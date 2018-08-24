Viavi Has More Upside

There are some other opportunities the company has as well, like 5G, but the shares aren't cheap.

We think this can last a little longer, as the next two quarters also promise to be strong with 3D sensing filters and anti-counterfeiting returning to growth.

Viavi shares have broken out on the back of strong Q4 results.

Viavi (VIAV) came in with better than expected Q4 results and the shares have staged a bit of a rally as a result:

EPS came in at $0.14 beating expectations of $0.11 by quite a bit and revenues also came in 3.5% better than expected growing 33.3% for the year although this is entirely due to acquisitions. We think this outperformance can continue, most notably on a resurgence of its 3D sensing filters in the first half of FY2019.

The company is active in two segments:

NSE (network and service enablement), consisting of NE (network enablement which is over 80% of NSE) and SE (service enablement which is under 20% of NSE).

OSP (optical security and performance), the biggest part of which is anti-counterfeiting (banknotes) followed by thin film optical coatings. Here the company has a further opportunity with its 3D sensing filters.

Here are the main growth drivers of the sectors (from company presentation):

How these sectors were performing in Q4. From the 8-K:

OSP

3D sensing filters provide an interesting opportunity for the company, while revenues in Q4 were rather minimal (as they basically have one customer here, supposedly Apple (AAPL)).

However, things will get much better in FY2019 where management is guiding $50M of revenues from 3D sensing filters. Three quarters of this will materialize in H1, evenly spread among Q1 and Q2, with one quarter in H2.

The company is actively engaged in the Android market as well and is positive it will start supplying here, but unsure about the timing and magnitude.

In the first half of FY2019, management also sees a recovery in the cyclical anti-counterfeiting products, which coincides with the resurgence of demand for 3D sensing filters, so H1 is going to be good for the OSP segment, even if it's the smaller one by far.

NSE

This segment showed good growth of 8.2% y/y (7.5% in NE and 10.5% in SE) even if we discard the acquisitions. NE's growth was driven mostly by cable and fiber field instruments and Lab & Production test products.

SE growth was mostly on the back of good performance of data center and growth assurance product lines. Mature assistance products kept on declining (but they generate nice margins so management isn't doing anything to accelerate the decline).

5G

There is a good opportunity here for the company especially since buying the wireless business from Cobweb, which broadened their footprint and gives the company an opportunity to move from lab testing to deployment. Here is management explaining this (Q4CC):

So we actually are already seeing a number of opportunities to combine the -- our 5G wireless product capabilities with the rest of our portfolio on fiber, on the data -- service monitoring, service performance monitoring and offer our customer a bundle that allows them to kind of, I’ll call it a 5G bundle which not only allows you to provide simulation but you also have a real life feedback, network monitoring with real data and correlating that real data to the modeled performance, so in that respect I think it clearly provides us with a very good path, call it from lab to field and obviously from field back to lab.

Management also reconfirms the synergies ($15M-$20M in 24-36 months) with most of these in the first 24 months and providing a nice counterbalance to the purchasing accounting.

The wireless acquisitions produced $65 in revenues in Q4, which is the seasonally strong quarter and under impulse of 5G. So despite Q1 being the seasonal low quarter, this has led management to increase FY2019 guidance from $225M (midpoint) to $245M (at the high end) with operating margins at 14%-16%

There are also further opportunities when demand from US service providers is coming back, as these seem to have run on very little investment and maintenance recently but management argues that they can't delay upgrading forever.

Another potential growth market is the military and public safety, which got a boost by the acquisition of AvComm, which is well placed for spending on avionics and radio test products. Q4CC:

we see a number of bills making their way through Congress and being approved that are aimed at the upgrading the personal communication infrastructure for the US military and that would present us with some very good opportunity.

For public safety, management sees additional public spending in the next 12-24 months that could have a meaningful impact on their business.

Guidance

From the 8-K:

For the first quarter of fiscal 2019 ending September 29, 2018 , the Company expects net revenue to be between $257 million to $277 million and non-GAAP earnings per share to be $0.12 to $0.15.

Adding some colour at the Q4CC:

NSE is expected to grow at very low single-digit. But within that NE will grow sort of low to mid single-digit, but SE is going to decline as the mature assurance products continue to decline but also keep in mind that there’s a sort of a revenue impact because of 606 of about $8 million to $10 million.

OSP will do a lot better with strong recovery in 3D sensing filters and also anti-counterfeiting.

Margins

VIAV Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Margins have declined in Q4 but this is mostly due to:

Seasonal low demand for 3D sensing filters (which is about to ramp up in Q1) creating significant underutilization of resources in the OSP sector, producing a whopping 1200 basis-point drop in gross margins in OSP (y/y).

Product mix. The decline of the mature assistance products in the NSE sector that carry a high margin.

However, the acquisition of AvComm and Wireless business improved (non-GAAP) NSE operating margins to 10.4%, a 920 basis-point improvement y/y. Purchase accounting is hobbling the GAAP margins as well.

GAAP margins will experience some headwinds from the transition to the ASC 606 accounting rule which impacts FY2019 revenue by $8M-$10M (mostly concentrated in the software-dominated SE segment)

Cash

VIAV Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

The decline in stock-based compensation is fairly remarkable and buybacks have managed to reduce the share count quite a bit:

VIAV Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

The company has $62.6M left of its $200M share buyback kitty. The company has a fair amount of debt, it has three different notes outstanding for an amount of $557.9M plus what's due this year ($275.3M). Against that, there is $611.4M in cash and cash equivalents.

Valuation

VIAV EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Valuation is already considerable, given the fact that some of their markets are rather cyclical (counterfeiting products) and others are actually declining (mature products).

Analyst expect an EPS of $0.60 for this year (which has just started in July), which is a considerable improvement from the $0.46 in FY2018. In 2019, they see it rising further to $0.67.

Conclusion

The company has good expansion opportunities in 3D sensing filters and 5G where they made some smart acquisitions. In Q1 and Q2, this will be further boosted by a recovery in the anti-counterfeiting business.

We see some further upside for the shares based on this, especially if the Android market joins in with 3D sensing in H2. We will know more about that come November.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.