Record Bull Market: Thank You Federal Reserve

Mr. Bernanke and his followers have been remarkably successful in what has been accomplished and should be given the appropriate "thanks"!

Ben Bernanke, former Fed Chairman, set out to build a foundation for the current economic recovery following the Great Recession based upon a strong stock market.

The US stock market has hit an all-time record for endurance and many thanks can be given to the Federal Reserve for this accomplishment.

Ben Bernanke, as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, set out to jump-start the US economy from the Great Recession.

His plan, based upon years of research as an academic economist, was to create a rising stock market and in so doing create a wealth effect that would spur on consumer spending which would underwrite and sustain an economic recovery.

The “Bull Market” that Mr. Bernanke was so crucial in stimulating and sustaining has now been alive for 3,453 days, a new record.

Mr. Bernanke’s outline for the economic recovery was continued when Janet Yellen became the Chair of the Board of Governors… and has spilled over into the first six months of the reign of Jerome Powell, as Board Chair.

Along with the record stock market performance, the US economy is now in its tenth year of recovery and next summer will also set a new record for the length of an economic expansion in the United States.

The recovery has gone pretty much as Mr. Bernanke envisioned it with the expansion of the economy built upon the growth of consumer spending. Furthermore, the economy has been at or above full employment for some time now. And, inflation has only just recently returned to around a two percent, year-over-year, rate of increase, just at the target the Fed has been shooting for.

Congratulations Mr. Bernanke… and Ms. Yellen… and Mr. Powell.

Yes, the economic recovery is the weakest on record going on for nine years at a compound annual rate of increase of 2.2 percent. Real investment expenditures have been weak throughout the recovery. And, the housing industry has not been as robust as in past recoveries.

But, the economy is in its tenth year of expansion and employment is quite high. And, the stock market has achieved a new record.

I have written constantly over the past ten years about the part the Federal Reserve was playing in the Fed’s efforts to get the economy going again and sustaining that growth.

Almost everything the Federal Reserve did over this period of time always included the caveat that the Fed would always err on the side of too much ease rather than risk aborting the recovery by creating an error on the downside… for whatever reason.

The test of this was the stock market. It seems as if Federal Reserve officials were always cognizant of what the stock market was doing and how investors were interpreting the Fed’s behavior. And, this included things like “the taper tantrum,” the reaction to the Fed’s discussions in 2013 about how it might begin to “taper” its purchases of securities.

This Federal Reserve support of the whole stock market created changes in investment behavior. For example, value investing became less important for portfolio performance since the result of the Fed’s actions support the market in general.

Passive investments became the thing and during the “Bull Market,” more and more money flowed into passive investment vehicles than into specific investment opportunities. Again, this was written about frequently.

Accompanying the record-setting “Bull Market” in stocks, interest rates remained at historic lows creating other opportunities for investment… especially for the wealthy.

This was written about as well. In February 2013, even at that early date, I wrote what was my most popular post up until January of this year, about how “Bernanke is underwriting the Wealthy.” The basic argument of this post was that wealthy or more sophisticated investors had become very aware of how the federal government and the Federal Reserve attempted to stimulate the economy to put people back to work and these individuals learned, very well, how to take advantage of these stimulative programs and make money… lots of money.

Matthew Phillips, in his front-page article for the New York Times, quotes Moritz Schularick, a professor of economics, concerning what this last decade of low interest rates and stock market prosperity has brought about.

“This is the decade in which wealth inequality has increased the most in U. S. history.” “The driver has been the very unequal gains in the very sharp performance of the stock market relative to the sharp drop of the housing market.”

Mr. Schularick brings in the housing market because, in the past, it has usually been the focus of the government and of monetary policy in economic recoveries. It was not the case in the current recovery.

And, why is this important? Mr. Phillips continues, “As the stock market surged, prices for homes—the most important source and store of wealth for the American middle class—recovered much more slowly from the Great Recession and the housing bust.”

It has been true that during the early stages of the recovery, Mr. Bernanke… and others at the Fed… concentrated almost solely on the stock market recovery and making sure that the Fed constantly erred on the side of monetary ease.

The market, in general, came to focus… almost solely… upon the position that Fed leaders… Mr. Bernanke and Ms. Yellen… took with respect to these objectives.

And, so we have the longest “Bull Market” in history.

How much longer will the longest “Bull Market” in history last?

Well, times are changing. For one, the last ten years or so have been unusually stable. One reason for this stability may have been the stability in the Fed. Still, there were no “shocks” within the rest of the world that created problems for achieving this stability.

That time may now be over. As I have just written, this may be a “Testing Time for Mr. Powell.” And, as a result, this may be a testing time for the stock market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.