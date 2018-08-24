Altria Announces Major Dividend Raise

In the final hour of trading on Thursday, investors in cigarette giant Altria (MO) had to be smiling. That's because the company announced it was raising its dividend, and by no small amount. With yearly earnings continuing to increase, shareholders continue to be rewarded by this dividend favorite. Now, the income potential is even greater, which hopefully will continue the stock's recovery over the last couple of months.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Altria page, seen here)

It is normally in August when the board of directors announces a dividend hike, but things were a bit different this year thanks to major US tax cuts that went through. Earlier this year, the company raised its quarterly payout to $0.70 per share, which on its own was a solid 6.1% increase. That left many investors wondering what would happen later this year, as peer Philip Morris (PM) also announced an off cycle dividend raise.

As Altria investors know, the board targets 80% of adjusted diluted earnings per share for its dividend target. At the Q2 earnings report, management gave guidance for $3.94 to $4.03 for that earnings range this year, representing 16% to 19% growth from a year ago. If you do the math, the 80% target would be around $3.20 per share, although the dividend quarters don't always match since dividend raises have been in August and guidance is based on a calendar year's earnings. Still, you get a pretty good idea of where things are trending.

With earnings per share doing quite well this year, and likely to further increase next year, many investors recently were hoping for another dividend hike. Well, they certainly got it with Thursday's announcement that the new payout will be $0.80 a share per quarter. That dime per share raise, roughly 14.3%, is the largest since the financial crisis and Philip Morris spinoff, even more impressive when you consider the additional raise earlier this year. The chart below shows how the dividend has fared over the last decade, with the new $0.80 payout being represented by Q4 2018 since the dividend is payable to shareholders in October.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Altria dividend history, seen here)

Based on Thursday's closing price of $59.83, Altria shares would yield 5.35% on an annual basis. That's a little below the current yield of Philip Morris which is currently 5.54%. However, both of these names provide a lot more income potential than US treasuries, even at the long end, seen below. Altria is more than double the 2-year yield now, and nearly 80% more than the 30-year.

(Source: cnbc.com, see current rates here)

In the end, investors should be quite pleased with the news out of Altria on Thursday afternoon. The company announced a substantial dividend raise of more than 14%, its largest in quite some time, rewarding investors for the second time this year. With a new annual yield of 5.35%, Altria nearly matches the yield of peer Philip Morris, and remains well above US fixed income investments. Altria shares have finally started recovering a bit after the Philip Morris induced drop in April, so maybe this dividend raise will provide a tailwind to get shares back to the mid $60s. We'll see if Philip Morris also does a second raise during its normal September hike period, although recent dollar strength may hurt those prospects.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.