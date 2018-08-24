Ship Finance: Good Second-Quarter Results Despite Headlines

On Wednesday, August 22, 2018, ship leasing firm Ship Finance International Ltd. (SFL) announced its second-quarter 2018 earnings results. The initial headline numbers were quite disappointing as the company missed the expectations of analysts on both its top- and bottom-line numbers. However, the company's numbers may not actually be comparable to what analysts expected due to a few events that occurred during the quarter. These will naturally be discussed in this quarterly update.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Ship Finance's second-quarter 2018 earnings report:

Ship Finance International reported total operating revenues of $96.795 million in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 4.81% increase over the $92.349 million that the company brought in during the first quarter of 2018.

The company reported total operating expenses of $79.378 million in the most recent quarter. This compares quite unfavorably to the $55.560 million that it spent in the previous quarter.

Ship Finance took delivery of nineteen container vessels during the second quarter, which adds nearly $600 million in backlog revenue.

The company divested three older VLCCs, a container vessel, and a jack-up drilling rig during the quarter.

Ship Finance International had a net income of $15.766 million in the second quarter of 2018, which works out to $0.15 per basic share outstanding. This compares rather unfavorably to the $24.655 million that the company earned in the first quarter.

In a recent article on Golden Ocean Group (GOGL), I stated that the market for single-trip voyages had declined somewhat in the second quarter. Ship Finance noted this as well. As seen here, all of Ship Finance's incremental revenue growth in the quarter came from leasing ships out on long-term assignments instead of for single trips:

Source: Ship Finance International Ltd.

This is, in fact, a good thing for Ship Finance as the long-dated contracts ensure that the company's assets will continue to generate revenues over an extended period of time. In short, they are a much more sustainable revenue source and sustainable revenues are what we like to see in any dividend investment. There are, moreover, reasons to believe that Ship Finance will be able to sustain its current revenue level going forward. Foremost among these is the company's $3.6 billion fixed-rate charter backlog with an average remaining term of five years. This means that Ship Finance's customers are under contract to pay this amount to it over the period. A few of these contracts also have profit sharing provisions, which could increase Ship Finance's revenue further if the shipping industry continues to recover.

One of the bigger pieces of news to come out of Ship Finance's second quarter was the company taking delivery of nineteen container ships. These deliveries came in two tranches, with the larger of the two being in April. During that month, the company took delivery of fifteen feeder size container ships ranging in size from 1,100 to 4,400 TEU. All of these ships are on long-term charters extending to 2025, which added $120 million to the company's charter backlog. These charters are expected to generate approximately $20 million in EBITDA annually over and above what the remainder of the company's fleet produces, so shareholders should certainly be pleased with this transaction.

The month of May saw Ship Finance take delivery of an additional four container vessels. These vessels are substantially larger than the ones just discussed, weighing in at 14,000 TEU. As was the case with the previous vessels, these ones are also already employed under long-term contracts. In this case, the lessee is Evergreen, one of the larger Asian container shipping firms. These vessels are under contract with Evergreen until mid-2024 and added nearly $450 million to Ship Finance's charter backlog upon delivery. These four ships should add approximately $60 million to Ship Finance's EBITDA annually, so this should also prove to be a beneficial transaction for the shareholders.

One of the more disappointing things in this quarter was the company's quarter-over-quarter decline in net income. As already noted, Ship Finance reported a net income of $15.766 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $24.655 million in the first quarter. However, this decline can largely be related to an impairment charge that the company took by selling three VLCC vessels. These three vessels were the Front Page, Front Stratus, and Front Serenade. The sale of these three vessels produced an impairment charge of $21.8 million, which just means that the selling price that the company got for the ships was less than the value that they were listed at on its balance sheet. This does not represent an actual outflow of money on the company's part, it just means that the ships declined in value by more than cumulative depreciation that it has been deducting from its earnings over the time period that it owned the ships. As the company did not actually pay out any money as a result of this charge and because it was a one-time event, it is not really anything that investors really need to worry about.

One of the reasons that I see constantly in the comments to articles about Ship Finance on this site is the fact that its quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share fairly regularly exceeds its net income. However, net income is a poor measure to use to judge the ability of a company like this to pay its dividend. This is because net income is adversely impacted by things such as depreciation and amortization, which are quite high for a company that depends heavily on a large amount of capital assets but does not actually result in any money leaving the company. For that reason, we are better off using free cash flow as a measure to determine dividend sustainability. Free cash flow is calculated by removing capital expenditures from operating cash flow and basically tells us how much money is left over from a company's basic operations after it pays all of its bills and makes any necessary capital expenditures. In the second quarter of 2018, Ship Finance had an operating cash flow of $44.132 million and total capital expenditures of $511.016 million, which was mostly due to all the ships that it purchased during the quarter. This gives the company a negative free cash flow of $466.884 million, which is clearly not enough to pay any dividend, let alone the $37.663 million that it actually pays out every quarter. Fortunately, Ship Finance does not make large capital purchases like this often and during most quarters it does produce enough free cash flow to cover its dividend.

In conclusion, this was a pretty good quarter overall for Ship Finance despite the disappointing net income. The addition of nineteen container ships that have already secured long-term charters should prove quite good for the company in the long term, considering the impact on profits and cash flows that they should have. Although the company's high capital spending during the quarter resulted in negative free cash flow, this is not something that we should see regularly and usually the company does generate enough cash to cover its dividend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.