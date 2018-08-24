JD: Patience To Be Paid Off

JD.com's heavy spending on CapEx has been a drag on its profitability and cash flows. Nevertheless, the CFO guided that the monetization of its logistics assets is in good progress.

Testing The Patience Of The Faithful Investors

It was just over two months since I wrote the piece Ridiculous Sell-Off Creates A Strong Buying Opportunity as the share price of JD.com (JD) dipped more than 5 percent just a day after it hit above $45. On June 18, JD.com announced that it had formed a comprehensive partnership with Google, the search engine unit of Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) following an equity injection exercise with cash from the latter. The momentous occasion came as the company marked its 15th anniversary on the same day.

Unfortunately, the resultant stock market swoon the next day ostensibly as a result of an intensification of the trade kerfuffle by President Trump with China saw JD suffering from collateral damage. The market returned all the share price gains from the positive deal with Google and more. The apparently irrational market behavior prompted me to call it 'a strong buying opportunity'. That looked pretty silly now as the stock never recovered to the June 18 high even as JD.com continued to announce a stream of positive deals and developments.

In fact, none of my prior five 'Buy' calls on JD.com as captured by TipRanks (see the snapshot below) is profitable. This is particularly exasperating not simply because my performance as a 'stock picker' and my own portfolio is impaired but that JD.com seems to be such an obvious winner.

If you have the chance to watch videos featuring Liu Qiangdong, also known as Richard Liu, the founder of JD.com and currently serving as the CEO, you are likely to be impressed with his down-to-earth personality and tenacity in his business philosophies. I was given the impression that he is someone who walks-the-talk. Richard Liu's speeches to his employees are not the best substitutes for the videos but are nonetheless good reads on their own.

Source: TipRanks (ALT Perspective)

JD.com Is Underperforming Its Compatriots

Alas, a driven and clear-headed CEO executing well on his strategic initiatives is not able to make Mr. Market's take on his company share price less enigmatic. While JD.com is not in the same league as the three internet giants of China - Baidu (BIDU), Alibaba (BABA), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF), collectively coined as BAT - its vastly inferior stock performance year-to-date ("YTD") is unjustified given that the company has in the past months established good traction in its finance and logistics arms as well as delivering on its core business growth in retail.

The share price of JD.com is lower by around 23 percent YTD while the BAT trio has seen their share prices performed in the range +4 to -11 percent. This perhaps exemplifies the need for a dollar-cost-average investing technique.

BABA data by YCharts

The lackluster share price performance of JD.com is even more puzzling when you consider that newer Chinese stocks have generally soared this year. The fact that companies like iQIYI (IQ) and Huya (HUYA), which have formidable competitors and are similarly negatively impacted by the trade tensions in one way or another are still up strongly from their IPO is part of the conundrum. The consolation is perhaps that there are some peer stocks that actually performed even worse (e.g. Vipshop Holdings (VIPS)) but these are typically smaller in scale or less established than JD.com.

IQ data by YCharts

The inclusion of Chinese stocks targeted by short-sellers in the comparison, which are still outperforming JD.com by a wide margin, further adds to the enigma. In late June, Live-streaming and hook-up services company Momo (MOMO) was accused by Spruce Point Capital of certain shenanigans. A month later, it was compatriot GDS Holdings' turn to suffer under another short-selling report. Nevertheless, the duo has seen their share price recover significantly since their respective attacks.

MOMO data by YCharts

Investors Are Tired Of Its CapEx But They Shouldn't Be

JD.com's heavy spending on capital expenditures ("CapEx") has been a drag on its profitability and cash flows. Its CapEx rose by nearly four times in 2017 while the spending in the first half of 2018 has already surpassed that of the entire year in 2016. Nevertheless, it should not be a concern with regards to the cash use as much of the CapEx has been utilized to build up JD’s logistical infrastructure to give it an edge over its competitors.

JD EBITDA Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Source: JD.com Q2 2018 Earnings Call Slide

Furthermore, JD has been able to secure attractive deals from the provincial governments due to the jobs it would bring to the locale. This is akin to how the various states in the U.S. clamored for the attention of Amazon (AMZN) and pitched myriad concessions and incentives when the e-commerce titan was sourcing for its new headquarters location. Below was what JD’s CFO, Sidney Huang, said in the Q2 2017 earnings conference call (emphases mine):

"CapEx, as we mentioned before, we will see more spending in the second half, but once again when we actually incur those - we believe investors should be thankful, because normally we will get very, very good deals from the government, because we are creating jobs for this local municipality, when we acquire land in their jurisdiction. And so normally come with those land acquisition, we'll get a lot of benefits, not only very, very cheap land price, but also a lot of other government support locally. One example, for our logistics headquarters in Xi'an, the government actually gave us one office building. So it's just one example, when we actually start securing those local partnership, you will see a lot of benefits to our shareholders."

In the latest earnings conference call (Q2 2018), apparently recognizing the impatience growing over the ever-growing CapEx, Sidney sought to reassure the investors that the monetization of JD's logistics properties is tangible and within reach. She stated that JD.com "could unlock billions of RMB in value appreciation and a steady flow of future management income" on its ownership of over 2.5 million square meters of completed warehouse space (as of the end of July) which represents "only a fraction of the pipeline" of properties the company have signed or are under construction.

"As a separate business, the logistics CapEx will be an integral part of its operations. Leveraging existing portfolio and our large pipeline, we expect the development cells and management operations will begin generating significant cash flow and operating profit in the next 6 to 12 months. ...We also expect the monetization of our logistics properties when realized will compensate part or all of the additional investments in technology initiatives this year and next year. "

Investor Takeaway

JD.com's steep investment in CapEx has been reflected in its fourfold increase in its net PP&E over the past three years. In contrast, its US peer Amazon.com, which is also known to spend heavily on growing its logistics infrastructure only grew its PP&E by 165 percent in the same period.

AMZN Net PP&E (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Much pessimism appears baked into JD's share price currently. It is trading even below the low end of the range of analysts' price target. The consensus price target at $41.52 represents a 31 percent upside from the prevailing price.

JD data by YCharts

JD's share price has broken through a two-year support level after forming what appears to be a bearish 'head-and-shoulders' chart pattern. The good news is that the last time it happened in June 2016, the stock rebounded back above the support line barely three months later and went on to hit new highs thereafter. The saying goes that it is a fool's game to time the market. Unfortunately, given how JD has disappointed its shareholders in the past year, investors that are losing faith cannot be faulted.

However, with prices now at levels not seen since early 2017, it is too tempting to avoid adding to one's position. Nevertheless, conservative investors or those whose JD's investment already represented a large percentage of their portfolio might consider buying a batch only after the stock breaks through the resistance level like it did in Q4 2017 (see the circled area in the chart below).

Source: Drawing by ALT Perspective using the chart generated from Yahoo Finance

What's your take? Are you bullish or bearish? Please freely share your thoughts, let me know if you found this article useful or provide your feedback in the comments section. Further read: JD.com Vs. Alibaba: A Comparative Study

Author's Note: Thank you for reading. If you would like a refreshing take on stocks that you own or are interested in, try looking here. Besides US companies, I cover a number of Asian stocks as well. If you wish to be informed of my new ideas on Seeking Alpha via email so that you have time to read them before the articles get locked behind a paywall, please select "Get email alerts" when accessing on a desktop computer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, JD, TCEHY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.