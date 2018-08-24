The Lean, Mean Income Machine: Volume 4

Introduction

The lean, mean income machine is designed to generate an above average yield through options and primary distribution yield. We scour the market for value plays that fit our criteria and often immediately "write insurance" for panicked investors. These contracts pay us anywhere from 10 to 35% annualized for a flat price. That is, if the price stays flat or goes a touch higher, we make these returns. With such high returns built in, the yield on our portfolio easily exceeds our annual 9% target. Parts 1, 2 and 3 can be read even today as they are not paywalled. Today, we touch upon the key criteria for writing insurance (selling puts) that we follow.

Rule number 1: Diversify

You cannot possibly know everything there is to know and you cannot predict every possible outcome. Even if premiums seem incredibly attractive, we never bet the ranch on one trade. A smaller position size allows one to double down later as well as calmly assess and reassess the situation. When the position size is causing you to be sleepless, objectivity is out of the window.

Rule number 2: The current price must be attractive

What we mean by that is we only write insurance on stocks when the current price is attractive by itself and we would like to go long at the current price without the use of options. What this does is force us to assess the current valuations and current technical picture. The flip side to this is we will not sell cash secured (or naked) puts on anything we don't find attractive, regardless of how high the put premiums are. Just last week we declined to sell puts on Tesla (TSLA) as that to us is a stock we would not want to own at any price. Well, practically any price. So even though premiums were elevated, we did not sell puts.

Rule number 3: The premiums must be attractive

Writing options for pennies is a really dangerous activity. The premiums available must adequately compensate us for putting up our cash and for not owning the stock directly. By writing a put, we have reduced our upside dramatically versus owning the stock (at least with at the money puts). We would not want to do that for measly sums of money.

A good example of this was seen Buckeye Partners LP (BPL). We initially sold the $35 February puts for $4.90 each on July 6. The stock then traded at $35. The returns made sense and equated to a 25% annualized yield for a flat price. Fair enough. However, with the stock down to $32.35 a few days later, the options had only moved to $6.20 each. The February $30 puts were just trading at $2.10. Neither of these seemed attractive enough. Selling those same puts made less sense versus going long the stock and we changed our tune and decided to go directly long the stock.

Rule number 4: Embrace the panic

For a genuinely good option sell, there must be panic in the air. Whether it is in the general market or in the sector or just the stock, it is quintessential for a good strategy. If existing longs are likely having to reach for antiemetics, that is a very good time to start your position via puts. At a broader level, a very high VIX level is a good point to sell puts as premiums are elevated across the board.

Rule number 5: Some get away, and that is ok

Occasionally you will see a stock zoom straight up from where you sold your puts. You will land up making a lot less than if you went long the stock. That is perfectly fine. There will be outliers like that, but on the whole, a diversified insurance selling strategy, along with lottery selling (covered calls), will reduce your portfolio volatility and enhance your returns.

Portfolio updates

1) Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCPK:FRHLF)

We were privileged to have written the third article on this undiscovered gem over the last decade. With minimum capex and almost no net debt, FRHLF is currently generating a free cash flow of $1.20 CAD/share. That is a nice 10% yield, with heavy oil differential extremely wide and AECO gas prices at rock bottom. A more normalized FCF at today's oil prices with AECO at $2.50 (which we see within 2 years), would result in a $1.70 CAD/share. The stock trades at $12.00 CAD making it one of the lowest risk energy plays you can find anywhere on the planet. We added to our position by selling the $12 puts on the TSX. OTC volumes are quite strong and the stock is one of our top picks for US investors as well.

2) BPL

As the stock rally took steam from our initial purchase price of $32.25, we decided that a V-bottom was extremely unlikely and the uncertainty of the next distribution would start weighing in at some point. We did sell a covered call personally as well as within the marketplace service.

We were happy to pick up the extra 4.5% yield on our cost for just two months and also take home the delicious $1.265 distribution.

3) Netflix (NFLX)

One of the FANGs we did short and it has really underperformed the Nasdaq since then.

NFLX is under assault from Walmart's (WMT) potential new streaming service and in our opinion, NFLX is the least "moaty" of all the FANGs. We also think NFLX growth has topped out in US and the stock remains incredibly expensive. But the massive underperformance of it relative to NASDAQ meant that we likely had captured the bulk of our gains in the shorter term and we closed our short position.

4) Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

This one has been a constant disappointment and we feel for long-suffering shareholders. Since our buypoint at $6.80, it has round-tripped us as well. While the crowd is quick to point out what CPG has done wrong, we would argue that the whole Canadian oil sector is being given away with the exception of Suncor (SU) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ). The two megacaps are getting a fair shake whereas the rest of the sector is trading as if Elon Musk was donating a Tesla to all 7 billion of us. As shown above even a virtually debt-free company like Freehold is being sold cheaply. So some of this is the sector pain. We are riding it out and looking stupid as we do it. That happens. The deep value is there and we think will see it rise up eventually.

5) Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Trust the DOC to make you feel better. We bought this at $14.75 and we estimate fair value around $18-$19. We are a bit surprised at how quickly this has run up to almost this range. DOC is fundamentally one of the more sound healthcare stocks that employs low leverage and has much higher quality assets than some of the senior housing and skilled nursing facility (SNF) plays.

The rent cushion justifies paying a higher multiple for DOC, but we are approaching fair value and we might sell covered calls or sell the stock outright, should it get too rich. Value investors should look at accumulating this under $15.

6) Tesla (TSLA)

One of the easiest setups we ever had in the stock market was related to the Elon Musk Tweet which spiked the stock and sent shorts scrambling for cover. With the threat of being bought out at $420 panicking every short seller, we stepped in and sold the $420 calls for Jan 2020 for $44.50 each. Our rationale was pretty simple. If Musk was telling the truth and the stock got bought out, the calls would expire worthless. If there was no funding in place, the stock would crash hard and we would cover our shorted calls for a profit. We had the latter outcome. We would have preferred a buyout as we would make 100% returns versus the 50% we did make (position closed on August 19), but you don't always get what you want.

7) InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

Saying goodbye is never easy but we did part ways with this one. While we think another distribution cut is shaping up here, that itself had little to do with our decision making. Are we done with the MLP sector? No, we are not. But we did find a couple of interesting buys here where we transferred our capital from AMZA. We will be updating on this front via a separate article.

8) Watch List

These are the key stocks that we are watching for to initiate fresh buys as they have been approaching what we consider as attractive entry points.

Freeport-McMoran Inc (FCX)

Everyone hates copper right now but FCX is a big cash machine and its profitability is not even remotely in doubt in spite of the crash in copper prices. The stock has underperformed this year and we are considering a buy.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (BCRH)

This stock yields 12% and has a book value comprised of cash of over $14 a share. At $10, the risk-reward is getting very compelling even discounting additional writedowns related to last year's hurricanes. We might pick this the moment we have some free cash available.

New Senior Investment Group (SNR)

Ever since we exited this REIT at $10.20, we have been scouting it for a good entry point. Unfortunately, things got progressively worse such that the value we were looking for never appeared.

However, with the dividend cut and what looks like a "for sale" sign put on its head, SNR might be worthy of speculative long position for those with an iron constitution. We are still doing a gut check.

Conclusion

The massive divergence between the stock markets of the rest of the world and the US is due for a convergence. So far we have seen individual stocks get taken to the cleaners but the indices have held up exceptionally well as the mega-cap technology stocks don't give an inch. We continue to believe that technology represents the biggest risk to the indices and have recently added a small long term hedge in the form of a short position on the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ). The second biggest risk remains the lop-sided positioning in the bond market with everyone expecting higher rates. We think both these one-sided trades are in for a rude ending and we are looking to capitalize off that.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

