Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) CEO Michael Pehl on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Michael Pehl

Thank you, Chau. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. My sincere thanks to the whole team at Immunomedics for the hard work and dedication, which has allowed us to achieve multiple key milestones for the company during the last three months. We've had a very positive 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting, where we reported highly encouraging results of sacituzumab govitecan and ER+ mBC, allowing us to proceed with our planning for a pivotal study in the unreserved space of metastatic breast cancer patients post hormonal therapy, CDK 4/6 inhibitors and one line of chemotherapy. Post ASCO, we successfully raised net proceeds of approximately $300 million through a June equity offering.

Our favorable cash position allows us to build out our commercial infrastructure to maximize our opportunity at launch, execute our expanded development plans to make sacituzamab govitecan, a foundational therapy in multiple underserved [indiscernible] tumor indications, and start to develop our clinical plans for our other ADC pipeline assets.

We entered into a clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca, and its global biologics research and development arm making them to runway the combination of sacituzumab govitecan with a new checkpoint inhibitor durvalumab in first line TNBC and UC.

We are also rapidly pursuing our clinical collaboration with Clovis Oncology to investigate the promising combination of sacituzumab govitecan with a PARP inhibitor, rucaparib, in TNBC and UC. In urothelial cancer, we have started to enroll patients into our Phase 2 pivotal TROPHY U-01 study of sacituzumab govitecan as monotherapy in patients with locally advanced disease on patients who have relapse after a platinum-based regimen and/or immune checkpoint therapy.

Regarding the results in patients with UC that we presented at last year's ESMO Congress, we have decided to publish the updated data with longer patients follow up as a full text manuscript in the leading medical journal.

We have broadened our data generation efforts for sacituzumab govitecan into other TROP-2 expressing cancer indications, including prostate, endometrial, cervical and head and neck cancers through a number of clinical and research collaborations with Prominent Cancer Research Institutions. Most importantly, we've recently announced that the FDA has accepted our delay for filing and granted priority review of sacituzumab govitecan at the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer who have received these two prior lines of therapy for metastatic disease. We look forward to bringing this potential new treatment to these patients as expeditiously as possible.

With our PDUFA date of January 18, 29 ahead of us, we're going to following our financial summary by Mike, spend the majority of today's call on the great progress of our commercial launch preparations. Our Chief Commercial Officer, Brendan Delaney, has done a tremendous job in getting us launch ready. Brendan and have I worked together before at Celgene, where he was the Vice President of U.S. Commercial Hematology and Oncology. He has 22 years of experience launching multiple new oncology products. At Immunomedics, Brandon is responsible for building out our commercialization team including sales, marketing and market access.

With that, I'm handing over to Mike.

Mike Garone

Thank you, Michael. I would like to begin with an update on our liquidity position. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $638.8 million as of June 30, 2018. Our cash position includes the approximately $300 million in net proceeds that we received from June equity offering that Michael just mentioned. We believe our current financial resources are sufficient to support our next phase of growth and the execution of key commercial, clinical manufacturing and regulatory strategic initiatives, and to fund continuing operations into 2021 or beyond, assuming we meet our regulatory and commercial objectives.

Now for the results. We reported total revenues of $400,000 for the quarter and $2.2 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 compared to $600,000 for the quarter and $3.1 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017.

Revenue decreased, primarily due to lower sales of LeukoScan in Europe. As previously reported, the company discontinued to sale of LeukoScan during the third quarter of fiscal 2018 to focus on ADC pipeline.

Total costs and expenses were $52.8 million for the quarter and $143.2 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 compared to $27.4 million for the quarter and $82.2 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017. Increases in costs and expenses were due primarily to increased Research & Development, general and administrative and sales and marketing costs, due primarily to preparations for the anticipated commercial launch of sacituzumab govitecan in the United States for patients with metastatic TNBC, who have had at least two prior lines of therapy. Increases in research and development costs were due primarily to costs for the Phase 3 ASCENT clinical trial and manufacturing costs for launch inventory and manufacturing infrastructure.

The company recognized $58.9 million in non-cash expense for the quarter and $108.6 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 compared to $25.5 million for the quarter and $61.1 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017. Increases in non-cash expense was due to the increase in the fair value of outstanding warrants.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, the company also recognized a $13 million non-cash expense on induced exchanges of debt related to the convertible senior notes. Interest expense was $9.4 million for the quarter and $23.3 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 compared to $1.4 million for the quarter and $5.5 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017. Increases in interest expense were due primarily to increase debt balances as a result of the agreement with RPI Finance Trust. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, the company received $6.6 million non-recurring insurance reimbursements related to the legal costs incurred during the company’s proxy contest in fiscal 2017.

Net loss attributable to stockholders was $117 million, or $0.68 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 compared to $53.3 million, or $0.48 per share, for the same quarter during fiscal 2017. Net loss attributable to stockholders was $273.8 million, or $1.78 per share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, compared to $153.2 million, or $1.47 per share, for the same period in fiscal 2017. As of June 30, 2018, there were approximately $187 million shares of common stock outstanding, on a fully diluted basis the number of shares is approximately $205 million.

That summarizes our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results. I’ll now turn the call over to Brendan.

Brendan Delaney

Thank you, Mike, and thank you to everyone for joining the call this evening. As Michael mentioned earlier, there’s been a lot of positive momentum building over the last few months at Immunomedics, with the submission of the BLA in May, the acceptance of the file in July and the announcement of the January 19th PDUFA date.

In parallel to accomplishing our regulatory and clinical milestones, we’ve also been working diligently to build our commercial infrastructure and to prepare the company for a world-class oncology launch. I’m happy to provide you with an update today on our progress toward launch readiness and assure you that we’re well on our way to building an extraordinary commercial team at Immunomedics.

As you know, every successful oncology launch starts with a great team of people. People with the right experience, the right leadership skills and most importantly the right focus on doing the best for the patients we serve. Over the past months, we have assembled a commercial leadership team that embodies all these qualities, starting with our Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Bill Conklin, who joined us in May from Novartis, where he recently laid a complex launch of the first CAR-T therapy. Bill has over 20 years of oncology experience across sales, marketing, market access and operations and he is a fantastic addition to our organization.

Equally as impressive is our Head of Marketing, Eugene Park, who joined us in April from Pfizer, where he was the avelumab Brand Team Leader on their U.S. oncology marketing team. Eugene has an in-depth knowledge of the breast cancer space and has launched multiple oncology brands throughout his career.

We have also been able to attract talent across all the market access disciplines with key hires being made in the areas of pricing, government pricing, distribution and trade, payer marketing and national accounts.

On the sales side, our new National Sales Director is Rory Moss, who joined us in May from Insight, where he was a Region Business Director in their sales organization. Since coming on board, Rory has hired five highly experienced regional business directors and together this sales leadership team is currently hiring some of the best oncology sales representatives in the industry.

Over the last six months, the interest in joining our Immunomedics family has been overwhelming. And I am encouraged by the fact that we've received over 800 applications for open sales physicians with more resumes coming in everyday.

Based on this talent pool and the high interest level, I am confident that we will have the vast majority of our planned 50 sales representatives on-board and trained soon. Our new team members are excited to join our rapidly growing company, but they are even more excited to bring a highly differentiated antibody drug conjugant to patients who are battling metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, a devastating disease that strikes approximately 10,000 to 11,000 women per year in the United States. Many of these women are diagnosed between the ages of 40 and 50 with a very limited treatment options ranking metastatic triple-negative breast cancer is one of a highest unmet medical needs in oncology today.

These patients tend to be younger than other cancer patients, and our market research confirms that many of them are treated throughout multiple lines of therapy making the commercial opportunities sizable with an estimated target population between 8,000 and 9,000 in the third line treatment setting and 6,000 to 7,000 in the fourth line treatment setting.

Traditional chemotherapy agents are the mainstay of current treatment for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer but an evidence-based approach the treatment is absent of the later line treatment setting and clearly defined sequencing of therapy is lacking. The dearth of new therapies in this disease is extremely frustrating for patients and discouraging for oncologists.

According to our market research, current expectations of treating physicians for response rates in the third line setting is usually in the single digit with very short response and treatment duration. As a result, the demand for a novel treatment option like sacituzumab govitecan is high. An ongoing research indicates that the target product profile of drug is exceeding expectations across the vast majority of efficacy and safety parameters.

Our internal launch readiness team and review process are in place and all key functions have developed robust and detailed execution plans. Our efforts have been focused on preparing the market through disease education, preparing the company and preparing the brand for robust adoption at launch. Our distribution strategy is finalized and a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies is being built.

Patient support services will obviously be critical to securing access to the product at launch, and those programs are also in development. Payer engagement is ongoing and pricing research is nearing completion. We are well on our way to execute a world class product launch. And Immunomedics will be launch-ready for even the most accelerated approval timelines with the ability to get product in the market for patients within days of approval.

Thanks for your attention. And with that, I'll turn it back over to Michael.

Michael Pehl

Thank you, Brendan and Mike. I hope you can sense the excitement of the Immunomedics as we are preparing for a future commercial success, while staying absolutely focused on our ongoing regulatory interactions, and on executing our targeted clinical development plans following our mission to serve cancer patients in need for better treatment options.

The company has undergone significant change and taken an amazing journey during the past 12 to 18 months. It was only possible through the expertise and outstanding work of our existing employees and complimenting the efforts through the skill sets and expertise of our new hires.

During all that time, including the rather turbulent change from old to new management, Mike has in the last 2 years, done an incredible job in helping to chart the cause and create a cultural financial discipline and strategic prioritization. We have successfully rise capital ended into impactful collaborations and improved our communication with investors.

Above all, Mike is a true gentlemen, great professional and trusted colleague and friend. Mike has recently informed us that he intends to enter into new chapter of his professional life that will for defined time period continue to support us as we conduct our recently initiated search for our new CFO.

As we're entering into a new period of the company's lifecycle requiring distinct skill sets, we are pleased to announce that effective immediately our current Chief Business Officer, Usama Malik, will take the responsibility as interim CFO. Over the past 15 months Usama has gained a deep understanding of our business and have an excellent background to serve in this role for Immunomedics.

In the past year, he has lead the preparatory efforts for the submission of our first BLA for sacituzumab govitecan, and has also successfully led business developments and corporate and portfolio strategy for the Company, including leading the partnership discussions that left to $250 million transaction with Royalty Pharma that we announced in January of this year.

Prior to joining Immunomedics, Usama was Global VP of Strategy and Innovation at Pfizer where he spearheaded important initiatives, including global commercial and R&D transformation and lead the global Pfizer VIBE integration working closely with the CFO and delivering $6 billion in merger synergies. We are very excited to have Usama in his new role.

With that, operator, please open the call up for questions. Thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Joseph Thome with Cowen & Company. Your line is now open.

Joseph Thome

Just a couple from me. First, on any potential data releases what we've seen by the end of the year. Do you anticipate updating us on annually epithelial gonzo cancer data before year end, maybe at ESMO or maybe seeing some of the second line metastatic breast cancer data that you have in hand? And then second, on the path forward for ER-positive breast cancer, I think earlier in the call you indicated that you're going to look post-hormonal therapy, post CDK 4/6 and post one line of chemo. Is this correct? And maybe when could we see this study and when it be randomized?

Robert Iannone

Thank you. This is Rob Iannone, and I'll take those questions. With regard to data updates, our intension is to pursue a full publication and a peer-reviewed manuscript for both the urothelial and the ER-positive cohorts. There will not be an update at this coming as well. Secondly, the question regarding the population that will be the subject of a pivotal registration trial in ER-positive breast cancer, we are, in fact, targeting those patients who received prior hormonal CDK 4/6 inhibitors and one prior chemotherapy in the metastatic setting. And we are actively pursuing that clinical trial now and expect to get regulatory feedback in the coming months.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Jim Birchenough with Wells Fargo Securities. Your line is now open.

Nick Abbott

It's Nick in for Jim this afternoon. And Michael you'll be solely missed. You are definitely a pillar at Sanofi some time ago. So we all appreciate that. In terms of 132, perhaps you can update us on plan for CT filings outside of the U.S? And then I have a couple of follow up.

Michael Pehl

This is Michael, and I fully agree, Mike was a fantastic pillar of the organization. And -- so as we always said, we are looking at Europe, and we're looking, I should say, Europe and Canada, and we're looking at the rest of the world separately. For the rest of the world, we always indicate that we want to partner. We are in multiple discussions with multiple potential partner companies here. And for Europe, we want to make a decision as to whether we commercialize by ourselves or not by the end of the year, and we always indicated that we have a strong preference for doing it by ourselves. We would obviously come up with a very comprehensive analysis to the Board. And we will definitely do that. So by the end of the year, we will have clarity. For Europe, in particular, of course, we also need to finalize our regulatory discussions. We are pretty much advanced and have a good understanding on the regulatory path we look like in the timelines, we look like. So by the end of the year, I think, we will have clarity on these two questions.

Nick Abbott

Thank you, Michael. And then just following up on the last comment, can you tell us where you had enough data to pursue filing in Europe, or you think you will need data from the ongoing Phase 3 trial?

Michael Pehl

Yes, that's actually really part of the discussion that we having there is in Europe, as you know, Nick, an accelerated approval part as well. What we always said and indicted is we need to carefully and thoughtfully balance speed with reimbursement. And in our discussions, we felt there is more than one path to go. There is certainly always an opportunity to jump ahead and accelerate, but there could also be an opportunity to use part of our submission that we actually in the U.S. to start and kick off the regulatory process in Europe, and then come in with the high level data of our ongoing ASCEND trial at the very late time point of the European regulatory process, which will help us enormously when we're talking to our reimbursement authorities. So that’s really kind of the two sides to look at this moment of time, speed and reimbursement. And we think that the latter part that I was reaching out has a lot of attractiveness.

Nick Abbott

Okay. That sounds very encouraging. And then just last one from me. In terms of the combination studies with durvalumab and rucaparib, when maybe we see those move into the clinic?

Robert Iannone

Hi, this is Rob Iannone, again. So we’re estimating about 6 months. So with rucaparib that trial will be run by our partner Clovis as we are in the process of developing that protocol and getting that up and running. With the AZ partnership, our expectation is that the combination will be built into either ongoing already planned trial, which will help us speed that along as well.

Michael Pehl

Yes, so within the next six months, I think, it’s a realistic timeframe.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Madhu Kumar with B.Riley FBR. Your line is now open.

Madhu Kumar

So first can you talk about the 132 commercial launch? So generally, what have you guys learned from the Seattle Genetics experience in terms of oncologists perspectives on ADC as a drug class generally?

Brendan Delaney

Yes, so thanks for the question. This is Brendan. I think we’ve learned a lot both from the Seattle Genetics experience, but also Kadcyla as well in breast cancer, specifically. And what we found is the perception is very positive, right, and that will that will help us. So I think, obviously, the unmet need in triple-negative breast cancer is very high and they want options, but knowing that it’s an antibody drug conjugate with the more directed approach to therapy is just even that much more appealing from them. So in most of our market research, the perception of ADC isn't that specifically hours with the data that it has been very positive.

Madhu Kumar

Okay. And if you can remind us, what is the reimbursement landscape in triple-negative breast cancer currently great drug between CMS and private insurers and the U.S.?

Brendan Delaney

You’re talking about the payer mix the breakdown?

Madhu Kumar

Yes.

Brendan Delaney

Yes, it’s very close to what you see with most of the other larger breast cancer. I think the slight differences you see is a little slight bump in the commercially insured segment really what we’re thinking, we have more work to do on this, but really driven by the younger patient population. So you see a shift from the Medicare portion to slightly more commercial payers.

Madhu Kumar

And when you're thinking about -- under blue skies, thinking about current pricing after approval, what is your consideration towards value-based pricing? What are the kind of key inputs, I think value-based pricing [indiscernible]?

Brendan Delaney

I think it’s too early, obviously, to comment on prices in any specific price bands. But I think based on experience and what has taken place in the market, I think it’s really based on three principles, right. It’s the market size, the unmet need, and also the value proposition. And based on some of the research we’ve been doing so far with payers, we seem to come out with a very strong profile along all three of those parameters. So I think we’re in very, we think, a very strong position as far as pricing goes. But there’s more work to be done in an internal process, obviously to get approval, so more to come.

Madhu Kumar

And one last one. Thinking about the recruitment rates for both ASCENT and TROPHY U-01. Can you just provide any additional granularity on potential timing for enrollment completion in either study?

Brendan Delaney

Sure, I would just say, no updates there. TROPHY U-01 is just beginning to enroll patients. And so, while we have taken a pretty aggressive approach in terms of doing a global trial with about 45 sites, it will take a little time before we really understand how to project when that trial will complete. As we have said before, with the sense even with the amendment and the increase of sample size enrollment has been quite robust, so we think we should stick with our previous projections. And I would just add there, of course, it's an event-driven trial. So as we progress and remodel the events a they're coming in. We could potentially refine the estimates that we’ve currently given.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Roger Song with Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Roger Song

So one question related to the commercial. So we know given the triple-negative, FDA is likely to approve once you're ahead of PDUFA date. So I realize the commercial kind of plan that kind of going pretty well, but how you’re taking to account the early approval of once you're into potentially? Thank you.

Brendan Delaney

Yes, thanks for the question. I think as I said the launch-readiness process that we put in place is something that I am pretty familiar with and then we’ve introduced into the company, but that also sets internal date to get us ready for the new organization planning for dates that are well before any expected approval. So that at any point pass our internal dates, we would be ready to launch. So we have very aggressive plans to meet those internal launch-ready dates and we feel very confident that all functions of the organization are prepared and will be ready, as I mentioned based on any accelerated path.

Michael Pehl

And if I may add to this, Roger, and thanks for the question, this is really like as we cannot predict the exact date of approval. But what we can influence is the time point by which are ready by ourselves and given that we are working in such a detrimental disease area, I think we always about our patients that we are achieving launch-readiness and are able to shift days after the approval is coming. And that’s exactly what we’re doing here. So whatever the date is, we’re ready.

Roger Song

So next question relates to the ER-positive, the potential pivotal study, so how likely it PFS is going to be the primary end point. Yes, PFS is the primary end point. How will that impact the timeline versus or as the primary end point?

Brendan Delaney

Sure, so we think from prior experience and, of course, we'll have additional opportunities to interact with health authorities, but we think PFS will be satisfactory as a primary end point, really globally U.S. and in Europe as well. And secondly, certainly for randomized trial, PFS may take longer than just an objective response rate, but when you tabulate objective response rate plus the time you need to really show robust duration response, sometimes the differential there's not so bright. So our approach will be to have a robust study design where we also have an opportunity for interim analyses that might accelerated readout and ultimately accelerate an opportunity for filing.

Roger Song

Got it. Thank you. Just a one last question, so we notice up below, just recently approved in the metastatic small-cell lung cancer, so just, I know, you have some planned in the non-small-cell lung cancer, just where are you wish the small-cell lung cancer and the non-small-cell lung cancer?

Brendan Delaney

Sure. So, as you know, we published in both non-small-cell lung cancer and small-cell lung cancer, and I would say in the highly refractory populations that we evaluated, there's some pretty promising results there, including patients who received prior, I mean, checkpoint inhibitors. So we're actively looking for the best way to progress those indications through further studies. Haven't yet finalized what that will look like, but those are certainly two key priorities. And ultimately that may involve combinations.

Operator

