Weekly Edge: Invest With An Edge Adds Sustainability Factor To Rankings

By Jason Teed

Co-authored by Daniel Rangel

This Invest With An Edge market update will be slightly different from previous updates. For the first time in years, we're adding a new factor to our ranking lineup.

What is sustainability?

This question is not as straightforward as "What is value?" or "What is momentum?" There is no fully agreed-upon answer to this question, and many develop their own set of rules or qualities that make an investment sustainable. Our view is that sustainable investments are those that incorporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria to assist in generating financial returns, creating positive societal impact, and reducing business risk.

Why are we adding it?

First, this type of investing is becoming vastly more popular among both institutional and retail investors. More than 25% of all world assets are managed taking sustainability into account, and this trend is not slowing. The growth rate of these assets is north of 15% per year.

Second, the investment philosophy takes into account qualitative risks that previous iterations of investment analysis do not, creating a more holistic view of risk. The factor also provides new market insights and investment opportunities.

ESG-focused investments offer a different risk profile than traditional investments. By their very nature, these investments take into account long-term risks that are often not captured by traditional fundamental and financial analysis. These can include environmental risks and opportunities, such as pollution or energy efficiency, social risks and opportunities such as reputational risk or employee turnover, and governance risks and opportunities. For example:

Calvert Investments divested from Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) earlier this year in response to data breaches to Cambridge Analytica, which exposed the company to reputational and legal risks. Calvert's funds avoided Facebook's 20% loss in late July. Carbon-free funds and funds that avoid fossil fuels averted BP's (NYSE:BP) precipitous loss in 2010 that resulted from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

Events such as these change the underlying behavior of ESG funds versus traditional funds. Sustainable investments over the long term tend to do better than traditional investments, and their behavior throughout market cycles is somewhat different. In market sell-offs and corrections, ESG investments tend to be less volatile and less responsive to the underlying market change, offering a somewhat smoother equity curve to investors.

These factors coupled with the increasing ability to trade sustainable investments have led us to make this addition. There are now 34 ESG-focused ETFs available for investment. This does not include the much larger list of ETFs that integrate ESG criteria into the investment process. While sustainability is the "Wild West" of investments, with little consensus as to how it should be accomplished, it is nevertheless increasingly important in the financial world, and the field continues to evolve.

Sectors: Among the Sector Benchmark ETFs, the average momentum score increased from 12.55 to 16. Most sector scores were positive for the week. Industrials increased the most, up 11. Energy fell the most, down 4 points. Health Care continues to be the leading sector at 31, followed by Utilities at 26 and Consumer Staples at 25. Defensive and cyclical sectors were up, but sensitive sectors were down for the week. Materials and Energy reside at the bottom of the rankings. Nine sectors are "in the green."

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score increased from 12.18 to 16.55. Our new entry, Sustainability, is near the bottom with a score of 13, suggesting that longer-term risks are not currently a major market consideration. The scores were mainly up for the week. Dividend Growth and Yield increased the most, both up by 9 points. Growth, the only factor that decreased, was down by 1 point. Dividend Growth and Low Volatility are at the top of the list, while Growth and High Beta are at the bottom. All 11 factors are still "in the green."

Global: Global Benchmark ETF momentum scores increased slightly from -11.73 to -11.64. Global areas had mixed results. Pacific x-Japan increased the most, up by 6 points. Latin America decreased the most, down by 17 points. The United States, Canada, and World Equity are at the top of the list. Emerging Markets, Latin America, and China are at the bottom of the ranks. Only four of the 11 global areas are "in the green."