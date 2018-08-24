Lowe's Makes A Move And So Did We

This move will allow the company to really compete on the direct home improvement model against Home Depot and we see this in conjunction with aggressive inventory management as bullish.

The quarter was strong mostly due to a delayed start to the spring cleaning season in the Northern and Northeastern U.S.

When we saw that Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) reported its results, we watched very closely. Despite a top and bottom line beat, the Street initially began to sell this name down. When that happened, we pounced over at BAD BEAT Investing, and shares rallied all day yesterday. You see, compared to the strength that is Lowe's largest competitor Home Depot (HD), Lowe's has been somewhat of a mess in the last few years. Every time it seemed positive things were happening for the company, it would stumble and the stock would get hit. We will say plainly that at first it looked like this was going to be the case for Lowe's again following its Q2 report. To be clear, despite a solid result relative to expectations, the guidance was less than stellar. However, it made a significant move to offload an underperforming business line, which we think is actually bullish for the name and a reason we jumped at shares under $100. Let us discuss.

Sales moving higher

Over the last year or so the company certainly has been transitioning, and Lowe’s is in the process of making a push for the professional market by making recent acquisitions, but so far, the name has not outperformed unlike its main competitor Home Depot. As Home Depot continues to push for the professional business, Lowe's has been a laggard. That said, the name did report solid Q2 earnings.

Take a look at the growth in revenues over the last three years of Q2 reports:

Source: SEC filings, graphic by BAD BEAT Investing

Immediately you will notice that Lowe's delivered a top-line beat relative to expectations. Let us be clear. This was a strong quarter, though we believe that much of the strength came in the form of a strong start to Q2 stemming from a late start to the spring cleaning season in the Northern and Northeastern United States. That said, revenue for the second quarter increased 7.1% year-over-year to $20.89 billion from $19.5 billion last year. This is certainly moving in the right direction; the increase is about on par with what we would be looking for in a name at the present valuation at $100 a share.

What is driving revenues?

What drove these revenue increases? Well, we think it is key to point out that comparable sales increased 5.2%. Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business increased 5.3% for the second quarter, driving most of this gain, while the Orchard Supply business continued to weigh.

In terms of noncomparable sales boosts, there were more stores opened - a net of 14 over the last year. As of Aug. 3, 2018, Lowe's operated 2,155 home improvement and hardware stores in the United States, Canada and Mexico, representing 215.3 million square feet of retail selling space. This is up from 2,141 stores representing 214.1 million square feet of retail selling space.

Earnings power

Turning to earnings power, if you go back and look at recent results over the last 12-13 quarters you will see that earnings have historically been an issue and this is where the company has continuously struggled. The bottom line is soft more times than not, in part thanks to high expenses. Here in Q2 Lowe's did surpass earnings. We believe this is because the cost of sales was kept in line. The retailer's gross margin rate came in at 34.5% of sales vs. 34.2% a year ago. However, operating income declined to $2.16 billion from $2.38 billion last year because selling and general administrative expenses spiked nearly 20%, on the back of store management and higher-than-expected inventory turnover (which is a positive).

Putting it all together, earnings did grow and surpassed consensus by $0.05 per share, continuing growth over the last few years in Q2:

Source: SEC filings, graphic by BAD BEAT Investing

This quarter's net earnings came in at $1.5 billion. After making adjustments, earnings per share came in 31% higher year-over-year at $2.07. This is significant growth from last year's $1.57. That is strong but the outlook was weak and therefore the Street initially sold the name premarket when we jumped in.

Where the Street went wrong initially and why we pounced

Looking forward, management expects total sales are expected to increase approximately 4.5%, while the Street was looking for 5%. Comparable sales are expected to increase 3%, which is about in line with expectations while another 9-10 home improvement stores will be opened. GAAP earnings per share of $4.50 to $4.60 will be brought in, while adjusted earnings are likely to be around $5.40 based on our expectations, putting shares at 18.5 times forward earnings at $100 per share.

On its own, the quarter and outlook were so-so. Good news and bad. But we think that the reason for the outlook decline was a positive. The company is making a tough decision for its future. The company will now focus on its core home improvement business. As such, the company expects to close all of its 99 Orchard Supply Hardware stores, which are located in California, Oregon and Florida, as well as the distribution facility that services those stores by the end of fiscal 2018. Up front it will hit GAAP earnings, hence the range of $4.50 to $4.60. Lowe's will see costs of $390 to $475 million related to lease obligations, accelerated depreciation and amortization, and severance obligations.

Perhaps the most bullish statement in the release and why we picked up shares premarket? Management stated that it is:

developing plans to aggressively rationalize its store inventory, reducing lower-performing inventory while investing in increased depth of high velocity items."

This is welcome news. As competitor Home Depot is focused on Home improvement and on professionals, Lowe's can focus here without Orchard Supply. Further, Home Depot has a great inventory turnover rate and by getting aggressive, Lowe's can move low performing inventory and focus on the hot products. We believe this initiative is very bullish.

Take home

After looking into the key metrics of both names over the years, we have repeatedly believed that HD was the name you wanted to own. Lowe’s, however, is moving in a direction we like and so we dove in this morning. By offloading the anchor that has been Orchard Supply (okay, perhaps that is a little strong to say), the company can focus on the core product. This is bullish.

While Home Depot is clearly still the winner in market share, better foot traffic and rising comp sales were a big plus this quarter. We believe that home ownership and improvement aren't going anywhere, and while Home Depot reigns supreme, Lowe's still gets it piece of the pie, and is doing what it can to take a bigger piece. Given the reasonable trading multiple on a forward basis, we think our decision was wise. We plan to hold the trade through $110-112.

