OceanFirst Financial Executing Well Ahead Of Deal-Driven Leverage

Loan growth is likely to be challenging given the intense competition in the Metro NYC area, but OceanFirst still has CRE lending capacity and a low-cost/low-beta deposit base.

OceanFirst hit its targets in the second quarter and should be past the point of peak operating expenses, with significant synergy-driven operating leverage kicking in the second half.

Even I have to admit that small banks are not the most exciting stocks to follow on a quarter-to-quarter basis, but by the same token I don’t invest for excitement. The story at OceanFirst (OCFC) remains fundamentally the same – a well-run New Jersey bank with an attractive deposit base that is leveraging acquisitions and new hires to grow its commercial lending business and profitably expand toward metro New York and Philly.

Although I believe additional deals are a virtual certainty, OceanFirst is still integrating the Sun deal and will soon start to see meaningful expense leverage. At the same time, OceanFirst has the flexibility to expand lending further and a low-cost/low-beta deposit base to fund it. OceanFirst shares have slightly outperformed regional banks indices over the past quarter and still look modestly undervalued today.

Good Performance Through An Integration Period

OceanFirst didn’t surprise me all that much with second quarter earnings, but the company continues to execute well in these early days of the Sun integration. Like many (if not most) banks in the second quarter, a lower provision expense was the primary source of upside relative to expectations, as credit costs continue to come in lower than expected.

Revenue jumped 46% year over year (the Sun deal) and increased 10%, with OceanFirst seeing flat reported net interest margin from the first quarter and 3bp of erosion on a core basis (excluding purchase accretion). Earning assets increased by 9%, which drove the quarterly growth. Non-interest income didn’t quite keep pace with spread income (up 4% qoq), but it’s a quite small part of the revenue mix.

Core operating expenses rose 49% yoy and 10% qoq, as the company closed 17 branches and 19 back-office locations in conjunction with the Sun integration. I fully expect this to be the peak quarter for operating expenses, with significant improvements in efficiency ratio from here on as the company leverages the synergies of the Sun deal. Pre-provision profits rose 8% qoq and OceanFirst saw provision expense come in at less than half the expected level.

A Low Deposit Beta Helps, But Loan Competition Is Intense

OceanFirst reported 2.5% sequential growth in period-end loans, which was a little better than expected but arguably not at the level investors would normally want for a “growth” bank story. Then again, compared to other lenders who focus on the NYC commercial real estate market like Bank OZK (OZK) and Signature (SBNY), OceanFirst’s performance really wasn’t that bad.

I’d argue that OceanFirst’s relatively balanced loan book was an asset this quarter, as residential mortgages were a strong area of growth (up 7% qoq) and offset the very modest growth in commercial real estate lending (investment CRE up 2% qoq and owner-occupied down 6% qoq) and the 9% decline in C&I lending.

Competition remains intense for CRE lending in the New York area, and OceanFirst’s commercial originations were up 14% qoq, much less than the overall origination growth of 37%. The loan pipeline has a lot of commercial loans waiting to come through, though, and the yield on the pipeline is fairly attractive. I’d also note that OceanFirst still has room to expand its CRE lending by another $300 million before bumping into the 300% risk-based capital line. With many peers already over this line, OceanFirst could stand to benefit if other banks have to pull back on CRE lending.

OceanFirst is also benefiting from the quality of its deposit franchise. Deposits declined about 2% sequentially largely due to some seasonal municipal deposits, but non-interest deposits rose 7% and the cost of deposits rose just 2bp, with the company sporting a very low deposit beta of 9% over the past year. Granted, the company’s loan beta isn’t very strong either, but an increasing shift toward commercial lending should help, and the bank is starting to see traction from competitive hires from larger banks like Bank of America (BAC).

Capital And Taxes Could Be Near-Term Challenges

The state of New Jersey passed new tax legislation on July 1 that could potentially become a meaningful headwind for OceanFirst. The legislation includes a temporary surcharge that raises state tax rates from 9% to 11.5% for 2018 and 2019 and 10.5% for 2020 and 2021. This law was passed, in part, because a number of corporations were using various tax shields to pay far less than the state statutory rate, and it could meaningfully raise OceanFirst’s tax bill. The company can offset this at least in part with net operating losses and other tax-reduction options, but it definitely bears monitoring.

I’d also note that capital could be something of a constraint in the near term. OceanFirst isn’t in trouble or anything, but it’s not exactly flush with surplus capital. Given that OceanFirst does intend to continue acquiring other banks (though not on any specific timeline), the company may need to raise capital or get creative on deal structures if management finds an opportunity it can’t refuse in the near term.

The Opportunity

My basic growth expectations for OceanFirst haven’t really changed, and I continue to expect double-digit earnings growth as OceanFirst gains lending share in the metro New York and metro Philly markets (particularly the latter). Those earnings can support a fair value in the low $30’s (on a discounted core earnings basis) to the mid-$30’s (on a PE basis), and I expect OceanFirst’s growth over the next two to three years to come from a combination of low-to-mid single-digit loan growth and significant operating expense leverage. Spread leverage is not likely to be a major contributor to growth.

The Bottom Line

There are cheaper bank stocks than OceanFirst, but most of the cheaper names I’ve looked at recently have “cheap for a reason” concerns to varying degrees. With OceanFirst, though, I see a credible growth strategy being led by experienced managers, and managers that I’d also note are very forthcoming with ample financial details in their reports. OceanFirst still isn’t a “get rich quick” idea, but I think this stock will be a good performer over the next few years as management executes its plan.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.