2018 Call Portfolio Update

Last Friday was call expiration for the August 17, 2018, options. We sold a second call on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and it was called away early at $200. We did quite nicely on AAPL, having bought at $176.98. Income from call premiums and dividends alone equaled $739 which is an over 4% yield in 8 months. Add to that the capital gain of just over $2,300.
There will be more than one investor who will point out lost opportunity. By simply holding AAPL the additional gain the call buyer experiences is another $1,600 that I will not realize.
My argument is that I invest for income and you never know when this long-term bull market will turn on you. I have my money in the bank and that is good enough for me.
The table below lists trades made to date. With the AAPL call being assigned, we have $20,000 to invest. I have a few ideas and will post them when I execute the trades.
I am liking the 11.22% yield to date. My internal hurdle is no less than 5%. I don't intend to use my principle for living expenses. Since I don't work, I need my investments to create no less than 5% to fund my family's lifestyle.
2018 COVERED CALLS
|Invested Capital
| Realized
Capital Gain
|Div & Call Income
|Yield on Invested Capital
|$68,222.00
|$2,302.00
|$5,352.00
|11.22%
|SYMBOL
|Number of Contracts Expiration
|BASIS
|Bought Date
|SHARES
|INCOME
|QCOM
|Bot
|$64.87
|1/2/2018
|100
|Open
|Contracts
|1
|Strike
|Premium
|Div
|Expired
|Expiration
|3/16/2018
|$70.00
|$1.25
|2/27/2018
|$125.00
|$0.50
|$50.00
|5/27/2018
|$0.50
|$50.00
|Added 100 Shs
|$54.00
|4/4/2018
|100
|Contracts
|2
|Strike
|Premium
|Div
|Expired
|Expiration
|6/15/2018
|$60.00
|$1.31
|5/29/2018
|$262.00
|$0.62
|$124.00
|Contracts
|2
|Strike
|Premium
|Div
|Open
|Expiration
|9/21/2018
|$65.00
|$1.21
|8/27/2018
|$242.00
|$0.62
|$124.00
|NUE
|$66.60
|1/3/2018
|400
|OPEN
|Contracts
|4
|Strike
|Premium
|Div
|Expired
|Expiration
|2/16/2018
|$70.00
|$1.35
|After Expir.
|$540.00
|$0.00
|Contracts
|4
|Strike
|Premium
|Div
|Expired
|Expiration
|4/20/2018
|$72.50
|$1.05
|3/28/2018
|$0.38
|$572.00
|Contracts
|4
|Strike
|Premium
|Div
|Expired
|Expiration
|7/20/2018
|$67.50
|$1.00
|6/28/2018
|$0.38
|$552.00
|Contracts
|4
|Strike
|Premium
|Div
|OPEN
|Expiration
|10/19/2018
|$75.00
|$1.00
|9/28/2018
|$552.00
|$0.38
|RIOT
|$21.08
|1/11/2018
|200
|Expired
|Contracts
|2
|Strike
|Premium
|Div
|Expiration
|2/16/2018
|$22.00
|$2.25
|No Div
|$450.00
|Contracts
|2
|No Div
|Expired
|Expiration
|6/15/2018
|$12.00
|$1.00
|$0.00
|$200.00
|AAPL
|$176.98
|1/22/2018
|100
|Assigned
|Contracts
|1
|Strike
|Premium
|Div
|Expired
|Expiration
|4/20/2018
|$195.00
|$2.20
|2/4/2018
|$220.00
|$0.63
|$63.00
|Contracts
|1
|Strike
|Premium
|Div
|Assigned Early 8/10/2018
|Expiration
|8/17/2018
|$200.00
|$3.10
|5/11 & 8/10 2018
|$310.00
|$1.46
|$146.00
|TWTR
|$25.91
|2/5/2019
|200
|Assigned
|Contracts
|2
|Strike
|Premium
|Div
|$218.00
|Expiration
|2/9/2018
|No Div
|$27.00
|$1.15
|$0.00
|$230.00
|GILD
|$79.99
|3/8/2018
|100
|OPEN
|Contracts
|1
|Strike
|Premium
|Div
|Expired
|Expiration
|5/18/2018
|$87.50
|$1.10
|3/15/2018
|$110.00
|$0.57
|$57.00
|6/14/2018
|$0.57
|$57.00
|Contracts
|1
|Strike
|Premium
|Div
|Open
|Expiration
|9/21/2018
|$80.00
|$0.98
|9/14/2018
|$98.00
|$0.57
Another important fact is total return. Right now due to the rogue trade on RIOT and the weakness of NUE, we have a paper loss of about $1,600 or 2.39%. If you are an income investor, you have to be immune to these paper losses. I will not sell at a loss. I will hold these securities and continue to cash the dividends and sell calls until an individual holding is assigned.
Interesting experiment.
M* MoneyMadam
Long all positions noted with calls as noted.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.