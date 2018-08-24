REIT-Visiting The DAVOS Dream

Let’s use this occasion to revisit that Fabulous Five, er, my DAVOS picks.

I wanted something equally memorable, and perhaps a bit more romantic, to describe a tight collection of REITs that kept showing up on my radar as heavy hitters.

“I remember it as if it was yesterday… dreaming of the mountainous, chilled vistas of Davos, Switzerland.”

(Waking from dream.) Ok, it was really a couple of months ago.

And, I was only writing about the sleepy, yet cosmopolitan town in the Alps.

And, I was using the name to illustrate an important point about REITs. Like a deep winter snowfall, I quite-cover the REIT investing landscape, but curiously use DAVOS to help “narrow it all down” to an index, and acronym my way there.

It’s just like FANG, y’know?

FANG!!

The scary, even threatening image conjured up by the Jim Kramer-popularized acronym for the tech-heavy giants: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – (and since then, adding Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), to become, um, AFNAG? No… FAANG.) Anyway, it’s a fun device to describe the forward-thinking, post-industrial heavyweights of that future-arriving-now.

Yep, I think it’s fair.

But I wanted something equally memorable, and perhaps a bit more romantic, to describe a tight collection of REITs that kept showing up on my radar as heavy hitters. So, I invented D.A.V.O.S.

Standing for: Digital Realty Trust (DLR), American Tower Corp. (AMT), Ventas, Inc. (VTR), Realty Income (O), and Simon Property Group (SPG).

Catchy!

And it’s one of several portfolios I’ve created to help various investors make sense of the REIT marketplace.

As I wrote here, back in July:

“…in all seriousness, I especially like Davos for the acronym it lends to me and my readers, standing for the most concentrated, simple, portfolio of “basics” I can conjure up... arguably the most popular REITs on the planet. Why the popularity contest? Because Mr. Market behaves like a popularity contest, stock prices change rapidly based on the environment, while the underlying value doesn't change. Warren Buffett famously said that “In the short term the market is a popularity contest; in the long term it is a weighing machine”, and by that he means that investors shouldn’t be concerned with the supply and demand intricacies of the stock market.”

I’ve been intrigued watching the world of REITs gyrating through the second quarter, and finding the “chase for yield” quite fascinating. I prefer the more thoughtful, reasoned, clear-headed, and obvious “flight to quality” – it’s a charge forward I’m more familiar with, and happy to lead.

Let’s use this occasion to revisit that Fabulous Five, er, my DAVOS picks.

In a moment, I’ll review how each is doing - updated for this near-end of summer.

As my newsletter subscribers quickly recall (from the August issue of Forbes Real Estate Investor),

“With so few REITs, this group does not provide adequate diversification. However, I like to use DAVOS as a tracking index and will continue to do so.”

You can use it, too, as even a bond or utilities proxy, to measure against any investments you’re holding. Remember – it’s quite concentrated.

(I’ll update all the portfolios’ performance, and freshen up the list of over 150 REITs I follow, with updated recommendations in our September issue, coming out the day after Labor Day.)

Here’s my refreshing DAVOS update. Enjoy!

THE DAVOS REIT “D”: Digital Realty (DLR)

The Big WHY: Digital Realty is great for those looking for strong growth, the company has set ambitious growth targets over the next several years, and is expected to achieve them from a global connected sustainable framework.

Digital Realty is expected to grow AFFO per share by an average of 9% over the next 3 years (analyst estimates).

Feathers in its Cap: Economies of scale is a form of cost advantage, but Digital Realty also enjoys a low cost of capital advantage. The footprint stands at 203 properties located in 32+ global markets (4 Continents and 11 Countries). The company supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Downsides:

Digital Realty still must deal with some legacy DuPont Fabros lease renewals that are currently at above-market rates, most notably Facebook (FB) in Ashburn, Virginia. Facebook was an early customer of DuPont Fabros. Since that time, Facebook has grown exponentially, and its credit rating has become investment grade.

Performance YTD: 9.4%

Alpha Insider Management Update: There were a lot of questions to be answered after Chief Revenue Officer Dan Papes and long-time exec Scott Peterson recently left the Digital Realty C-Suite. However, the results speak for themselves: Digital Realty beat consensus estimates by a nickel, and raised fiscal year 2018 guidance by a nickel, as well.

Bottom Line: Digital is no screaming Buy (or Strong Buy) but based upon the exceptional growth profile, I believe shares deserve a Buy recommendation (nibble perhaps).

THE DAVOS REIT “A”: American Tower (AMT)

The Big WHY: Founded in 1995, American Tower is the fastest-growing player in the world of telecommunications infrastructure. U.S. mobile data usage continues to skyrocket, and the average U.S. smartphone user now consumes more than 4.4 gigabytes of mobile data per month, up over 400% from just three years ago. Further projections suggest that average smartphone consumption is growing another 200%, reaching more than 14 gigabytes per month by the end of this decade.

Feathers in its Cap: AMT also has an international portfolio of nearly three times the size of its U.S. footprint, including key strategic markets like India, Brazil, Mexico, and Nigeria, that the company expects to provide a turbo charger to the U.S. growth.

Downsides: AMT tried to prevent contractors from constructing new towers within a half mile of existing tower sites, FierceWireless’ Mike Dano reports, but suspended the effort after opposition from industry players including AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ). Dano says it’s due “to increasing competition in the cell tower industry… hoping to cash in on the wireless industry’s collective move to 5G… and increased network densification.” I have AMT rated as a HOLD, due to valuation.

Performance YTD: 5.2%

Alpha Insider Management Update: Double-digit earnings and dividend growth.

Bottom Line: There are better alternatives that provide higher yield and better share price appreciation potential.

THE DAVOS REIT “V”: Ventas (VTR)

The Big WHY: Ventas is one of my favorite REITs to own because as a shareholder I know I am getting the very best properties run by the very best operators. VTR’s portfolio spans across 1,200 assets located in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Feathers in its Cap: Ventas has a balanced portfolio mix that includes Senior Housing (62%), Medical Office (20%), IRFs/LTACs (2%), Life Science (7%), Health Systems (5%), and Skilled Nursing (1%). The company partners with the top operators in each asset class that are leaders in their sectors and are well-positioned for growth. Within the healthcare REIT sector, VTR has the absolutely best balance sheet.

Downsides: Senior Housing is a tough category, but signs suggest that occupancy is stabilizing. The worst appears to be over and VTR is only focused on attractive coastal markets with favorable demographics.

Performance YTD: 2.0%

Alpha Insider Management Update: Ventas has a fortress balance sheet (BBB+ rated by S&P) and the company has excellent liquidity to capitalize on new acquisitions. VTR has ventured into the Life Science sector and this should allow the company to generate durable returns. By selectively exiting the skilled nursing sector, VTR orchestrated a tactful strategy of focusing on best-in-class operators.

Bottom Line: Ventas shares are trading at $58.29 with a P/FFO multiple of 14.7x. VTR is one of the few S&P 500 stocks with an attractive 5.4 percent dividend yield. There is no debate that Ventas is one of the most durable REITs in my coverage universe and it is trading with a wide margin of safety. The demand drivers are solid, and the management team is best-in-class.

THE DAVOS REIT “O”: Realty Income (O)

The Big WHY: Realty Income’s investment strategy is rooted in high-quality tenants where over 51% of the portfolio has investment grade-rated tenants (BBB- or higher). It’s a common misconception that real estate leased to investment grade tenants have rents that are well above those in the local marketplace. Realty Income’s portfolio continues to be diversified by tenant, industry, geography, and property type, which contributes to the stability of cash flows. The stalwart REIT continues to maintain a conservative capital structure.

Feathers in its Cap: Realty Income has prepared for the current rising rate environment by maintaining a highly disciplined balance sheet that consists of 10-year unsecured paper (at 4.25% interest). So, when the company acquires a portfolio of free-standing (stand-alone) buildings, it utilizes low leverage (around 33%) to mirror the long-term lease liabilities.

Realty Income has a 23-year history of managing its cost of capital, and over the years, the company has worked (to improve its cost of capital) so that it can generate the healthiest investment spreads.

Downsides: With high retail exposure, Realty Income’s portfolio is predominantly necessity-based. Around 81% of Realty Income’s rental revenue is from traditional retail properties, and the largest component outside of retail is industrial properties at about 13% of rental revenue.

Performance YTD: 5.5%

Alpha Insider Management Update: Given the continued strength and visibility in the investment pipeline and the current market environment, Realty Income is increasing 2018 acquisitions guidance to approximately $1.75 billion, from the prior range of $1 billion to $1.5 billion. Realty Income’s credit rating has been increased by one of the three major credit rating companies, Standard & Poor’s. And this upgrade puts O in a special class of just 9 REITs with a strong rating of A- or better.

Bottom Line: Realty Income is not a bargain, but I consider shares soundly valued (at $58.85). The P/FFO multiple is 19.4x and the dividend yield is 4.5%. S&P recently upgraded the company from BBB+ to A-.

THE DAVOS REIT “S”: Simon Property Group (SPG)

The Big WHY: Simon's portfolio is well-diversified from a geographic, tenant, and revenue by real estate sector perspective. Major state concentrations by net operating income include Florida (15%), Texas (10%) and California (13%).

Feathers in its Cap: Simon does an excellent job releasing space to new tenants, and it possesses some pricing power given its high-quality properties. The company has reasonable debt levels with a balanced debt maturity schedule, and a solid fixed charge coverage ratio. Simon’s balance sheet continues to be industry-leading, with net debt to EBITDA of 5.4x, well below the peer group. Fixed interest coverage was 5x.

Downsides: Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) are getting weaker, but Simon has the highest quality malls (based on sales per sf) that should allow the company to thrive.

Performance YTD: 7.4%

Alpha Insider Management Update: Simon is the only mall REIT with an A and A2 rating, and the company's balance sheet is as strong as ever providing it with superior operating financial flexibility to continue to create long-term value for shareholders.

Bottom Line: Maintaining a STRONG BUY. Shares trade at $178.48 with a P/FFO of 15.2x. The dividend yield is 4.5% and well-covered. Simon continues to carve out an impressive moat by using its scale and cost of capital advantages. The good news is that you can own shares on the cheap… I am maintaining my STRONG BUY recommendation.

