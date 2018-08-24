Revisiting ADMA Biologics

With one relaunch underway, another scheduled for 2H18, and a third (if RI-002 is approved) scheduled soon, revenue generation should ramp considerably in the coming years.

Today we revisit a 'Busted IPO' that has had a challenging year but could see brighter horizons in the months ahead.

Company Overview:

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) is a Ramsey, New Jersey, based commercial biopharmaceutical company that manufactures, markets and develops specialty plasma-derived biologics (immunoglobulins) for the treatment of Primary Immune Deficiency Disease (PIDD) and the prevention and treatment of certain infectious diseases. The company’s targeted patient populations include immune compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disorder or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. ADMA’s immunoglobulins (IgGs) are essentially pooled plasma products from healthy donors, containing a range of polyclonal antibodies against common pathogens. The company has a market cap of ~$275 million and went public in 2013 when it raised ~$26.5 million at $8.50 per share.

For those unaware, plasma comprises ~55% of blood. In addition to water, plasma contains albumin, coagulation factors, and IgGs that contain polyclonal antibodies, which are proteins that are used by the body's immune system to neutralize microbes, such as bacteria and viruses. Many people with PIDD are born missing some of the body's immune defenses, which leaves them more susceptible to germs that can cause infections. An infusion of antibody-rich plasma can help these patients fight off infections; thus the opportunity for ADMA’s plasma-based products and candidates.

Acquisition of Commercial Biologic Assets:

ADMA entered the commercial stage in the plasma biologics space when it completed the purchase of certain assets from a division of Biotest Pharmaceuticals Corporation in June 2017. This transaction resulted from a July 2016 Complete Response Letter (CRL) received by ADMA for outstanding inspection issues at Biotest’s Boca Raton facility, the manufacturer of ADMA’s lead candidate RI-002. In the transaction, ADMA obtained the plasma fractionation (purification) facility in question to directly remediate the issues laid out by the FDA. Also included in this transaction were two FDA approved products (Nabi-HB and Bivigam), $27.5 million in cash ($15 million in the form of a subordinated note), and a pledge to purchase an additional $12.5 million of stock in future offerings. In return for these assets, Biotest received ~12.9 million shares of ADMA common stock (~50% of the outstanding shares at that time, of which 8.6 million were a separate class: non-voting); two plasma centers which were scheduled to transfer to Biotest on January 1, 2019; and European, Near East, and Mideast commercial rights to RI-002. This agreement was revised significantly in May 2018 to reflect the retirement of the 8.6 million shares of non-voting stock via a transfer back to ADMA in exchange for the release of Biotest from any and all potential indemnification claims and the termination of ADMA’s right to repurchase the two plasma centers.

Approved Remedies:

Bivigam (Immune Globulin Intravenous, Human). Also resulting from manufacturing issues at Biotest’s Boca Raton facility, Kedrion Biopharma terminated its exclusive distribution rights agreement in the United States for Bivigam in January 2017, allowing ADMA the opportunity to purchase it. Bivigam was approved by the FDA in December 2012 for the treatment of PIDD. Bivigam is a purified, sterile, ready-to-use preparation of concentrated IgG antibodies directed against bacteria and viruses protecting the PIDD patient against serious infections. Initially thought to be very rare, PIDD is now believed to affect 1 in 1,200 Americans. With needed improvements made to its manufacturing process and facility since ADMA’s acquisition, Bivigam production resumed in 4Q17. A relaunch is anticipated in 2H18 after its approval in late October.

Nabi-HB (Hepatitis B Immune Globulin, Human). The other product acquired in the Biotest transaction was Nabi-HB. It is a hyperimmune globulin that is rich in antibodies to the hepatitis B (HB) virus. Hyperimmune globulin means that the plasma is sourced from donors who have elevated amounts of specific antibodies against a specific pathogen, in this instance from donors who have been vaccinated for hepatitis B. Nabi-HB is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing HB surface antigen (HBsAg), prenatal exposure to infants born to HBsAg-positive mothers, sexual exposure to HBsAg-positive persons and household exposure to persons with acute HB virus infection. The FDA approved Nabi-HB in 1999. Production of Nabi-HB by ADMA resumed during the 3Q17, with commercial sales recommencing in 1Q18. The company posted total revenues of $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Source: Company Website

Pipeline:

RI-002. ADMA's lead product candidate, RI-002, is a specialty plasma-derived, polyclonal, intravenous IgG derived from human plasma containing naturally occurring polyclonal antibodies (e.g., Streptococcus pneumoniae, H. influenza type B, etc.) as well as plasma from donors tested to have high levels of neutralizing antibodies to respiratory syncytial virus. Since July 2015, ADMA has been pursuing approval for the use of this specialty intravenous IgG candidate in the treatment of patients diagnosed with PIDD when it submitted a BLA after achieving its primary endpoint in a Phase 3 clinical trial. Since then, the company received the aforementioned CRL, purchased the Boca Raton manufacturing facility that was the focus of the CRL, Finally received both an Establishment Inspection Report on said manufacturing facility and an October 25, 2018, PDUFA date for Bivigam from the FDA on July 25, 2018. The company plans to refile the application for RI-002 before the end of 2018.

Once R1-002 is approved (Hopefully in 2019), ADMA intends to pursue follow-on indications for Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation/Bone Marrow Transplant, Solid Organ Transplant, and patients receiving chemotherapy.

The IgG Market:

Because IgG is obtained from plasma donors and then sent to a processing center to mix, remove the antibodies, chemically treat, and filter to remove viruses, the cost for a treatment can be significant. Annual costs for treatment depend on dosage and body weight amongst other factors and can run north of $30,000. ADMA estimates the overall IgG market at ~$6 billion. There are ~250,000 PIDD patients in the U.S., who are eligible to be treated by ADMA’s Bivigam. Additionally, it is expected that RI-002 (if approved) will target the most at-risk and severely immune compromised portion of the PIDD population.

Although blood plasma and its derivative proteins are not subject to patent protection, the company has patented its microneutralization assay to test for appropriate levels of neutralizing antibodies to its intended target in the donor plasma and in the final product. This protection lasts into 2035. And although there isn’t any patent protection for blood plasma, the FDA recognizes each IgG product as unique, generally requiring separate trials and a BLA for each indication. To date, the FDA has approved IgG to treat six diseases: PIDD; immune thrombocytopenia purpura; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy; multifocal motor neuropathy; B-cell lymphocytic leukemia; and Kawasaki syndrome. ADMA believes there are many more indications to be pursued above and beyond the follow-ons it intends to take up if RI-002 is approved. ADMA faces competition from other plasma product manufacturers including CSL Limited’s (OTCPK:CSLLY) CSL Behring, Grifols Biologicals, Shire (SHPG), Swiss concern Octapharma, and privately-held Kedrion.

Manufacturing Facility:

With its 400,000L-capacity FDA-approved plasma products manufacturing facility, ADMA is not only vertically integrated for its own products and candidates – allowing it to increase margins by reducing costs – but currently has the excess capacity to perform third-party manufacturing. This line of business brought in ~$2.3 million in 1Q18.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

After a secondary offering in June, the company ended the second quarter with approximately $55 million in cash on the balance sheet. ADMA's current burn rate is ~$15 million per quarter, which should come down as sales of Nabi-HB ramp. This should give the company a cash runway into 2019 and possibly further, contingent on its ability to ramp Nabi-HB and its contract manufacturing facility, the success of the Bivigam relaunch, and the approval and launch of RI-002. The company has ~$45 million in debt that includes the note from the Biotest acquisition and a $30-million debt facility. Both mature in 2022.

Wall Street analysts like the prospects for ADMA as evidenced by its three buy ratings in August to date which includes Chardan Capital ($10 price target), Maxim Group ($12 price target) and Oppenheimer ($13 price target). The current median twelve-month price target on ADMA is just north of $10.00 per share.

Both ADMA’s CEO and CFO purchased ~$274,000 of shares in the secondary offering at $4.78, echoing the analysts’ optimism.

Verdict:

ADMA went on a downward grind after the CRL was issued in late July 2016, trading from the high single-digits to ~$2 a share in November 2017. But with the manufacturing facility issues apparently behind it, the company seems poised to generate significant revenue in 2019 and beyond. Assuming $30,000 a year per treatment, ADMA would have to capture ~4% of the PIDD market to be trading at 1x revenues. Add to the mix, its contract manufacturing capabilities and add-on indications for RI-002 post approval and it is easy to surmise why c-level executives purchased on the recent secondary.

While ADMA will remain a high beta stock, a small position within a well-diversified biotech portfolio seems warranted at current trading levels

