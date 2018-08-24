CryoPort: What Do Earnings Tell Us?

The stock almost doubled during the past year, yet there are much further upsides. When additional CAR-Ts are approved, CryoPort will profit from increasing business.

Despite the recent share price depreciation, CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) is still one of the strong performers for Integrated BioSci Investing. Since our recommendation, the stock procured over 56% gains for our subscribers. In the past 52 weeks, the shares traded up by $7.12 at $13.22 for +96.4% profits. The robust appreciation is due to the fact that CryoPort is profiting from the improving industry tailwind. In specific, CAR-T innovation is ramping up which created more logistics business for CryoPort. In this report, we’ll present a fundamental analysis of the latest earnings report and reaffirm our bull thesis on this robust grower.

Figure 1: CryoPort stock chart. (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Headquartered in Irvine, California, CryoPort is operating a logistics business servicing the CAR-T and gene-based therapy innovators. Notably, CryoPort assists its clients like Kite Pharma/Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) via transporting their CAR-T biological specimens in a strict temperature-controlled environment (to ensure the samples’ livelihood, efficacy, and safety). The company also operates other businesses, including in-vitro fertilization, regenerative medicines, and animal health.

Though other business subsidiaries can deliver significant value, we are most interested in the logistics business that supports the CAR-T and gene-based therapy developers. Our rationale pertained to the improving industry tailwind. Interestingly, two CAR-Ts were approved back in 2017: Yescarta of Kite Pharma and Kymriah of Novartis. Nevertheless, CAR-T and gene-based therapy are frontier markets that we anticipated to grow substantially going forward.

Notably, the strong growth for CAR-T is due to its novelty and unprecedented efficacy/safety for the management of cancer. It delivers hopes for patients suffering from seemingly hopeless cancers. In addition, the premium reimbursement for CAR-Ts is a strong incentive to drive further innovation. As CAR-T expands, there will be increasing business for CryoPort which translates into improving revenues and bottom lines.

Financials Assessment

As reflective of the improving fundamentals, the Q2 2018 earnings report (for the period that ended on June 30) demonstrated highly promising signs. As shown in Figure 2, CryoPort posted $4.6M in revenues, thus representing a 59% improvement from the $2.9M for the same period a year prior. The gross profit margin also improved from 48% to 54%, which is due to the increased business volume and economies of scale. And, we expect the profit margin to continue improving because the business is growing stronger by the day.

Figure 2: Key financial metrics. (Source: CryoPort)

As the infrastructure expands, the operating expenses also grew larger at $4.9M (a $1.7M or 53% increase from the $3.2M of the prior period). Moreover, the company logged in $2.4M ($0.09 per share) net losses - slightly higher than the $1.8M ($0.08 per share) declines for the similar comparison. Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience firm like CryoPort to incur significant losses for years prior to banking a net profit. Be that as it may, we expect the company to improve its cost-cutting initiative and procure a net profit for shareholders within the next two to three years. And, this is due to the improving industry tailwinds (more business volume and the economy of scale).

Pertaining to the balance sheet, it’s highly promising that the company posted zero debt. Furthermore, there were $20.0M in cash and equivalent. The improved cash position was due to the $4.6M received from a warrant tender offer during the period. Based on the $4.9M quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into Q1 2019 (prior to the need for additional financing). Commenting on the positive earnings developments, CEO Jerrell Shelton said,

This was another strong quarter for CryoPort, as revenues from clinical support programs and the ongoing ramp from our commercial agreements with Gilead and Novartis, drove 59% revenue growth year over year. These commercial ramps will continue to gain pace as additional points of care become certified and patient flows increase. Furthermore, with both Yescarta and Kymriah advancing toward expected European approvals later in Q3, we can expect to see a continued expansion of our services under our agreements with Gilead and Novartis as they bring their cell therapies to a wider range of patients in critical need of effective treatment option. We also anticipate additional filings from both Gilead and Novartis in the near future as both companies expand their therapies to support the global population. To support anticipated growth, we are investing in building out the Company’s global infrastructure. We continue to make significant progress expanding and improving our competencies across every area of our business.

CEO Shelton also mentioned that CryoPort opened two new Global Logistics Centres in New Jersey and The Netherlands, which are scheduled to become operational in October. The aforesaid investment in global infrastructure is to support the anticipated needs of clients as the company gains approval in Europe, U.S., and Asia. In addition, the CEO noted that there were five BLA or EMA filings that occurred in 2018 while CryoPort anticipates four more filings to take place before year-end. Per the CEO,

The demand we are experiencing from existing customers reaches beyond the U.S. and Europe to the Asia Pacific region, where we are also currently in various stages of planning to further expand our global footprint. We can clearly see the pathway to accelerated revenue growth ahead of us and are working diligently to make sure we are well-positioned to accommodate this anticipated ramp of our client's therapies.

Potential Risks

At this stage in its growth cycle, the main risk for CryoPort is if the company can post increasing revenues and reduce costs (in order to procure a net profit in the foreseeable future). Cost reduction is the key to a young firm that expands rapidly. When doing so, the firm can incur significant debts as well as operating in a net loss for years. Given there is no existing debt, this is a positive sign that represents a lower risk investment. Moreover, we expect increasing competition going into the logistics business to service CAR-T and gene-based therapeutic innovators: more competition can result in a lower profits margin for all operators.

Conclusion

In all, we maintain our strong buy recommendation on CryoPort with the five out of five stars rating. And, we ascribed the $30 price target (to be reached within two to three years). CryoPort is benefiting from the increasing industry tailwind as an increasing number of companies are racing to deliver more CAR-Ts and gene-based therapies. With these frontiers market growing larger by the day, we anticipated more business for CryoPort. Interestingly, the company is expanding its infrastructure with the recent partnership with World Courier that we covered in the previous article. The collaborative partnership enabled CryoPort to leverage on World Courier’s global network of +140 company-owned offices across 50 different countries. Amid the various catalysts, there are much further upsides. Last but not least, we expect CryoPort to deliver multiple folds return in the next several years.

