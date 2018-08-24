Oracle Does Not Have A Growth Catalyst - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/23/18)

XPO Logistics is a good buy in the transportation group.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, August 23.

Bullish Calls

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE): Cramer thinks XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO) is a better buy.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG): The stock was down, but their last quarter was good. It's a buy.

Bearish Calls

Centene (NYSE:CNC): The stock has run up too much too fast. Wait for a pullback.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL): It's a cheap stock but it has no growth catalyst. Buy Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) instead, which has good growth.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF): The up move is done. Book profits.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU): "It is an unusual situation in that it's up a great deal this year. I will defer and suggest you wait for that to come down. It's had too big a run."

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY): Cramer doesn't want to be in automotive financial services. He recommends being in fintech like Visa (NYSE:V).

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up