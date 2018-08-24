2018 Call Portfolio Update

Last Friday was call expiration for the August 17, 2018, options. We sold a second call on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and it was called away early at $200. We did quite nicely on AAPL, having bought at $176.98. Income from call premiums and dividends alone equaled $739 which is an over 4% yield in 8 months. Add to that the capital gain of just over $2,300.

There will be more than one investor who will point out lost opportunity. By simply holding AAPL the additional gain the call buyer experiences is another $1,600 that I will not realize.

My argument is that I invest for income and you never know when this long-term bull market will turn on you. I have my money in the bank and that is good enough for me.

The table below lists trades made to date. With the AAPL call being assigned, we have $20,000 to invest. I have a few ideas and will post them when I execute the trades.

I am liking the 11.22% yield to date. My internal hurdle is no less than 5%. I don't intend to use my principle for living expenses. Since I don't work, I need my investments to create no less than 5% to fund my family's lifestyle.

2018 COVERED CALLS Invested Capital Realized Capital Gain Div & Call Income Yield on Invested Capital $68,222.00 $2,302.00 $5,352.00 11.22% SYMBOL Number of Contracts Expiration BASIS Bought Date SHARES INCOME QCOM Bot $64.87 1/2/2018 100 Open Contracts 1 Strike Premium Div Expired Expiration 3/16/2018 $70.00 $1.25 2/27/2018 $125.00 $0.50 $50.00 5/27/2018 $0.50 $50.00 Added 100 Shs $54.00 4/4/2018 100 Contracts 2 Strike Premium Div Expired Expiration 6/15/2018 $60.00 $1.31 5/29/2018 $262.00 $0.62 $124.00 Contracts 2 Strike Premium Div Open Expiration 9/21/2018 $65.00 $1.21 8/27/2018 $242.00 $0.62 $124.00 NUE $66.60 1/3/2018 400 OPEN Contracts 4 Strike Premium Div Expired Expiration 2/16/2018 $70.00 $1.35 After Expir. $540.00 $0.00 Contracts 4 Strike Premium Div Expired Expiration 4/20/2018 $72.50 $1.05 3/28/2018 $0.38 $572.00 Contracts 4 Strike Premium Div Expired Expiration 7/20/2018 $67.50 $1.00 6/28/2018 $0.38 $552.00 Contracts 4 Strike Premium Div OPEN Expiration 10/19/2018 $75.00 $1.00 9/28/2018 $552.00 $0.38 RIOT $21.08 1/11/2018 200 Expired Contracts 2 Strike Premium Div Expiration 2/16/2018 $22.00 $2.25 No Div $450.00 Contracts 2 No Div Expired Expiration 6/15/2018 $12.00 $1.00 $0.00 $200.00 AAPL $176.98 1/22/2018 100 Assigned Contracts 1 Strike Premium Div Expired Expiration 4/20/2018 $195.00 $2.20 2/4/2018 $220.00 $0.63 $63.00 Contracts 1 Strike Premium Div Assigned Early 8/10/2018 Expiration 8/17/2018 $200.00 $3.10 5/11 & 8/10 2018 $310.00 $1.46 $146.00 TWTR $25.91 2/5/2019 200 Assigned Contracts 2 Strike Premium Div $218.00 Expiration 2/9/2018 No Div $27.00 $1.15 $0.00 $230.00 GILD $79.99 3/8/2018 100 OPEN Contracts 1 Strike Premium Div Expired Expiration 5/18/2018 $87.50 $1.10 3/15/2018 $110.00 $0.57 $57.00 6/14/2018 $0.57 $57.00 Contracts 1 Strike Premium Div Open Expiration 9/21/2018 $80.00 $0.98 9/14/2018 $98.00 $0.57

Another important fact is total return. Right now due to the rogue trade on RIOT and the weakness of NUE, we have a paper loss of about $1,600 or 2.39%. If you are an income investor, you have to be immune to these paper losses. I will not sell at a loss. I will hold these securities and continue to cash the dividends and sell calls until an individual holding is assigned.

Interesting experiment.

M* MoneyMadam

Long all positions noted with calls as noted.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.