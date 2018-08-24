Loan Growth Worries Weighing On DBS Group

DBS Group shares do look undervalued on the assumption of double-digit long-term earnings growth, but Chinese/HK loan growth could have further to fall.

Loan growth is likely to be pressured by the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute as well as efforts to cool off the Singapore housing market.

Even though DBS Group (OTCPK:DBSDY) is one of the best-regarded banks in Asia, it’s not immune to macro-economic concerns. If anything, the company’s position as a significant lender in China and Hong Kong and a large player in trade financing makes it even more sensitive to the health of the global economy. While DBS Group enjoyed a nice two-year run on easing credit quality concerns, new worries about loan growth have thumped the shares over the past three months.

I don’t want to undersell the risks to DBS Group if the trade dispute between the U.S. and China ratchets up, nor the risks from a weaker Chinese economy (and particularly its property market) or a slowing U.S. recovery/expansion. DBS Group needs loan growth to really thrive and any/all of those factors could create loan growth pressures, as well as efforts to cool the Singaporean housing market. That said, this is a bank that has been tested by macro challenges in the past and came through. With the shares trading more than 20% below my estimate of fair value, I’d at least consider these shares as candidates for a watch list.

Volatile Trading Results Spoil The Second Quarter

DBS Group did miss sell-side expectations for core income in the second quarter by about 4%, with weaker trading revenue more than offsetting better-than-expected provisioning expense. Given the volatility of trading results from quarter to quarter, banks will often get a pass for missing on this line item, but I believe the miss gave more bullish analysts cover to pull in their estimates on concerns about the overall loan growth outlook.

Revenue rose about 10% yoy as reported, and fell about 2% sequentially, as very strong net interesting income growth (up 18%/up 5%) was offset up weaker non-interest income (down 6%/down 21%). Net interest income was boosted more by asset earning growth (up 11%) than spreads (NIM up 11bp), but a better net interest margin certainly helped. Non-interest income was undermined by weak trading results (down 23%/down 38%), even though wealth management (up 22%/down 9%) and cards (up 32%/up 10%) were both pretty strong on balance.

Operating expense growth was a little high (up 12%/up 1%), but not really out of line with expectation. With the weaker revenue line, pre-provision profit growth compressed to 8% year over year (and down 5% sequentially), while core net income rose 20% (and shrank 4% sequentially).

Loan Growth, Not Quality, Now The Big Concern

It wasn’t so long ago that investors feared that imploding resource companies (particularly in the oil/gas and energy services sectors) would lead to significant credit losses for DBS. Credit quality is fine now, with non-performing loans basically stable (up about 10bp yoy, down about 6bp qoq) and new NPL formation at a low level, but loan growth is a growing concern.

Loans grew 12% yoy in the second quarter, with stronger growth in mortgages and construction, but yield growth was modest (up 13bp) and offset by rising deposit costs as DBS’s cost of deposits is now at the highest level in about nine years. Demand for loans in HKD and RMB remains much stronger than the average (up 21% and 28%, respectively), but demand for dollar-denominated loans has cooled (up 7%). Coupled with strong yoy growth in USD deposits, DBS has significantly improved its USD loan/deposit ratio.

There are now multiple concerns in play regarding loan growth for DBS Group. About one-third of DBS Group’s loans are made in Hong Kong and China (it’s the fifth largest bank in Hong Kong), and businesses there are noticeably pulling back on investments in the face of rising trade tension between the U.S. and China and a much more uncertain outlook for exports.

Making matters worse for DBS, trade finance is a major component of the business and tariffs are almost certainly going to lead to reduced trade, while weaker economic growth in China and Hong Kong could also imperil the property and construction markets there (another significant area of lending focus).

I believe these rising trade tensions are why DBS Group shares have weakened, as well as why banks like China Construction Bank (OTCPK:CICHY), ICBC (OTCPK:IDCBY), and Standard Chartered (OTCPK:SCBFF) have also sold off since May.

But wait, there’s more.

Concerned about rising housing prices, the Singaporean government has chosen to implement new market-cooling initiatives that include a higher stamp duty for buyers (a higher tax) and a 5% reduction in allowed loan-to-value ratios. Although DBS Group has less exposure to Singapore housing than either OCBC (OTCPK:OVCHF) or UOB (OTCPK:UOVEF), more than 20% exposure is still significant. I’d likewise note that DBS Group’s peers have sold off in recent months, due both (I believe) to the efforts to cool the housing market in Singapore and the greater risks/concerns about trade in the area.

For its part, DBS Group management did lower its loan growth forecast for 2018 (from 8% to 6% to 7%), with weaker trade lending named as the primary culprit and particularly weaker loan pricing. Given that guidance, there could be more near-term downside if the trade dispute between the U.S. and China has a wider contagion effect on the economy there and the global economy in general.

What’s more, this concerns me a little more because loan growth really is the engine for DBS Group’s growth. As investors in U.S. banks have seen lately, there are multiple ways banks can grow their earnings, but loan growth, spread expansion, cost leverage are the major drivers. I don’t see spread expansion as an especially likely strong driver for DBS Group, and cost leverage is tied in so small part to revenue growth here, so loan growth becomes even more important.

The Opportunity

My expectations were lower for DBS Group than most of the sell-side, so the revisions I’m making in the face of weaker loan growth prospects aren’t as dramatic. My earnings-based fair value does fall a couple of dollars (on the ADRs), but I’m still looking for double-digit growth on both a near term and long-term basis, as I expect healthy lending demand in China and ASEAN countries and cost leverage driven by digital investments to drive higher ROEs over time. I do see ongoing near-term risk to earnings expectations, though, as loan growth in China and Hong Kong could have further to fall if this trade situation gets even worse and/or pushes the world toward a recession.

The Bottom Line

I believe $90 is a reasonable fair value for DBS Group shares today, though a ROTE/TBV approach could drive a higher fair value. Buying DBS on pullbacks has usually worked out over the last 15 years, but some of those pullbacks can be ferocious, and there is certainly room for the shares to fall further if loan growth (and credit quality) deteriorates even further in the second half of 2018 and into 2019. Although I think the risk/reward is favorable on balance, investors may want to consider taking a smaller-than-normal initial stake and adding more after another quarter or two – you may not get the best average entry price, but it is a way to mitigate some of the risk of further macro deterioration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.