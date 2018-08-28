The Sport Of The Future And Manchester United (Podcast)

We also break down the specifics of MANU's valuation and the right WACC to use, as well as why US sports is softer than UK sport.

We look at the changing nature of fandom, and the tension between rational investing and irrational support of a team, and the connection to media companies.

We're back on the pitch as we look at Manchester United again, discussing with Katie Baker of The Ringer and Alex Kivali of Seeking Alpha.

By Daniel Shvartsman

When we talked about Manchester United (MANU) a few weeks ago, one of the things we discussed was whether sports businesses are different from other businesses. We approach sports from a point of being a fan, from cheering them on and being attached to the way grown men or women move a ball around a field, or whatever the case may be. Is this any different than other businesses that we can invest in on the market?

Wayne Rooney: No longer on Manchester United, but still on our minds. Source: Twitter

This week's podcast featured Alex Kivali, whose idea kicked off our discussion last time around, and one of our favorite sportswriters, Katie Baker of The Ringer. And we did talk about the unique nature of fandom and how that might distort pricing or investor behavior. But the discussion also highlighted how much Manchester United is like other businesses.

For example, I saw the point made recently that the much mocked "Price/eyeballs" metric of the dot com boom/bust is actually relevant now that we can monetize attention so well. Social media and media compete for user attention and thus advertising or subscription dollars. Sports teams, as Baker pointed out on the call, fit well in the media landscape, and we can just think of them as media companies. Increasingly, in our politicized time, our allegiance to media companies like the New York Times (NYT) is not so far from the expression of identity that we associate with our sports teams.

And in discussing MANU with Kivali, who is actually a fan of the club, we got into the basics of doing a bear/base/bull case analysis for a sports club, of their various revenue streams and pricing power, the pressure of increasing wages, and the importance of diversifying their business. All this sounds like the topics you'd be covering with any company. So, maybe sports isn't so hard to understand as an investment.

This week's Behind the Idea goes back to the football pitch to discuss Manchester United. The Ringer's Katie Baker joins us to talk about the changing nature of fandom, the growth and cycle of soccer in the US, and the distortions that might exist in pricing a sports company. Then, Seeking Alpha's Alex Kivali explains his case in the company, the growth MANU can see abroad, and the difference between US and UK fandom.

Topics covered: Katie Baker - 2:00 to 37:00 minute mark

4:00 – Women’s world cup as high water mark in US interest

6:00 – What is the upside for soccer in the US and for MANU given the lesser place of men’s soccer in the US?

10:30 - The cyclical nature of fandom – is soccer going to break out in the US?

14:30 – The China growth imperative

18:30 – How much has fandom changed and what does that mean for investors?

24:00 – What is the friendliest Wall St. sport?

27:00 – The novelty of sports stocks and sports as media plays

W/Alex Kivali from 37:30 to 1:19

38:00 – Breaking down MANU’s international growth

41:00 – How much is MANU levered to its league?

44:00 – The difference between US and international soccer

46:45 – US Vs. China as an opportunity for Man U

49:00 – US growth from an outsider perspective

52:00 – The ‘stability’ of leadership when management and players turn over a lot?

55:30 – What is MANU’s competitive and pricing power?

1:01 – The tension between fandom and investment analysis

1:07 – How to value a soccer team and the breakdown on the numbers

1:11 – We’re at the price target – where do you go from here?

1:15 – Why MANU as a fan?

Does MANU fit into the media bucket, as just another competitor for your attention? Or how else do you relate a sports company to your investing approach? Let us know below, and have a great end to your August.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel is long BRK.B, which comes up on the podcast. Nobody else has any other positions in stocks named.