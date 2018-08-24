DGR Anniversary: My Picks Showing Strong Returns

Life has sometimes a funny way of helping you out. Back in July 2017, I decided to quit my job as a private banker to build a business online. At the very same time, Seeking Alpha approached me to launch my Marketplace service called Dividend Growth Rocks. I was already overwhelmed by other projects, but I decided to give it a shot. On August 18, I started this service with a clear focus: finding the strongest dividend growers on the market for my readers.

After a full year, I’ve selected a total of 47 picks showing an average total return of 12.29%. But discussing my total return on stocks that were chosen a couple of months ago would be unfair. If I look at my picks of 2017 (from August until December), my 25 picks show the following stats:

Total average return of 19.38%; 13 stocks with a total return exceeding 20%; Only one pick shows a negative return (-1.23%); 3 picks showing 40%+ total return.

While investing, one of the most important things is not avoid strikeouts rather than hit homeruns. I guess I can say I am having a good time with 3 homeruns and no strikeouts, don’ t you think?

Today, I wanted to share my three most profitable picks members enjoyed last year. They did a great run, but I think the upcoming years will be even better. Since no investment strategies are flawless, I’ll also share with you my 2 worst picks.

Cisco (CSCO) +47.15%

I picked CSCO shares for my personal pension portfolio around the same time I discussed this idea at DGR back in September 2017. About two-thirds of CSCO’s revenues are coming from switches and routers. It has pretty much set the gold standard in the industry and many major businesses deal with Cisco for its expertise and high-quality product. After all, you can’t afford your network to go down these days, right?

On August 15, 2018, Cisco declared its Q4 earnings with record revenue of $12.8B. The company beat both EPS and revenue expectations. This is the result of an extremely well-deployed strategy. CSCO has focused on its strong bond with corporate America and developed additional services to meet its clients' need. The more products its clients buy from Cisco, the higher the switching cost goes. With a complete product ecosystem, Cisco helps its clients to move toward cloud or hybrid cloud solutions. Those services are more likely offered under subscription models (56% of its recurring revenues are subscription). Therefore, CSCO is slowly but surely growing its cash flow generating abilities as now 32% of its revenues are recurring. This is exactly the kind of company I’m looking for when I think about dividend growth stocks.

Cisco has almost doubled its dividend payout over the past 5 years (94% or 14.19% CAGR). The best of all is that the company’s payout ratio is still under 50%. As management expects another strong year in 2019, shareholders can hope for another double-digit dividend pay raise next spring. You certainly missed a great run if you didn’t hold CSCO in 2017, but there is still upside potential.

Microsoft (MSFT) +45.46%

A few days before I shared my analysis of Cisco, I was looking at another “old tech.” When I published my work on Microsoft, many investors were skeptical. After all, a price of $75 coming with a P/E ratio over 22 didn’t seem like the deal of the day. I even received comments telling me I should wait until the stock drops under $60 before entering in a position (as if anybody here knows the “real” price for any stocks, right?). When I select a company, my goal is not to get richer in the next 6 months, but rather in the next 10 years. I didn’t know if MSFT was a bargain or not at $75, but I knew that this is the kind of company that will rock the market in the upcoming decade.

MSFT applied a similar strategy as CSCO in regard to its clients. Microsoft is dealing with all major companies and has developed an impressive product offering. On its website, it shows over 800 case studies for business cloud services. While Amazon (AMZN) is the clear leader in this market, Microsoft has well established its second position and shows impressive grow rate (90%+) with its service Azure.

MSFT also moved its Windows and Office software away from a “one time purchase item” to a subscription model. This hurt its revenue at first, but now everybody pays its subscription and keeps MSFT software active and up-to-date on its computer. It has become just another utility bill you forget about since it’s so convenient.

If you are part of many investors thinking the PC era was dead, you would be surprised that MSFT published revenue growth of 17% for its Personal Computing segment during its Q4 2018. PCs are not dead and MSFT’s gaming sub-division posted impressive growth of 39%. Think of all the kids playing Fortnite around you and you can imagine that this trend is not about to end for the tech giant.

In terms of dividend growth, Microsoft shows 14 consecutive years with a pay raise. This makes it part of the Dividend Achievers list. The company has increased its payouts by 50% over the past 5 years for a CAGR of 8.45%. Then again, MSFT shows a low payout ratio and shareholders should expect more high-single-digit dividend hikes in the upcoming years.

Apple (AAPL) +40.39%

Such a list would not be complete without a mention about Apple, right? Personally, this is my largest holding. I first purchased shares of Apple before the split, when the stock was trading under $400 because Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) was going to eat the iPhone alive. Many investors thought wrongfully that Apple was the “iPhone” company.

It is true that even for its latest quarter (Q3 2018), its smartphone counted for 56% of its revenue. One may think that if Apple fails to keep-up with Huawei and Samsung, it will rapidly become the next BlackBerry (NYSE:BB). However, Apple’s strength isn’t in the smartphones, but in its ability to create a perfect product ecosystem (do you see how all three companies have something in common?).

When you look closer at its results in Q3, you will notice one thing; the fastest-growing departments are services (+31%) and other products (+37%). Look at the service division: it now shows a business able to generate $9 billion in revenue per quarter. In 2019, it would not be surprising to see services becoming a $50 billion-dollar business. Management is investing massively to develop other services to push this segment even higher. Do not underestimate AAPL’s strong cash flow resources. It doesn’t only serve to buy back shares or pay dividends. Management uses this money to create additional services and to make potential acquisitions as well.

The company has become quite shareholder-friendly lately using $20 billion to buy back shares last quarter only. AAPL has also increased its payout for 5 consecutive years (+67.54%) for a CAGR of 10.87%. You already know AAPL is a cash flow money making machine and management will keep up with a similar dividend growth policy going forward. Apple is a keeper for at least another decade.

Not bad for a company relying solely on iPhones, right?

Now Mike, tell me what went wrong?

I would be lying if I told you that everything I touch turn into gold. While I’m more than satisfied with my 2017 picks, I know for a fact that some of my 2018 picks won’t end the year on a positive note. After presenting my 3 best selections, it’s only fair to share my two worst, right?

Tyson Foods (TSN) -23.10%

In January, I picked Tyson Foods as one of my first selections for DGR. I was enthusiastic about TSN since the company sells exactly what consumers want: more proteins. TSN started 2018 by enjoying a hefty tax rebate thanks to the tax bill. As TSN’s revenue mostly comes from the U.S., the tax bill was just another great reason to see more dividend growth in the upcoming years.

Unfortunately, other headwinds happened throughout the year and TSN is now down by more than 20% ytd. First, Tyson Foods is evolving in a thin-margin business where commodity prices can greatly affect its business model. The rise of inflation and interest rates convinced a large part of investors to sell their positions and cash their profit while it is still time. Both sales and prices for chicken, beef and pork were deceiving in 2018 and put additional pressure on TSN.

Second, TSN‘s growth expansion plan includes targeting markets outside the US as it only exports 10% of its business. The NAFTA saga followed by commercial trade war with China dropped a bucket of ice on Tyson’s head. If inflation and interest rates will slow down US consumption and tariffs take care of international businesses, where Tyson will find its growth?

While the stock will not likely finish in positive territories for 2018, I still believe it’s a good pick. Tyson recently announced the acquisition of Keystone, famous McNuggets maker for $2.5B. The addition of Keystone to TSN’s business model will also open doors in international markets. Keystone has plants in China, Thailand, Australia, Malaysia and South Korea that will help TSN to conquer this part of the planet.

Also, the tariff war won’t be eternal, and Tyson Foods will eventually be able to expand offshore without any threats. In the meantime, investors must remain patient.

Broadcom (AVGO) -19.80%

I also picked AVGO in January of 2018. Definitely, this was a bad month for my selections! Broadcom which shows an impressive acquisition expertise was about to purchase Qualcomm (QCOM) until the government called the deal off. This wasn’t the end of the world and AVGO continued to post solid quarters and raised its dividend by 72%. That was until July 12, 2018.

Not too long ago, Broadcom announced buying CA Technology (CA) at a 20% premium for the sum of $19 billion. The stock went from $250 down to almost $200 in a heartbeat. This is why I’m currently down 20% on this pick. Here’s what is wrong with this deal.

Broadcom has developed a great expertise in semiconductors manufacturing. Its main business is all about chips and making them. When you look at CA, we are talking about a software business specialized in mainframe solutions. The problem with CA is that it looks a lot like a software cemetery as the company didn’t bring growth on the table for the last decade.

Source: Ycharts

I know... paying a 20% premium for a crematorium is scary. But Hock Tan, AVGO CEO, has a different perspective:

With its sizeable installed base of customers, CA is uniquely positioned across the growing and fragmented infrastructure software market, and its mainframe and enterprise software franchises will add to our portfolio of mission critical technology businesses. We intend to continue to strengthen these franchises to meet the growing demand for infrastructure software solutions”.

Given Tan’s acquisition track record, I’m ready to wait and see how this deal “fits” within Broadcom’s business model. I think it’s too late to call this pick a failure, but it definitely has not turned out the way I thought it would a few months ago. As I wrote in my introduction, no investing strategy is flawless… especially when the CEO pulls out a rabbit from its hat!

Final Thought

Investors who follow my picks know that I’ m more than willing to put money where my mouth is, and I’ m not afraid to share my results. If you think it’s too late to catch those three companies, you may get right on time to pick TSN or AVGO.

Also, imagine what you can find inside Dividend Growth Rocks that hasn’t been discussed here. But to be honest, I would buy MSFT, AAPL and CSCO again today if I hadn’t already done it!

Seriously, if you made it this far, it’s because you liked what you read. Don’t be a stranger; leave a comment and tell me what you think! I’ m asking you one more thing; click on the “Follow” button (it’s orange, you can’t miss it!) and you will get notified each time I write a great piece like this one.

Disclosure: I do hold CSCO, MSFT, AMZN, AAPL.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Many investors focus on dividend yield or dividend history. I respectfully think they’re making a mistake. While both metrics are important, aiming at companies that have and show the ability to continue raising their dividend by high single-digit to double-digit numbers will make your portfolio outperform others. When a company pushes its dividend so fast, it’s because it is also growing its revenues and earnings. Isn’t this the fundamental of investing - finding strong companies that will grow in the future? If you are looking for a great combination of dividend and growth, check out my picks at Dividend Growth Rocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, MSFT, AMZN, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.