a row now, that's more the exception than the rule and I'm not completely sure it's sustainable. Third, Hartford is paying a pretty steep premium for a company that has only recently started producing ROEs around 10% and where the trailing ROE production hasn't been very strong.

Hartford management is saying a lot of what you'd expect them to. Not only will the deal give the company more scale (moving them to #7 among U.S. commercial P&C insurers), Hartford management thinks the deal will generate double-digit returns. While I can see where management is coming from with respect to expense synergies, investment synergies, and cross-selling synergies, it still leaves a pretty high implied growth rate for Navigators (low double-digits) and little room for error on execution.

Particularly given the upturn in Navigators' business recently, I'd say that's all doable, but again it leaves little room for error. I'd also note that driving synergy from insurance deals isn't always so easy. When ACE acquired Chubb, it was about as promising of a set-up as you could ask for, and the combined company has still found it challenging to meet the targets laid out at the time of the deal.

Meanwhile, Core Results Look Okay

Hartford had a pretty good second quarter (earnings were reported about a month ago). Although premiums declined about 2% on a 7% drop in personal premiums (due in large part to deprioritizing non-AARP agency business), commercial premiums rose close to 2% and the company saw decent price growth of 3% (closer to 5% excluding worker's comp).

Core earnings rose about 36%, with over 40% growth in commercial driven by further improvements in the combined ratio, including steady expenses and ongoing improvement in the loss ratio. Personal was less impressive, as losses in the auto business weighed on results, even though the core combined ratio did improve from the year-ago level. Stable benefit costs in the Group business continue to support good returns there, while the Funds business saw double-digit net inflow growth despite a still-shaky fund performance track record.

I continue to believe Hartford's core operating performance is better than it's getting credit for in the market. Weaker pricing and rising losses in worker's comp are definitely concerns, as worker's comp is about 50% of commercial premiums (Hartford is the second-largest WC insurer, behind Travelers and larger than AIG, Chubb, and W.R. Berkley (WRB)), but commercial auto and property premiums are rising nicely and the group benefits business is doing well.

The Opportunity

As Hartford gave Navigators a 30-day go-shop window, I'm not making wholesale changes to my model yet. If the deal does go through as presently contemplated, I do see some upside to my earnings estimates in 2021 and beyond, but not enough to change my fair value all that much. Part of the problem is that I use a risk-weighed scenario approach and there's more downside to Hartford if this deal goes badly than there is upside if it goes well (though I could be underestimating the upside in the bull-case scenario). Although I don't think it's a bad deal, I think management is going to have to put in some work to maximize the potential benefits.

As is, I'm still looking for mid-single-digit earnings growth from Hartford, which supports a fair value in the mid-to-high $50s.

The Bottom Line

A large buyback would have immediately boosted earnings per share and pacified the Street, taking "they'll do a bad deal risk" off the table. Now deal risk is front and center and share buybacks are likely not going to be significant for a while. I'm not nearly so fond of buybacks as the Street, but I do understand why investors would be nervous - the history of value-creation from M&A is mixed at best, and the premium Hartford is paying increases the risk. While I still see value here, this is very much a "show me" story now and I think it's going to take even longer (and/or more outperformance) for the Street to warm up to the name.

