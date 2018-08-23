Prosafe SE (PRSEY) CEO Jesper Andresen on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Prosafe SE (OTCPK:PRSEY) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 23, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Jesper Andresen - CEO

Stig Christiansen - Deputy CEO and CFO

Jesper Andresen

Good morning, and welcome to the Prosafe’s Second Quarter 2018 Results and Market Update Presentation. While you’re reading the disclaimer it’s a, it’s about two weeks ago we were here last time, I can see that almost is the same turnout which is positive. So hopefully we have some interesting things to share. During the last presentation, two weeks ago we focused of course a lot on COSCO and the amended terms with the bank, we will give an update on that but I say we will focus a bit more on the market update and results for the second quarter.

So let’s go quickly through the highlights before Stig will take us through the financials. As you all know we reached an agreement with COSCO and with our lenders that transforms Prosafe. I will give an update to that and we can see that has been very positively received in the market as we expected. The utilization of the second quarter stands at 45.8% its good improvement compared to last year but as you will recall the utilization in the first quarter was only 33%. So it's about 12%, 13% improvement in that respect.

EBITDA comes in about $57 million as a result of our improved utilization and cost control and, as Stig will come back we even have had a bit of mobilization sot in that quarter as both the Safe and the Caledonia have mobilized a net quarter to their new jobs. Cash flow from operations 43.5 and as you know, we have had two attractive extensions on new contract awards the safe Scandinavia through Ola which is a modification project and the safe Concordia reentering Brazil in its own niche on maintenance projects. And lastly, I think we see the optionality in our existing contracts play out as the Caledonia has been extended to its maximum 21st November at Claridge and Equinor has called two options now to one month options at the Paramus at Mariner.

So I think all in all its been a very eventful a few months from Prosafe in the very positive sense of that works and we have good reason to think that now we have to feed in place, the financing is amended, and we see some very interesting developments in the market, especially relating to the MMO, which I'll come back to which I think is good reason to think that this will continue.

Stig, will you take us through the financial results.

Stig Christiansen

Yes, thank you, Jesper and good morning, everyone. Let's start with the income statement, you've all seen it this morning obviously. So as Jes alluded to revenues are up in the quarter $100.3 of revenue in the quarter compared to 61.7 million in the same quarter last year, driven by higher utilization but also driven by direct rate from higher average day rates. Of course the revenues are also impacted by the IFRS adjustments that we have talked about before and you’re aware of that, so in the quarter we have the $8.7 million included in the numbers. But the main reason is higher utilization and higher day rates.

On the operating expense side, coming up a little bit as well related to the increased utility of course, which is positive and what I would like to add is that included in the operating expenses are and obvious fact, we have mobilized two vessels to contract in the quarter and that comes with some additional costs, although it's a very positive activity to undertake, we have also have some modest one off cost related to further reorganizations on the efficiency measures implemented in the company. So if I adjust for those roughly $4.5 million then we would see that underlying performance in the quarter is even better and EBITDA margin equally is even better.

Depreciation steady you know why the number is lower than the same quarter last year. That's due to the impairments with it in 2017, although are steady. On the financial items side not really much to say on the interest income. On the interest expenses steady from last quarter’s $28.9 million although a little bit up from the same quarter last year driven by the increasing interest rate level. However, at this point in time, we are at the point where the interest are sort of turning in the moment and going forward I will kind of at least largely shield or partly shield any further interest rate increases, having said that though at the moment the curve is very flat so maybe it could stay pretty much flat going forward. On the financial items there is positive gain related to revaluation of debentures which has been offset by an unrealized currency loss due to the strengthening of the dollar versus the mark and the starting in particular.

And I think in sum, that gives us a net profit in the quarter of $7.4 million compared to loss of $33 million in the same quarter last year and if we look at the full year in total we have then generated a net profit for the first six months of 2018 of $23.3 million compared to net loss of $52.1 million last year in 2017.

Looking at the balance sheet few comments, total assets were about $2 billion. Book equity ratio just above 25% no covenants attached to that, working capital in the quarter of course partly impacted by the activity increase, which is a temporary but a positive development obviously and we’re in a position where we have a strong cash holding at the moment $275 million of cash in hand. So, just as a reminder, this is an illustration we have been using for quite some time and the key point is basically yes, we have now a strong cash position in the company about $275 million on the basis of all the efficiency measures that we have been implementing over the last few years. And by the way, which are still ongoing, we have been able to bring down the cash breakeven level to the decent level which of course helps us to protect the financial runway that we are also now strengthening with support from our lenders so that we can position the company to what we have done.

So I guess with that, I will leave the word back to to Jesper.

Jesper Andresen

Thanks, Stig. We go into business and operations so just a quick recap of the COSCO deal. The four main elements of the COSCO deal is naturally price, where we saw an 8% reduction of competitive price on historical levels. That is the attractive $431 million yard financing where repayment is linked to earnings and interest free for two years and they are spending to the day rate levels possibility of five years, interest free, then we have the flexibility in delivery end '19 for euros and five years for the last vessel and then, and at least COSCO responsibility to preservation, which means that we do not have any significant cost before delivery of the vessels. We also amended the loan terms to match the flexibility we have with COSCO, so in April taking delivery off the vessels and the elements are familiar we reduced amortization by $156 million. We have the option to extend maturity for one year, covenants are eased, and we have the possibility to scrap's off the three vessels which I will come back to.

The process for the bank I think we announced we have 94% acceptance of that time. Now I think we're on 98. And basically the process is developing as we expected, and we expect completion by next week. The second thing worth mentioning is the as you will recall, the amended loan agreement gives the banks a choice to choose either match in uplift or warrants upon delivery of each of the Nova and Vega. That charge is free for the bank to make some as of yesterday I think all the way until delivery of the vessels and based on the informal feedback and what we hear so far, I think we will assume that the cap on the warrants of 9.78 million will be reached, and we think that's a very positive that the banks are supporting in this respect as well.

The final thing I want to say about this is the timing of the deal and I will get a bit back to the market outlook and this is of course the difficult part when you make this deal, when do you reach the bottom of the market. I think I said that it has to be, market has to be bad enough to get good terms but there also has to be some concrete prospects meaning that you need the vessels and I think we are there now. As I mentioned last time over the past 12 months, we have had five instances where we could have used a COSCO vessels in the sense that we would either have one additional work or we were going to higher rates or one longer duration.

Now what we are seeing as we come to next slides, as we see some concrete opportunities in Brazil and we see a turn in the market with the MMO activities coming back, I will come back to that. So the COSCO deal, of course had a profound effect on our fleet profile. It goes from basically I think 35 years of history to 35 years of future and as you will see that in the middle column. We have currently nine vessels on the water and then three at the yard and then we have a future projection of 10, where we have two legacy vessels under consideration. We have decided to scrap the state Astoria in the near future when the bank agreements become effective. Astoria will be scrapped. I don't want to speculate about price what we will get from that is that some good equipment on the vessel that we can use for the rest of the fleet, but as you know that will be no Atlus cash impact do not have to repay under the loan agreement and it does not have any accounting effect either. Apart from the Astoria we do not have any plans for scrapping. Currently, we on marketing and seeing good interest in all the vessels we have in the fleets. So I think with the Astoria done I think we have a very competitive fleet for what we're seeing in the market. Quick update on West Con not much to add, we won the case in the first quarter and it was appealed in the second quarter and we do not have any specific timeframe for this case yet, but a realistic guess would be that this will be resolved in the second half of next year. In the meantime and we of course working to improve our condition, the claim against the yard are secured by a parent company currently, we are naturally seeking to secure our claim even further by attaching assets of the yards.

Okay then a bit about market outlook, which is a bit interesting, first let’s take a look back, I think this is a familiar slides, it's been here for ages and it shows of course, first of all the historic backlog of Prosafe and what this company is able to produce and it also shows the familiar trends and how the backlog has depleted in connection with the downturn and the historical legacy contracts going higher. What we’re mainly focused on, and will focus on the next slides is naturally the forward-looking trends and what does it look in terms of our prospects, how they transform into tenfold and ultimately increased backlog.

So since the second quarter, we had two wins to report the Scandinavia to Ola, the Scandinavia, is currently on location and we expect it will be on hire from around 1 September, so that has mobilized in about six weeks time. And the job it will be of course the modification and support in connection with the modification of the Ola platform for the BP. The second contract we announced was the 200 acre site in Brazil whereby the Concordia goes back into Brazil. This is not a significant EBITDA contribution. But nevertheless, we are quite pleased with this contract. As we think we can make a niche for the Concordia in Brazil for maintenance.

Finally, as already mentioned, we have seen extensions of the existing contract portfolio two months on Bolea and one month on the Caledonia. So the optionality of our existing contracts just playing out. The contract backlog looking in a different way, is I think two things to note is, first of all, on first of April, we had three vessels working on first September we will have six vessels working. The Astoria will go out, as you can see the existing contract of the existing jobs are heavily linked to hookup and commissioning, you see almost all the jobs in new fields apart from of course the Ola job and the molded job for the Concordia. So I think looking at our coverage in the near future. We have almost all of our vessels working in the North Sea the market is reasonably tight in the North Sea in the near term and we have a bit of available capacity to capture those opportunities. And then an old slide we have thought it was time to bring back as we see something changing and as you know accommodation is basically linked to mainly three phases hookup and commissioning during the production phase in connection with maintenance and modification and some decommissioning and as you know the historical share of the market looking 10 years back or so, there’s that hookup and commissioning was about 25% the maintenance modification 75%. The difference of the characteristics of the hookup they have high market visibility, long lead time and about eight months duration.

The maintenance on the other hand, have low market visibility and short lead time as I just mentioned for the Scandinavia it took us six weeks to turn that around from one place to another and the contract award I think was on 6th July, and now we are gangway down very shortly thereafter; so it’s a bit of a different dynamic. The interesting thing here is that first of all, the current market activity as I just showed is heavily dominated by the hookup and for long period of time I think everybody has been asking what was the maintenance and modification. I just want to point out that the current tenders we have and as you will see on the other slides it is not just one or two, more than 50% are related to maintenance and modification. We see an increase in the number of tenders and we see an increased percentage of the maintenance and modification tenders. So something is changing.

And a quick look at our business life from [indiscernible] this is a quick look on how it looks in Norway and focusing specifically on lifetime extensions. On the left you have the original lifetime of the installed base in Norway and on the right you have basically, the 667 years of life extensions that we’re seeing and if we go up a bit back you can see some of the wave of lifetime extensions happening and I think what is interesting for us is this group down here that we call additional opportunities, as this group we have down here could represent a second wave of life extensions which often trade us requirement for a floater. And I just want to mention that in the tenders we have out now and none of these are included. So we see that as additional opportunity. I think it is a quite interesting dynamic we will see playing out over the next year.

Okay looking a bit internationally to the two other important markets for Prosafe - Brazil and Mexico the deal with Cosco means that we now have three qualified vessels, additional three qualified vessels for Brazil, the Euros, Nova, and the Vega all are compliant with Brazil specification now the Petrobras specification rather and representatives from Petrobras has been on board to inspect two of the three vessels. So I think we’re good in that respect. We do anticipate tenders for Brazil but I do not know the exact timing and I do not know the number of vessels that would be tendered for, but we expect it to be more than one. In Mexico as I think all knows that there has been change on the political scene with AMLO being elected and taking office around 1st December and the climate there is a bit volatile. The fleet that is currently in Mexico probably has the largest span of any region. We have some of the oldest vessels, assembled vessels, and we have some of the most modern vessels, of course one of them or two of them being sisters to the Euros and the Nova. We’re following the development quite closely and we think that the dynamic situation will create opportunities for reentry for Prosafe. And then the familiar slide we have on the prospect and tendering and I think for some time we've had questions as basically when do the prospects translate into tenders and that's a very fair question and at least we can see that this is what's happening now. We've always have good prospect they are even on the increase currently, but what we are seeing now is 12% of those ongoing or double the amount that we have seen in Q1 and the interesting thing is, of course, that even though it doesn't say here as I mentioned more than 50% of the tenders we are seeing here are related to maintenance and modification this is a very significant shift. Of course there are also a few interesting tenders in the North Sea going on within long time, we would expect conclusion on some of those. Not included in the [Indiscernible] on the prospect with all the tendering are the Brazil opportunities we think will come up and also activity in Mexico. None of that is included in the tendering contract.

Okay Stig will you take us through the final two parts.

Stig Christiansen

Thank you, Jesper. So a little bit of repeat but I'll be short on the basis of cost curve unit of course if you are seeing the old strategy and the financial improvement that we are now agreed or through with the obviously Prosafe has the strategic and the financial room to maneuver to position the company in a very optimal way going forward and make sure that we are ready for when the market finally comes back and as Jesper has spoken to. We see that, we now see clear times of that beginning to happen. I think it's fair to say that we have been seeing a red light for the last two to three years. Fighting fires, red light, hitting the brakes with both feet at the moment. I think maybe we're beginning to warm-up the engine and the light is yellow but as we have put we see the green we think we are at a turning point And we shall be ready on the basis of all the work done when the green light come back so we can accelerate and optimize the opportunity that will present themselves in the market. But we have the flexibility to maneuver in the meantime and that's the key point. I think the company is now very, very well-positioned to counter for or to not counter for that but to benefit from the upside.

So to sum-up, in short, the company is being transformed as the market is bottoming out on the micro indicators are or the market indicators are doing positive. Financial performance operating performance in the quarter is very good not unimportantly we have had new contracts and option expansions and we see now that going forward we expect with some seasonality and some gradual uptick and utilization and often after utilization you can start looking for an average improvement also in day rates.

And I think it's fair to say at this point that we have been guiding for quite some time but 2019 we will now be the earnings low point for Prosafe in this downcycle, so that will be a financial bridge share in a way, but it will still be an important year on the backlog of the deal that we’ve done with the COSCO and the bank. And the fact that we will hopefully see a solution on the west con case and get more cash in and that we’re likely to take delivery of the Euros of the first COSCO unit and hopefully that will be against an exciting contract. So it'll be an important year but earnings low point and then we’re well positioned for further uptick going into 2020 and beyond.

So I think with that we conclude and open for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Jesper Andresen

Any questions from the room.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning Milli Leken from Carnegie, in terms of the you might be tired of replying on this question but in terms of the opportunities from Petrobras what’s the latest view there in terms of when do you expect them to materialize?

Jesper Andresen

I wish I could tell you a very precise answer but I would but I think we have for some time heard that it will be within the next one to three months but that was also the case six months ago, but when we look at contract coverage and so on it's going to be sooner rather than later I think.

Unidentified Analyst

And in terms of the competitive landscape, you do expect improved utilization and further improved day rates but could you say that the competition has eased off slightly or is it still highly competitive in the accommodation market.

Jesper Andresen

Depends, it's probably lower regional view, I think in the North sea, we see right now if you look at the right now if you look under Norwegian sector I think it's almost fully booked. If you look in UK there is few vessels available of very varying quality in the near term until mid 2019 then you can see it opening up it up so it depends a bit on the time horizon you have and then in Mexico, as I stated currently it has a very wide span in terms of what vessels they are seeking we think it will probably graduate towards the higher end vessels which we understand are performing better and then in Brazil, Petrobras seems to have undertaken a learning curve and now have a fairly fixed idea of what they need in terms of specification and that reduces some of the more mid-level vessels such as the Concordia that could have a different life or different jobs but I think it's a bit regional way how the demand and supply balance is looking but I think the general tightening is there.

Stig Christiansen

I think there is some important point on the summary slide that I didn’t address, consolidation is still on the agenda M&A. So it's pretty transparent landscape in regular buffer accommodation space, so there isn’t much more necessarily to be done before you have further call it tightening and improvement of the fleet.

Jesper Andresen

Can you please turn the mic to, on that.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible] Kepler Chevalier can you just remind us on the FBS Coast for, what do you expect on the books of their and how does it compare to the other vessels.

Jesper Andresen

Roughly that from the Scandinavia will be about a total of around $4 million to $5 million most of it would be done this year, maybe some will be left for 2019 and it corresponds well to I think numbers we have talked about recently on how cost-efficient we can do this SPSs if we just focus on doing the SPSs and not everything else which has been a tendency in the past as an example when we did the Caledonia last year, it was pretty much the same number a little bit lower just over $4 million so it’s in that range and that is doable 4 to 5 million.

Stig Christiansen

And what’s outstanding we can do offshore, we’ve already done six weeks turnaround, we’ve already prepared for the SPS next year.

Unidentified Analyst

And then broadly question on day rates again, you mentioned some differences between regions but do you also see potential for day rate divergence between efforts within the different regions and to which extent?

Jesper Andresen

Yes we do and I think that’s also fair to say that even with the existing tenders we have on the -- played even within the region the cost requirements are quite different. So that is definitely a ranking of the different vessels with limited supply for the higher end and a broader supply for the more long-term work jobs and then for the DP, high POB then you have a few of vessels available so it’s difficult to say how much, but I think it is more than the OpEx that will be the difference. So yes, that would definitely be different earnings potential for the vessels, absolutely. And the only exception is Brazil, if you’re above the technical specifications that is a commodity game.

Stig Christiansen

Any further questions? No questions on the internet. Good, yes.

Jesper Andresen

Okay, well thanks for coming.

Stig Christiansen

Okay. Thank you.