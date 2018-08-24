Targa Resources: Setting Up For A Move Higher

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) is seeing its share price reverse higher after years of decline due to strengthening fundamental operations. Rising energy commodity prices are leading to stronger volume growth, benefiting Targa’s top line results. Moreover, the company continues to invest in new areas of growth, while seeing its newly started projects off to an early success. The company continues to issue debt, but maintains a strong balance sheet due to operational expansion. Its share price looks to be gaining upside momentum, leading me to take a position in the name.

Results Overview

Targa's Q2 results were impressive, with adjusted EBITDA coming in at $326 million, 26% higher than the same period in 2017, driven by strong gathering and processing volume growth, higher commodity prices, and higher downstream fractionation. Its gathering and processing segment saw its sequential operating margin increase $21 million, driven by higher natural gas inlet volume in the Permian, Badlands, North Texas, and higher crude oil gathered volumes in the Badlands and Permian. Permian crude volumes also gathered in Q2 were up 35%.

Projects

The company benefited from successfully bringing online its 200 million cubic feet per day Joyce plant in the Midland Basin, while also commencing operations of its 60 million cubic feet per day Oahu plant, as well as its 250 million cubic feet per day Wildcat plant, which will support the expected volume ramp in its Delaware systems.

Its participation in the strategic residue gas pipeline, Whistler, aims to link growing natural gas supply from the Permian Basin to key demand markets along the Texas Gulf Coast further enhancing Targa's Permian Basin asset positioning and midstream service offerings to its customers. The company is raising more than $300 million for the issuance of common equity under its ATM program during Q2, which combined with its financing efforts earlier in 2018, should fully fund its equity needs for the year.

Balance Sheet

In Q2, the company closed on its amendment and extension to 2023 of both the TRP and TRC revolving credit facilities. Its TRP facility was increased from $1.6 billion to $2.2 billion demonstrating strong bank market demand, allowing the company to lower its borrowing cost relative to the prior facility. The TRC facility size remained unchanged at $670 million.

Below is a chart of the company’s debt to EBITDA leverage ratio, its net debt issuance, as well as its EBIT to interest expense ratio. Although the company has been increasing its debt levels in recent years, its operational growth is actually leading to a declining leverage ratio, as well as a higher interest coverage ratio. This is a positive sign as it signals the company’s use of debt is leading to stronger top line growth, ultimately offsetting added debt levels.

Outlook

Commercial activity and production in many of the company’s operating regions are experiencing an uptrend in growth. The Permian Joyce Plant came online at a very quick pace, showing strong results, and its 200 million cubic feet per day Johnson Plant is also expected to be complete in late September, potentially being highly utilized when it comes online.

Its downstream business is seeing the frac market continue to tighten and should be fully utilized when it comes online in Q1 2019. Its channel view crude and condensate splitter will begin operations around late September and early October. The Permian takeaway for all commodities is tightening, with management proactively managing potential issues around customer volume arising from demand.

Growth Opportunities

The company is focusing across its asset base, investing in infrastructure to support the needs of its customers. Its Grand Prix, GCX, Agua Blanca, and WhiteWater segments continue to provide its customers with reliability and optionality.

2018 growth CapEx is at a historically high level for Targa, largely as a result of its single largest capital project in Grand Prix and all the necessary processing ads across its gathering and processing footprint. Tightness in fractionation capacity at Mont Belvieu and the outlook for NGL volume is accelerating customer demand.

Management is progressing on permitting additional fractionation, ordering long lead-time items to best position themselves to move quickly through construction once they do have permits on hand. They also continue to enhance their connectivity to its petchem customer's abilities and are positioning to capture an increasing share of this demand growth as new petrochemical facilities move towards diversifying their connectivity to supply.

Below is a chart of the company’s revenue and earnings per share. Over the last few years, rising commodity prices have increased demand for its services, leading to strong top line growth. Its EPS has not grown as strongly, but is currently operating at a per share gain due to a number of efficiencies enacted by management.

Relative Valuation

Below is comparison of valuation to a number of Targa's peers. The peers are listed as Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG), Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA), and Western Gas Equity Partners LP (WGP). The metric of choice is the Enterprise Value to EBITDA multiple, eliminating the effects of leverage by adding in debt alongside its equity value. Targa's relatively flat share price, alongside its expanding operations have improved its valuation multiple in recent quarters, making it more attractive. Among its peers, Targa has one of the lowest valuations, giving it potentially more room to run on the upside should its operating environment further improve.

Price Action

The company’s share price looks to be bottoming after declining significantly over the last few years. Its current operational expansion is coinciding with its share price breaking out to yearly highs. $50 has acted as strong resistance level for its share price in recent years, but was overtaken following the company’s most recent earnings call. Investors like the direction the company’s operations are heading, leading to increasing optimism.

Source: Trading View

Conclusion

Targa is ultimately a commodity company, at the will of fluctuations in broader energy commodity prices. Should energy prices head significantly lower for any number of reasons, its operations will weaken, and its operational leverage will become even more pronounced.

Currently, investor sentiment is rising as demand for infrastructure spending around a number of its key regions is increasing. Management is seeing strong growth in a number of its key operations, with optimism growing around the regions that will be coming online in coming quarters. The combination of top and bottom line growth and investor optimism is leading me to take a position in this company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRGP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.