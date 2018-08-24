Southwestern Energy: Completing Its Reversal Higher

Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) is completing a reversal formation higher following improved fundamental operations. The company is benefiting from both solid operating locations, as well as strength in the broader energy commodity space. SWN is showing impressive growth rates within its liquids portfolio, while continuing to reinvest in strategic locations. I am taking a 1-2% position in this name, with a stop-loss level below $5.

Fundamental Improvement

The company continues to better its operations, improving margins and reporting high cash flow levels driven by an increase in liquids production while also benefiting from the impact of higher realized NGL and oil pricing. Over the most recent quarter, its total production came in at 234 Bcf equivalent, including record total Appalachia production of 1.8 Bcfe per day and 44% liquids growth year over year.

The strength of SWN currently is that it is running a concentrated portfolio of high quality, large-scale assets. Its highest return is coming from its Appalachia assets, while management looks to further expand its liquids production base in the area. On top of increasing its capital efficiency, management is also adding value through its robust hedging philosophy for natural gas, basis, and a portion of its liquids, focusing on protecting its cash flows while retaining exposure to increases in commodity prices.

Tioga

Its Tioga project has shown growth in recent quarters. A recent two-well pad had the highest average initial production rate per well seen at 29 million cubic feet per day, a 35% increase compared to the initial development pad in the area. The performance increase is largely attributable to its continued effort to optimize completion designs and lateral placement, leading to total gross production in the Tioga area growing from approximately 50 million cubic feet per day in June of 2017 to 210 million cubic feet per day at the end of the second quarter, a remarkable jump.

SWN has also enhanced its future drilling inventory in the region by executing a joint development agreement with a private firm at no incremental cost. The agreement adds 23 future drilling locations directly adjacent to its existing core position, allowing the company to extend lateral lengths to approximately 11,000 feet, also resulting in improved well economics.

The execution of this joint development agreement and strategic land leasing have allowed SWN to expand its total acreage in the Tioga area to roughly 37,500 net acres. Its continued focus on liquids has led to NGL growth of 47% and condensate growth of 31% compared to the previous year.

Revenue & EPS

Below is a chart of the company’s revenue and earnings per share. Over the last few years, a recovery in energy commodity prices led to higher demand and expanding margins for the company. SWN has risen from a per-share loss, to now a per-share profit. This is largely due to its improving efficiencies at a number of its large wells, such as Tioga. Additionally, management’s continued investment in new and promising projects should further drive top-line expansion.

Balance Sheet

SWN’s liquidity position remains strong with nearly $1.5 billion available under its revolving credit facility, net of borrowings and letters of credit. Its leverage ratio, shown below, compares the company’s debt levels to EBITDA. After spiking higher in 2016, its leverage ratio has declined significantly due to declining debt issuance, and rising top-line growth. These trends have also led to an increase in the company’s interest coverage ratio. As its operations potentially further improve, its debt levels should become more manageable to service, as has been the case the last few years.

Relative Valuation

Below is a chart of SWN's valuation multiple relative to its peer group. Its peers are CNX Resources Corp. (CNX), Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS), and SM Energy Co. (SM). The metric used is Enterprise Value to EBITDA, this reduces the effects of leverage on the company's value. As SWN's share price has fallen in recent years, its operations have actually strengthened making its valuation multiple more attractive. Among its peers, SWN looks valued appropriately to see some price appreciation amid an improving economic backdrop.

Price Action

SWN’s chart looks to be forming a solid bottoming pattern. Its price action has formed higher highs and higher lows since the start of the year, with a breakout above $5 occurring in recent days. Its share price has trended steadily lower since 2015 following the collapse in energy commodity prices. As the asset class rebounds, however, so is SWN. I am taking a position in this name with a stop-loss level at $5.

Source: Trading View

Conclusion

SWN is beginning to reverse higher from very sold-off levels, but is largely at the will of broader commodity markets. Should energy commodities sell off significantly, this could greatly weigh on the company’s profit margins, leading its share price lower. The company does look to be forming a strong base formation as investors accumulate shares. Its fundamental operations look strong, with good utilization out of a number of its locations, leading me to take a 1-2% position in this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.