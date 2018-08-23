Premier Oil PLC (PMOIY) CEO Anthony Durrant on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Premier Oil PLC (OTCPK:PMOIY) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 23, 2018 4:30 AM ET

Anthony Durrant - CEO

Richard Rose - Finance Director & Executive Director

Robin Allan - Director of North Sea & Exploration and Executive Director

Nathan Piper - RBC Capital Markets

Mark Wilson - Jefferies International

Stephane Foucaud - GMP FirstEnergy

Rafal Gutaj - BAML

James Carmicheal - Peel Hunt

David Round - BMO

Amy Wong - UBS

Anthony Durrant

Okay. Good morning everybody. Glad to see other people are working in August as well. Welcome to the 2018 interim results presentation.

Highlights from me of the period, our Catcher production we'll talk more about at or above plateau; the sanctioning of the Tolmount project announced earlier this week; the capture of 2 important pieces of new acreage, Mexico on the screen, also the Andaman Sea block in Indonesia; and of course an improving financial position both through our operational performance and through higher commodity prices.

As in previous years, this represents our report card. I'll run through this. As you can see, we believe we've achieved just about all our objectives for the first half and are in good shape to achieve those that are full year objectives. Starting with production, 76 kboepd in the first half, so about 5,000 barrels a day higher than 2017 full year; 86 kboepd in July, that was a very good performance from us. We're benefiting of course from the ramp up in production on Catcher, but that encompasses most of the summer maintenance program as well.

And that summer maintenance program comes to an end really with the return in production on Huntington next week. We should be running above 90,000 barrels a day thereafter. So in good shape to meet guidance of 80 kboepd to 85 kboepd for the full year. On the cost side, we're under budget on OpEx. We're making no changes to the full year guidance both on the OpEx and CapEx side. We see the cost position at the moment as being stable.

I will talk more about Catcher and Tolmount. Looking forward to year-end, we will of course be reevaluating Catcher reserves at year-end with the benefit of a full suite of 18 wells on by year-end. And Tolmount we certainly hope will be cutting steel beginning the construction program in the fourth quarter.

Future growth projects, the focus on Sea Lion has been putting contractor arrangements in place. We've signed a whole series of LOIs with one as late as last night, and that's really the necessary precursor to the senior debt funding discussions which will now take place going forward.

And on Zama as well, we've gone through the process of agreeing unitization arrangements and getting the appraisal program signed off by the Mexican government. The final paperwork expected imminently on both of those and that will allow us to go ahead with spudding of the first Zama appraisal well some time in the fourth quarter.

Exploration I've already touched on. Over the last couple of years, we've significantly streamlined Premier's exploration portfolio, cutting back in many places where we didn't really see the expected outcomes meeting our hurdle rates. I think the guys have done an extremely good job, notably in the U.K., with the acquisition of E.ON came a number of exploration commitments which we've effectively transferred into future programs for the Greater Tolmount area and the Greater Catcher area.

But very nice after that streamlining to also think about refreshing the portfolio and Robin will talk about the new blocks in Mexico and Indonesia, both of which are supported with direct hydrocarbon indicators. More generally on disposals, we've sold I think $350 million of assets over the last 12 months, as well as the reduction in exploration commitments. We've got Pakistan and Babbage Area transactions targeted to complete before year-end.

I think as a whole, we've successfully reinforced the value of the E.ON transaction by selling some non-core asset out of E.ON. We've focused the portfolio much more particularly on the exploration side and we got very good value for the asset sale transactions that we completed.

All of that really feeds into the overriding objective of 2018 which was to start to get the balance sheet back in shape. We are already seeing a step change in free cash flow generation July and August and we're on track to deliver the guidance we gave of net debt reduction of $300 million to $400 million for the full year. Richard?

Richard Rose

Thanks Tony. I'll now run through the financial results for the half-year and give a bit of color on outlook for the near term. I think results in the first half were pretty solid. From an accounting perspective, our profits after tax more than doubled. I won't go through that in detail, I have to take questions on various P&L items.

Operating cash flow, which I will go through in a bit more detail, is robust in the first half, aided by a positive macro environment and strong cost control. As Tony has highlighted, we delivered further non-core disposals, Kakap and ETS completed in the period and we announced the sale of the Babbage Area assets which is due for completion in Q4. The early exchange about convertible bonds, so the majority of our convertible bonds in February has not only reduced net debt significantly, but also improved and clarified our capital structure.

Turning to priorities, debt reduction, absolute debt reduction is top of the list, is a key priority, as is continued ongoing compliance with our revised covenants and on that we remain on track to deliver net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio of less than 3x end of Q1 '19.

That said and Robin and Tony will go into a bit more detail, we are continuing to selectively invest in new projects as long as they meet our commercial thresholds, but we will only do that if it doesn't compromise our improving balance sheet. Robin will touch on it a little bit, but I think the commercial ranges we put in on Tolmount were testament to that strategy in action. Of course we've also got to protect against downside and volatility and commodity prices.

Many of you know our standard policy is to hedge between 30% and 50% of forward production on a 12 to 18 month basis and the improving commodity price environment has allowed us to start levering on hedges for 2019 of close to $70 a barrel. In addition, in recent weeks we've been adding on gas hedges in the U.K. and Asia at favorable prices as well.

Turning to the cash flow statement, a little bit more detail. As Tony highlighted production, the first half was just over 76,000 barrels a day. That's down about 7% year-on-year principally due to disposals, mainly Wytch Farm, some plant maintenance and some natural decline in the portfolio. That was offset by a contribution from Catcher, albeit constraints were in the commissioning phase, and continued out performance on selective assets including Chim Sao.

In terms of OpEx, as Tony mentioned, we are trending under budget at the moment. Good tight cost control meant that OpEx per barrel in the first half was $17.20. Our full year guidance remains $17 to $18 a barrel. In terms of revenue, revenue is up year-on-year thanks to the favorable commodity price environment offsetting lower production. In particular, realized oil price was up 23% at just under $62 a barrel after taking counter hedges. We also saw improvement in terms of UK gas and Indonesian gas prices.

If we roll that up, take of slightly higher taxes in Asia due to the improved oil price. Adjusting for working capital, our pricing cash flow is pretty much broadly in line with the prior period. As we stated previously, now Catcher is on stable plateau production rates, would expect operating cash flow to be materially higher in the second half. Current forecast will suggest that current oil prices, it will more than double.

In terms of finance and other charges reflects largely interest on our debt last year. The number did include in the comparative some refinancing costs. This year those are absent, but we have seen a step up in our interest margin post refinancing last year with a small benefit in there netting of from cash proceeds from FC1s as well. In total we're guiding interest costs for the full year at about $210 million to $220 million.

In terms of CapEx, first half of the year, $209 million reflects development, exploration, and abandonment spend. Majority of that as you're aware relates to Catcher, included first oil payments to BW in January. We've also got the Mexico Block 30 signature bonus that was paid in June.

Full year guidance remain $380 million. It is coming down in the second half of the year, but we have got ongoing spend on Catcher. The development drilling program there should complete in October with the tie back of the final 2 wells and we've also got some spend related to Zama in Q4.

In terms of disposals, as already highlighted, that principally relates to Kakap completion in June and bottom line we saw a small cash outflow in the period, just under $40 million. As we said, with a step change in operating cash flow generation, we'd expect to deliver significant free cash flow generation bottom line for the full year.

Turning to the balance sheet, first half of the year saw a debt reduction largely driven by the convertible bond exchange. When I stood up here in March for the full year presentation, we did highlight that free cash flow generation and debt reduction would be back end loaded in the second half of the year. That's a result of falling CapEx, rising Catcher production and a rising higher hedged oil price plus we're starting to see the benefit of that in the second half of the year and we remain on track to deliver somewhere between $300 million to $400 million of absolute debt reduction in the full year.

The chart on the right is indicative, is to show key sensitivities for those assumptions and the range. I mean the key one is continued strong production performance, which is obviously more a sensitivity than commodity prices in the second half of the year. We haven't given formal guidance for 2019, we'll obviously do that as we move towards the end of the year, but on our current forecast and the current oil prices, again we'd expect to see significant further debt reduction next year. That will be assisted by the fact that we will see hopefully materially lower CapEx. It's certainly, sanction the committed CapEx at the moment is significantly lower next year than this year. Finally, hand-in-hand with absolute debt reduction, we would expect to see improving leverage metrics. Our net debt to EBITDA ratio is forecasted to fall to 3x by '18 and 2.5x by Q1 '19 at current oil prices and those, that metrics remain in line with previous guidance.

With that, I'll hand back to Tony.

Anthony Durrant

Yes. Before we get on to some of the specific assets, just a few overall comments about the respective businesses in Asia and in the North Sea. Asia productions continued to be very stable around about 30,000. Just noticed this morning we were at 32,000 yesterday both and also very low OpEx costs. So OpEx per barrel in Asia across the 2 businesses about $9 a barrel. Chim Sao has continued to perform very well. We've just completed 60 million barrels of production on Chim Sao. That's 200 cargo offloads, a project as we've said before that was sanctioned at 50 million barrels and we still anticipate something like 10 years of remaining life in Chim Sao.

In Indonesia as well, we're still increasing market share of the gas contract into Singapore with very low OpEx. In a way, the attention has turned towards replenishing and growing business in Asia. We've got the BIG-P development project underway, which is, which extends the plateau level in Indonesia. That's going well. We've loaded out the deck extensions onto the Naga and Pelikan platforms we already have. We'll shortly be undertaking the fabrication of manifolds and other subsea equipment. That will be delivered offshore in spring around about the time that will kick off the drilling program for BIG-P and that should see first gas in the third quarter of 2019.

So that's on schedule and on budget. And Robin will talk later about both Tuna up in the northern area of Indonesian waters and the new block in Andaman north of Sumatra. So a good performance from Asia. We're now consistently at 50,000 barrels a day in the UK largely thanks to Catcher. The production profile chart of course shows that as Catcher goes in or comes off plateau and other assets go into natural decline, that production will be replaced by Tolmount from the end of 2020. So 50,000 barrels looks sustainable for some time ahead.

On other fields, we have deferred of Andaman plans on both Balmoral and Huntington. On Huntington, we've actually just completed the conversion of an old producer into a new water injector that should help reservoir suite on the Huntington field. Elgin-Franklin has been a good producer, we have a new infield well on Elgin-Franklin which has been performing well. And on Solan, a very high uptime. Perhaps ironically Solan has been the best performer in terms of uptime in our portfolio and we've got plans which are now well advanced for 2020 infield drilling and we'll give more details of that as we confirm the contractual arrangements for that later this year.

So all in all, a pretty good performance from the U.K. and if you roll the 2 businesses together that's a sustainable level of 80,000 barrels a day production for the group.

Robin Allan

Thank you Tony. Turning then to Catcher. So following the first all at the end of last year, we've been commissioning the plant on the Catcher FPSO. We reached the plateau of the design which was 60,000 barrels a day in May. The oil and gas plants working very well, the water injection is working well and BW have shown that the plant can deliver significantly in excess of these volumes for sustained periods. So we are currently producing around 64,000 barrels of oil, we've held it back at that level and about 3,000 barrels of oil equivalent. There's some maintenance going on, there's some [indiscernible] some of you all know about.

There's a further bit of minor commissioning to do which needs to wait for example the arrival of produced water. That will happen in due course. And we've recently completed, as you can see here, the penultimate well in the current program, the BP1, the Burgman producer 1 well and we continue to use the [GSV] [indiscernible] tool to accurately position our wells and we continue to find more sand and better quality sand than we predicted at the outset of this project.

The dynamic production data we're getting in is proving to be very useful, it's showing the communication between the wells is excellent, up to 10 Darcys permeability, which is a tremendous North Sea reservoir. We're seeing very good aquifer support, better than we'd expected actually in the Cromarty, and some aquifer support in the Tay, all of which guides us to the probability I would say rather than possibility of reasonable reserves upside in Catcher.

So if we look at Page 10 now, there are different types of Catcher upsides as we've broadly categorized into 3 groups as what I'd call ordinary reserves upside, which frankly given the quality and quantity of sandstones is what you'd expect. The connectivity is so good that we should get much better reservoir sweep than we had predicted at the outset and so that we expect to see the reserves increase over time. We're also seeing some infield drilling prospects, so for example in the eastern part of Burgman there is infield drilling potential, there is drilling potentials extra wells in the Cromarty side which is the western side of Catcher, and the Tay side is the eastern side.

There's also potential in Varadero. And the third area of upside from the field and to keep the FPSO full of course is the tie back of existing near-field discoveries. So we have Catcher North and Laverda that we plan to drill from a common drilling template shown here on the map and tie back to the Varadero manifold. So plenty of upside I think to come in Catcher and we'll talk about that no doubt in the coming months.

Moving to the next development project for Premier, we announced this on Monday, the final investment decision for Tolmount Main. This is the first phase of the development to the Greater Tolmount area and in a nutshell this announcement meant that all the various inter-company agreements were in place, the major contracts awarded, the project is fully funded, it's approved by all the lenders. The picture you see here is what we're going to build, which is the 6 slot normally unattended installation. It will just produce water separation, power generation and metering on board.

It will be tie backed to shore by 49-kilometer 20-inch pipeline. There'll be a 3-inch piggyback pipeline coming from on shore back offshore to supply methanol. And it will be tied into the facilities at Easington which is operated by Centrica and there'll be some modifications to that. We're expecting to recover around 0.5 TCF of gas. Peak production will be about 300 million cubic feet a day and our [indiscernible] is all of course is 50%. It is a pure coincidence, but it's quite interesting to note that the initial sanction reserves here are almost identical to what we sanctioned in Catcher and for that matter actually what we sanctioned in Chim Sao.

Premier's share of CapEx is $120 million in total for the entire project and on the next slide we'll talk about why our share of CapEx is so small. So you'll be aware from the previous press announcements about our infrastructure partnership. We think this is a great model for the future of the North Sea. In essence, Dana and the Humber Gathering System Limited, that's what that acronym HGSL stands for, they're a subsidiary of CATS management, they'll own the platform and pay for it. They'll own the export pipeline and pay for it and also pay for the terminal modifications.

We continue as operator. We'll manage the whole project, we'll drill the wells. We'll do everything until it becomes operational and we'll use these facilities for a production-based tariff which we govern by our transportation processing operating services agreement called the TOPOSA [ph]. The entire project has been stress-tested at both very low gas prices and P90 reserves and is robust economically. And I'd ask you just to note the declining tariff over time.

Basically we start -- over the life of the project, the average OpEx is around $10 a barrel. And we start at $14 and go down to sort of $4 a barrel or equivalent in terms of what it will cost us to use all these facilities. Once we've developed most of Tolmount main, prior to developing anything else, our tariff for using this offshore infrastructure is about tuppence a firm for those of you that use that as a metric.

The infrastructure we've got here is designed to accommodate future infield and third-party tie backs. So we built it without extra capacity and capability by pre-investing in those additional risers and J-tubes and that guarantees lower future field tie back and infrastructure costs. We'll talk about -- a little bit about our plans on that in a minute, but take a look at the people we're contracting with. So Easington of course operated by Centrica, topnotch operator of that terminal. Platform and topsides, the EPCIC contract has been awarded to Rosetti, again tier 1 contractor; the transportation installation by Heerema; the pipeline by Saipem, and the drilling wells we're happy to be continuing our partnership with Ensco that's proved to be so successful in the Catcher block.

Once in operation, the normally unattended installation will be run from the Easington terminal by Centrica following instructions from the installation operator and we plan to be using ODE [ph] who were the same firm we've been using on Babbage, which is also a normally unmanned installation, so again a firm we know and trust and know can deliver the job well.

So on the next slide, so on here we're showing a timetable with the major activities. And I think the noteworthy events here of course the drilling of Tolmount East in 2019. Tolmount East can contain about 250 Bcf of reserves we think. It's a very large mapped area above the gas/water contact. It's got a thicker icicle you can see in the bottom left inset there in yellow, potentially indicating thicker sand development than the 180 feet, 15% [Indiscernible] 200 miller Darcy low sandstone that we got in Tolmount Main, so potentially better than that.

And we're planning to drill it as a keeper well. So the idea of a keeper well is that you leave it on the seabed and it's ready to be tied in straight back to the platform at extremely low cost. So we've got optionality here. So when we finish drilling the development wells, we're going to drill -- plan to drill 2 development wells before first gas and the other 2 would just be after first gas, so very early in 2021. After that, we can either go and do some more wells to tie back into Tolmount from Tolmount East, or we can go first of all and see what the ultimate upside is as we go over to Tolmount East or we got to Mongour. So we've got all sorts of optionality for the following phases of the Tolmount development.

Now we've talked about Catcher development now on stream. We talked about Tolmount. That's the next one to be developed. The next major operated project for Premier is Sea Lion, so turning to the next slide, you can see here the development itself is very similar to the Catcher development in its overall design. As we said many times from an engineering standpoint, the distance, the challenges the project faces by distance from existing infrastructure, we've assessed that, and that can be completely managed.

It's not an engineering challenge. The challenge really for us has been the necessary precursor to securing the project financing for the project is to line up all the supply chain and so in the early months of this year, our focus has been to complete LOIs with the core key tier 1 contractors which we've done shown by the ticks in the top box, and put in place the detailed letters of intent, including aspects of vendor loans, with all of those main contractors.

That now allows us to focus on securing the funding for the project and we will also have another phase of contracting the remaining slightly smaller elements of project, things like supply boat, support vessels and of course the onshore logistics.

So we've talked about the production, we talked about the production efficiency, reserves upsides, development work and so on. So let's take a quick look now at the next slides of the exploration appraisals; what's coming up, what's filling the hope to deliver future growth for Premier.

First of all of course the Mexico, the appraisal. We need more data on the field to properly design the development. There's no -- it's not and obviously this is going to be developed as an enormous world-class discovery. So we're showing here the appraisal program. The first well we're going to be drilling at the end of this year will be the Zama 2. We've got the rig. As Tony mentioned before, there's final bits of paperwork going to place prior to being able to spud the well.

The Zama 2 well is also going to be deepened into the Marte prospect. Although you can see on the inset map, there's plenty of prospects on the block. There's no real point drilling other prospects when you've got a huge field to be developed. Concentrate on the field, but it turns out we can drill this Marte prospect just by deepening the Zama 2 wells, so that's what we're going to do. We then will come back and drill the straight well, which will basically be the sidetrack of Zama 2. That will examine the reservoir distribution and will be tested. Zama 3 will see the reservoir continuity to the southern parts of the field, which is shown on the top right-hand side of this map. There'll be comprehensive logging and testing programs that will be the precursor to full feed and then development of Zama. Pemex, we talked to them this week. They are hoping to secure their rig during September for their appraisal well, the Asab-1 well and they hope to be able to spud it in October or November this year. So we've signed a pre-unitization agreement with Pemex that sets up the way in which we'll all work together to share the appraisal studies, work up the feed and develop the field for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Turning to the next slide, now southwest of Zama, not very far as you can see on the map the scale just about legible at the bottom there is the Block 30. The reason we like Block 30 is very simple. It's very close to Zama, it's got the same geology and it's got a flat spot. So all good reasons for liking this block. We're showing a seismic line through Wahoo. Our focus is likely to be in the Wahoo Cabrilla. We've got over 250 million barrels of potential here in these 2 prospects alone and a clear flat spot. So we want to acquire 3D as soon as possible. Our operator at the moment is planning to drill in 2020 or 2021. We're trying to make sure it is 2020 rather than '21, but we'll just see how quickly we can acquire the seismic and get on with drilling this very exciting block. Further south in Brazil now, what we've been doing in the last few months is fine-tuning our prospectivity.

So this regional equatorial margin at Brazil in the CearÃ¡ Basin, it's got all the critical elements observed in recent discoveries along that margin in whether it be French Guiana or in the conjugate margin in Africa in Ghana is a multiple stack mid to upper cretaceous, mid to upper cretaceous plays in really an under-explored area with proven source rocks, proven petroleum system and a whole load of diverse play types. We've got channels, we've got drapes, we've got tilted fault blocks. You can see them all on these seismic sections. And we've got early oil export possibilities. We're planning to drill 2 wells, one in the block to the Northwest 661 and one in 717 to the southeast which are in about 1,000 meters and 600 meters of water. In the event of success they'd be tied back to shallow water infrastructure, either the existing infrastructure or new depending on the size of what we find.

We're targeting 700 billion barrels between these 2 prospects. And actually the minimum economic field size here is only 70 million barrels. So it gives you an indication of the potential reward. The net cost to us of this program will be about $45 million. Finally then to my final slide, Indonesia. Tony mentioned before Tuna. We're trying to monetize basically 90 million barrels of oil equivalent, is about 380 Bcf of gas, 20 million barrels of liquids. We, as a precursor to our appraisal program, we wanted to get a deal in place in principle to allow us to export to Vietnam, which is the closest infrastructure because we're just across the border as you know in Vietnam. And that's in place.

We have a good field development plan in progress. And we have a farm-in offer that we received and has been approved by the partnership and we're in the stages of papering that up. So we'll be able to talk more about that I think later this year.

In the case of Andaman II, that's our new block that we are awarded. You remember we were the only people to have a certain set of seismic for this that showed all the flat spots which gave us an advantage in the application process. Although we're only obligated to acquire seismic, we'll always be doing that, but the sooner we can get to drilling, the better, because we've got well over 2 TCF of gas prospectivity shown by flat spots and bright spots on the seismic. And we're very excited by this area. We'd deliver gas into the northern part of Sumatra which is short of gas and many of you all know that the Arun LNG facility is now being used as an import and re-gas supplying the cities of Medan and the growing and massive demand for gas, they've got their gas prices very high in domestic Indonesia at the moment.

And with that I'll pass back to Tony.

Anthony Durrant

Thanks Robin. Let me just try and summarize the outlook for the business as a whole and pulling together what we've briefly covered this morning. We put this chart up at 2017 results meeting. Caused quite a lot of interesting discussion. You'll recall this is an attempt to talk about our long-term capital allocation over a 7-year period. And at $65 a barrel, we talked about positive free cash flow every year, we talked about growth and we talked about a strong balance sheet at the end of the period.

Pleased to say that we've been outperforming the model so far. Obviously fairly early days in that long-term period, but that is building up with some operational success and with stronger commodity prices headroom against that long-term plan. At that time, I think what we said was in the early part of that 7-year period 2018 and 2019 specifically, we wouldn't be following the overall capital allocation because the priority of the group was to get the balance sheet back in shape.

Indeed, when we look at 2018 outcome and the forecast for 2019 which is beginning to take shape as we go into the budget season, debt reduction represents about 40% of available cash flow with an offset from investment in new projects in those early years. So -- but that's still very much in line with what we had in mind when we set out long-term plans. Of course, as we've heard this morning, there is much activity in the area of new projects and exploration in terms of putting together the program. The spend though will be largely in 2020 onwards.

If we look at the outline of the program, I think we've touched on just about all of these activities this morning. Don't hold us to the exact dates which will be firmed up over time, but it does represent a growing program particularly in 2020 and '21. We've got undeveloped reserves and resources which will be maturing towards production. We've got contingent resources being appraised. And we've got new perspective resource being drilled, particularly 2020, '21.

You add in the producing reserves we already have. We have a resource base in excess of 1 billion barrels. That program will move all those resources forward. And critically of course, we're doing that on the basis of our existing financial plan and within the constraints of our existing balance sheet.

With that, I will throw it open to questions. Nathan?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Nathan Piper

Nathan Piper from RBC. A few quick ones for me if I may. So first of all, on that 7-year plan what -- how should we think about your absolute debt level or what you think the business is trying to achieve? And from an absolute point of view and also I guess from the key covenant ratios? I think secondly and maybe related I guess, the funding of Sea Lion, can you just confirm that the debt and the project financing you're talking about is largely going to be off balance sheet or how is that split between what Premier is actually going to pay for, what will be limited to the project? And then lastly on the Mante [ph] prospect, could you give us some scale of that target please?

Anthony Durrant

Let me start with Sea Lion and I'll hand over to Richard on the detailed financial plan. Just to be clear, if we were to go back to that capital allocation, the full CapEx for Sea Lion as we envisage it is in that chart, regardless of how it's financed. So when we put up X amount of CapEx, that includes the full Sea Lion CapEx. In terms of the way we're financing it, that hasn't changed. We're envisaging project financing. We anticipate that probably will be treated for balance sheet purposes being off balance sheet. But again, the CapEx is in the cash flows. On the covenant picture, priority of course is to get it below the covenant of 3x. And Richard mentioned earlier I think that we would be getting it below that.

Richard Rose

Yes, I mean we're talking about 2.5x which is covenant compliance Q1 '19. I mean, we haven't given any long-term guidance yet, but typically it's a journey. I think to protect ourselves through the cycle, we'd like -- I prefer that to be in the kind of 1x to 1.5x range. In absolute debt levels, if we're generating $1 billion EBITDA, that would imply a comfortable net debt position depending on all other things, production, et cetera of $1 billion to $1.5 billion. But as we go through '19, and as the balance sheet improves, then I think we'll look to kind of firm up that guidance and metrics, especially as we see how the oil price evolves over the next 12 months.

Anthony Durrant

Robin, do you want to comment on Mante?

Robin Allan

In terms of Mante, I'll just remind you that what we said earlier, which was that it's quite high risk, it wouldn't meet risk profile for something to drill. I think partners feel it's a lot bigger than we think it is. I mean, I think we would say might the chance of 50 million to 70 million barrels, but it's quite risky. As I say, we're drilling it because we're in the partnership and the cost of drilling the toe of the well a little bit deeper to penetrate, it is small. But I know that our operator feels much more bullish about it than we do.

Mark Wilson

Hi, morning. It's Mark Wilson at Jefferies. A few for Robin here I think. The first is on Catcher and the works aquifer support, what comfort do you have on water breakthrough not occurring there in the next few years? Second is Zama flow test. What rates would you be looking for that? Or maybe what can the rig do or the equipment? And then lastly, when would be the last time Southern North Sea actually saw a new platform and a pipeline installed? I just wonder.

Robin Allan

Okay, so I will -- I don't know the answer to the last one. It's quite

Anthony Durrant

I suspect it's Cygnus --

Robin Allan

This could be Cygnus.

Anthony Durrant

-- which came on-stream last year in terms of new infrastructure, but even Cygnus was tying into an existing pipeline system.

Robin Allan

Yes, that in the last...

Anthony Durrant

The last significantly new pipelines.

Robin Allan

Probably York I suppose were the last one with a pipeline.

Anthony Durrant

Yes.

Robin Allan

So just on the flow test question, I ought to have clarified really, in Mexico you're not allowed to flare. So -- which I think is actually quite a good thing. So we're flowing into a barge system. So it'll be restricted on the one hand, yes, the wells are capable of flowing some enormous quantity in theory, but that won't be the nature of the test. What was the first question?

Mark Wilson

And the touch of water on...

Robin Allan

Water, yes, so realistically, of course there will be -- what we're dealing with is incredibly good reservoirs. But the Cromarty is closer to the main aquifer, so we expect to see water breakthrough is all part of the plan. We've got all that excess water injection. So even today to maintain pressure support, we're injecting 75,000 barrels a day or so water. That will continue and increase over the life of the field. So water breakthrough is very much part on the model. We haven't got any water at the moment, that is better than expected. But we're expecting to get water in the breakthrough, it won't be any issue for us. It'll be a cycle round and so.

Anthony Durrant

Stephane?

Stephane Foucaud

Stephane Foucaud, GMP FirstEnergy. Two questions for me. The first is on Tuna. So understand the farm-in agreement could be sought on ground floor or similar. But looking at the size of the resources, the increased level of interest for oil and gas asset, particularly discoveries, I was a bit surprised that it would be not better than this. And I was wondering what I'm missing. Is it riskier? Is it a question around because its gas because Indonesia is part of the flavor of the moment, what is it? What am I missing? Second on Mexico, the rhetoric of the new government seems to over the last few weeks been again a bit deteriorating. Or at least it seems like that when we read the media and I would just have -- like to have your thought. I appreciate that the plan is to de-risk I suppose as quick as possible Zama ahead of the change of governments, but any further color will be great.

Anthony Durrant

I'll let Robin -- because he's been there in the last couple of weeks talk to Mexico on Tuna. I mean Tuna is in a potentially politically sensitive area. It is close to the Chinese claim line. I think that has restricted the market for people. We'll announce the terms in due course, but suffice to say that under the current expectations, the incoming partner is someone that would be very much welcomed by both the Indonesian and Vietnamese government. And that was an important part of the discussion because that will help to commercialize the resource. Mexico

Robin Allan

So Mexico I think -- well, I was there. We had meetings with people very close to the top of administration. I mean these are sophisticated, clever people. They're well-attuned to the concept of international business and the need for international companies to participate in their sector. There's obviously, in our case we have ongoing dealings with a series of people at Pemex who are exactly the same as they were before. The very top layers of Pemex traditionally have been changed out every time there's a change of government because they're basically political appointees to the board of Pemex. But the working level of people who actually commission the rigs and develop the platforms and trading agreements and all the rest of it carry on as before and we are talking to them every few days on e-mails and phone or whatever. So there's political change for sure, but business is carrying on uninterrupted and we don't foresee any interruption, it's that simple.

Rafal Gutaj

It's Rafal Gutaj here from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Two questions please. First one sticking with Mexico and the unitization agreement. Is there a rough splits that's been agreed and I guess the appraisal wells will follow up and tweak that number that maybe you can talk about? And then I guess secondly, just on portfolio management, stronger oil prices, some potentially would say that you're more diversified geographically than some of your peers of similar size, would you use the higher oil price environment to concentrate your portfolio a little bit?

Anthony Durrant

I'll take the last one. I think the way we think about it, we are essentially 2 basin producing asset company, which isn't particularly diversified. Indonesia and Vietnam essentially in the same basin and obviously the UK North Sea. So I think we're very comfortable with the combination as we discussed of 2 stable producing areas. We have rationalized the exploration portfolio, we were in a lot more countries and of course we were in some countries where we weren't really of critical mass, Norway, Pakistan was no longer a critical size to us and we've slimmed the portfolio there. But the focus I think is going to remain on those 2 producing areas. And then stuff over time that we can do in new areas like the Falklands and Mexico.

Richard Rose

So the pre-unitization agreement is there to set up the ways in which we're going to work together. It is not designed to set precisely what the split is. So let's take a simple example. Let's say we might like to have 60% of the field. That's all very good, we might win the day and get 60% of the field. But we're paying 60% of the CapEx. If later the field turns out to only be 50%, we've paid 10% too much CapEx through a development phase which we call back later which is really inefficient use of our capital. So unitization is a very delicate process and needs to be carefully undertaken in all honesty to try and get the fairest results and people aren't overpaying or underpaying. That will play out over time. The key thing about the unitization, pre-unitization agreement is it creates a framework for both sides to work together to get the thing on-stream as soon as possible. That's the intent. And that is what Pemex have signed up to, we've all signed up to and will play a part in ultimately unitizing and developing this field.

Anthony Durrant

And just be clear, on the drilling costs in the meantime, which is a short-term impact, each block will pay its own share of its own cost. James?

James Carmichael

James Carmichael from Peel Hunt. Just a couple. Firstly on Catcher, just, that's obviously been producing well. Just interested to know where you think you can get the capacity of those facilities up to and on what sort of time frame we should be thinking about? And then also if you could elaborate on the upside from those near-field discoveries just in terms of volumes of the 4 you outlined? And then just lastly one on accounting, obviously some big leases on the balance sheet, just wondering how the upcoming changes at least come to might affect reporting any comfort on covenants et cetera?

Robin Allan

So the wells, I mean the wells are capable of doing more than that FPSO is ever going to do at this moment in time because it's early day, early for the field. Reality is that FPSO is capable of doing well over 70,000 barrels of dry oil because we've already produced that, we've seen is capable of doing it. However at 70,000 barrels, there's bits and pieces are vibrating, so you need to in vibration dampers, we change out a little bits of pipe-work and so on. So, but it's obviously capable, they build, BW have built a very good vessel and they built it from a lot more than the 60,000 barrels that we're paying for.

So there will be and we're in discussions with BW about increasing the rate substantially above 60,000 barrels that it's supposed to be with today and for the last month we've been producing 64,000 barrels or thereabouts of dry oil plus the gas. So it's capable of doing a lot more. In terms of the upside from the surrounding areas, there's obviously a range to all of it. But I think it's those, it's the 3 elements together really, it's the additional recovery from the sweep that we're likely to get in the field itself from better reservoirs.

It's the infield drilling within the field where we're seeing these other pockets of oil which we've seen in, indicate from the drilling and production data we've had to date and it's the tie backs. All those things will add together. But we're not going to provide a reserves upgrade today for 2 reasons. One, we only do it once a year anyway; and two, we're building that picture on those 3 fronts.

James Carmichael

I was just thinking really about the reserves in those tie backs, so if you want to...

Anthony Durrant

I think the way you should think about, James, is single figures of millions of barrels each, but very high value of course because we're being tied back to existing infrastructure.

Richard Rose

One of my favorite topics, the irrationality of new accounting standards. You're absolutely right, and I'm not going to bore everybody in the room on the new lease accounting standard that kicks in on January next year. I mean, in essence everything is an operating lease at the moment and I'm thinking in our books, the big ones are going to be Chim Sao and Catcher, were going to have to be accounted for as finance leases, so you end up accounting, makes some complete mess of the balance sheet, you end up accounting for the liability for the life of the asset. In cash flow terms, it doesn't change anything, but the P&L, rather than treat as an operating cost, you'll have D&A and finance cost and over the life of the asset it should net down to the same number.

We will be giving guidance for that full year results on the impact as 1/1/19 standard, so it's going to impact next year's numbers that will give some guidance on the size materiality and what it is going to mean for our forward accounts with our full year results. The issue, I think the key issue you're homing in on was how does it affect our debt covenants.

In essence our existing accounting standards are grandfathered in our existing accounting standards, so we'll end up running effectively 2 books on the EBITDA that we have and our leverage ratio will be carried on the same basis. Obviously there'll be a bit mismatch between our public reporting, but effectively it won't change how we account for our covenants.

Anthony Durrant

David.

David Round

David Round from BMO. Can I come back to Catcher, so just really to understand the -- your expectations around plateau there and specifically when the existing fields come off plateau and you rely on infield to actually maintain that? Secondly on Sea Lion, we've obviously seen costs come down, we're about 1.5. You've had further discussions with contractors there, so just wondering what sort of movement or potential movement there is around that 1.5? And if you could just give us the latest guidance for -- or expectations for FID on Sea Lion? And just finally on Solan, presumably Chrysaor, do you benefit in any further work there? There's no sort of Ring Fencing for new projects. I can't quite remember the arrangement you got with them.

Anthony Durrant

So Chrysaor do have a contingent share of future value on Solan. I don't think I'll be surprising anyone by saying that they only get that if Solan becomes a long-term profitable project and if you take into account past costs, that's probably unlikely. On Sea Lion, you were talking about the timing of FID, I think that is entirely dependent on the outcome of the senior debt discussions that we're about to launch on. We would like to drive that timing as fast as we can of course, but it is a project financing, it's not a corporate financing. If it's a corporate financing, we'd be driving the bus. A project financing, we are dependent on the processes within project finance banks and export credit agencies and they will have their own detail due diligence timetables. So we'll need to work with them as we expect to do so over the next 3 to 6 months. You have another question on Sea Lion?

David Round

Plateau.

Unidentified Company Representative

Cost reductions.

Anthony Durrant

Cost reductions on Sea Lion, I mean overall I think the -- if we extrapolate with the new contracts, it's pretty much in line with what we'd expected. We have identified some potential opportunities on the logistics side, but a lot of the logistics is still in the process of tenders at the moment, as Robin mentioned earlier is in sort of the next stage of contracting. So we wouldn't be making any overall changes to the expected costs at this point yet until we start to hopefully capture some of that. On Catcher plateau levels, I mean what I would expect frankly is that we nudge up the plateau production level toward 70,000 barrels a day. I don't think we'll quite get there for now. Bear in mind that we have only just brought online another 4 wells, and there's another 2 to come on in the fourth quarter. So we won't be getting a full picture of production performance from the wells suite until into next year. I think the very minor changes and the commercial arrangements can be put in place for somewhere in the 65,000 barrels a day plateau relatively quickly and I would expect us to go to that first before considering any further investment.

Amy Wong

Good morning, it's Amy Wong from UBS and I'll break the trend with only one question. Just taking a look at your tax advantage in the U.K., can you just give us an update of environment for M&A and how high up in the management committee's priority is it to look at some accretive M&A?

Richard Rose

Yes. So I think the way I would characterize the market at the moment is it's quite busy. I think a lot of companies have emerged from the oil price downturn and are scratching their heads for want of a better expression as to the way forward. Are they going to continue to build in the UK, are they selling in the UK And some of that is publicly announced already with some processes starting in the fourth quarter. We've made no secret of the fact that we see ourselves as building in the UK. We've got a good organization in Aberdeen. We've got operatorship capability. I think we can add more assets. And yes, there is some tax advantage in us adding barrels in the UK. So I think we're going to have a busy time in data rooms in the second half of the year and probably going into 2019 as well. The key is to make an early decision when those processes kick off, is this something that we can see ourselves doing and then devote the proper amount of time and the proper amount of management attention to that particular opportunity. In most cases we've not yet made that decision. In most cases those data room processes haven't started, but if we do focus on something, we will be devoting a lot of time to it.

Amy Wong

Any color you can give on kind of the bid offers out there right now in terms of when you start looking at something, how would you characterize that relative to maybe say like 6 to 9 months ago?

Anthony Durrant

I think what we are seeing is an overall trend in the UK North Sea to move away from the majors towards a group of medium-sized companies of which we are one. The other companies in that list, probably well-known to most people in this room, a number of private equity companies. And that trend really has been talked about for a long time. Obviously the new developments in the UK North Sea, incremental developments are not really material to the majors anymore and with the exception probably of Shell, BP and Total who remain committed to the UK, I think most of the majors are deciding whether to stay or go. How that works out competitively, we'll have to see. I think again the oil price downturn interrupted the sort of flow of transactions, but I think we'll now see more of them every time.

Any more questions? Very good. Then I don't think it's raining, so welcome to stay for more coffee or juice on the terrace. Thank you all for attending and of course we're all available for more questions, either here now or during the course of the day. Thank you.