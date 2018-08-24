In The Eye Of The Beholder?

By Jerry Wagner

My favorite flower is now in bloom here in Michigan. Yet most people consider the fireweed (Chamaenerion angustifolium) just what its name implies: a weed, not a flower. However, once you've seen, as I have, the plains and foothills of Alaska covered with a veritable carpet of fireweed as far as the eye can see, and every nook and cranny of light in the forests filled with them, I think you'll agree with me.

Still, my lawn service hates them. I live on one of the thousands of lakes in Michigan, and the fireweed loves to grow in the soggy marshland that borders our lake. There, tucked in among the tall cattails, the plant thrives. The service is forever offering to eradicate them. I say, "Don't you dare!" One man's weed is another man's flower.

It seems that this is certainly the case with most of the news of late. For every positive, there is a negative; for every quid, there is its quo.

For weeks, the talk has been of tariffs. Business school alums learned in class that tariffs are bad. Then along comes Donald Trump, and we find that, as a negotiating tool, the jury may be out on the subject. Further, they do increase revenues to the government. But they also are a two-way street and can be imposed by both sides. The result is a trade environment with both winners and losers.

Similarly, at first, the sanctions on Turkey and Russia were viewed critically in the stock market. Stocks tumbled in response to their imposition. Despite the fact that Turkey is a tiny economy with little interaction with the U.S., investors exited U.S. stocks. Suddenly, the view changed and stocks rallied.

Maybe it's that stocks share another characteristic with my favorite flower: They bloom for but a short time, withering away in the dying days of summer. So it seems with every story over the last two years. Headlines erupt and stocks react. Then the stories quickly die and stocks return to their long-term uptrend.

One story that I imagine you will hear a lot about this week is the longevity of the current bull market. Many are touting that the period from March 9, 2009 (the low of the bear market that started in 2007), to this Wednesday will represent the longest bull market in history (3,453 days).

But like many of the headlines of late, this too may be called "fake news." If one consistently applies any round-number-percentage determination of what is or isn't a bull or bear market, then this does not constitute the longest.

The usual approach to defining a bear market is to define both bulls and bears as requiring at least a 20% move. If one does that, then the December 4, 1987-March 24, 2000, bull market is longest. It lasted 4,494 days. The current bull market ranks second, but it is more than 1,000 days short of the '87-'00 event.

An alternative approach that has been advanced to calculate the longest bull market is to use 19% as the defining move for bull and bear markets. Unfortunately, this does not make the current bull market the longest either. The reason is that it creates five more bear markets to interrupt bull market runs. In this case, it adds in the 19.39% correction that occurred from April 29, 2011 to October 3, 2011, to cut short the advance from March 2009 and start the bull rally day count from October 3, 2011, instead. With these additions, the current bull market falls to third place.

It is only possible to consider the present rally the longest if you define the required bear market preceding a bull market as a loss of 19.42% or more. This is because the correction that occurred from July 16, 1990, to October 11, 1990, registered a loss of 19.92% and is counted as a bear market in the fake news calculation, while the previous greatest correction stretched from '76 to '78 and lost 19.41% but is not counted as a bear market in that calculation.

Like most "fake news," this argument among market historians comes down to the assumptions of the ones calling it fake or true. In this case, however, it is strange to have a prerequisite cutoff be so obviously data-mined. Furthermore, even if one accepts the 19.42% cutoff, it still is not the longest bull market.

As I have been pointing out for months, the S&P has not surpassed the high point it set on January 26, 2018. If the market does fall 20% or more from here (as many of those focused on the length of the bull market to buttress their bearish beliefs seem to suggest), then the present run-up, even with a March 2009 start date, will fall short. It will have ended on January 26, not this Wednesday.

Of course, if on or after Wednesday we surpass the high the S&P set on January 26, 2018, then we will be able to say that with the labored definition of a bear the market rally has been the longest in history.

But you, dear readers, are probably not market historians. So what does all of this have to do with you and your investments? What can we learn from all of these statistics being thrown about?

First, that bull market rallies tend to last much longer than the bear market declines. Second, the current rally is at the long end of the scale. Third, rally lengths can vary a lot (by at least 600% since WWII). Fourth, once we have registered the longest rally, it is usually topped eventually (the '49-'56 rally was the longest rally for a long time, but it was topped by the bullish advance that started in 1990).

This last point leads me to the lesson I most want to convey. Bull markets do not usually end because they die of old age. They die when a recession is on the horizon. Or they expire due to earnings failing to grow fast enough. Or they pass away because valuations don't make sense when compared to other asset classes. Unlike humans, there are no increasing odds associated simply with longevity.

As we have documented previously, there is no recession on the one-year horizon. This quarter, S&P 500 companies have reported a 24.6% earnings growth rate. This is the best since the third quarter of 2010, a point in time when the rally still had plenty of time to run.

Finally, I am concerned that by one valuation measure - interest rates versus dividend rates - time may be running out for the bulls if the Fed continues raising rates to the point where bonds outyield stocks again. But a more conventional measure of value - P/E (price to earnings) levels - suggests that prices are not overly rich yet. The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 16.6. This P/E ratio is only slightly above the five-year average (16.2), although the 10-year average (14.4) is trailing by a bigger margin.

On at least two of the three causes of a bull market's death, it looks like the patient has a way to go. That does not mean, though, that there will be no corrections in the meantime. And when those corrections occur, we'll watch to see whether they top 19% or 20% - in other words, if they are a flower or a weed.

There are two ways of looking at everything, it seems. And the "truth" is sometimes in the eye of the beholder.