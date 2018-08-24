Amusement Parks With 6.8% Yield And 30% Upside

As the company returns to growth, we expect the shares to reprice ~30% higher.

The dividend yield is at its highest level in over 6 years at 6.8%. The management is confident it can grow it at a rate of 4% per year.

Cedar Fair is one of the largest players and is currently on sale due to temporary issues.

Amusement parks are defensive assets that have produced very strong risk-adjusted returns over the long run.

While real estate and REITs have been trending up in the recent months with indexes (VNQ) returning 12% since March, one property owner named Cedar Fair (FUN) has dropped by 23% during the same time frame.

We consider this massive 35% divergence to be a contrarian opportunity to buy shares of FUN on the cheap. At the current share price of $52, FUN is trading at its lowest level in over 3 years and its highest dividend yield in over 6 years.

The yield is presently close to 7% which is very unusual for FUN, which more commonly trades at around 5.5% and is well covered at a payout ratio. Moreover, the management has guided for a consistent 4% annual distribution increase in the coming years.

The company sold off massively following its second-quarter results, which proved too challenging and fell short of expectations. At High Yield Landlord, we are not very interested in quarterly numbers and have much greater interest in the long-term value of the properties. In the case of Cedar, we see great “value” after the recent sell-off, and we are adding it to our HYPO Portfolio.

Amusement Parks as an Investment

FUN is the owner of a portfolio of 11 amusement parks including its flagship park, Cedar Point, located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, and Toronto, Ontario.

The parks entertain more than 25 million visitors annually, have over 850+ ride and attractions, and 120+ roller coasters presently.

Here is an overlook of the geographical allocation:

In addition, Cedar owns three water parks which are similar businesses targeting a slightly different clientele as well as five hotels with over 1,600 rooms that are associated with the amusement parks.

There are many reasons for investors to like this particular asset base:

Amusement parks are wide-moat type businesses with barriers to entry. They have proven to be relatively resilient to recessions. At the exception of the recent challenges, the assets have produced phenomenal returns over longer time periods. Millennials are the largest population segment and they value experience over ownership. In this sense, we are confident in the long-term prospects of entertainment-related assets.

Wide-Moat Assets with Bright Long-Term Future

One of the most important investment advices ever given by the legendary Warren Buffett is to focus on businesses with moats, or put differently, high barriers to market. The rationale behind this is simple: without a moat, the long-term earnings power is at risk and may not be sustainable.

In the case of amusement parks, and FUN in particular, we see a strong moat as it is very challenging or even impossible to develop new competing parks. This would require to first find a large site with favorable demographics at reasonable cost. Then to get all the legal permitting. And finally, get financing for a speculative development. This task is already hard enough, so why in their right mind would a developer want to do this in proximity of another park which would result in intense future competition and less revenue. This very fact creates a natural barrier to entry which we expect to remain in the long run.

With a strongly “moated” earnings power, FUN is positioned to profit from the "experience economy" in the long run:

Source

We are today on the threshold of the “experience economy,” a new economic era in which businesses must orchestrate memorable events for their customers. Technology is great, but it is not Netflix (NFLX) or Amazon (AMZN) which will come to harm amusement parks with a very different level of entertainment. I am a millennial myself, and I can attest to the fact my age group remains attracted by amusement parks which provide experiences that the internet cannot replicate.

Therefore, we are confident in the long run, so why is the market selling off today?

Short-Term Slow Down

Today, FUN is experiencing a slow-down in attendance with a 3% decline last quarter causing the market to panic, but in the long run, we expect the mega-trend towards an "experience-based" economy to support higher demand.

It is fair to note that the attendance growth has been steadily deteriorating in the recent years, going from 3% in 2016 to just 1% in 2017, and a negative 3% today.

The management notes that one main reason behind the decline in attendance is the intense heat throughout much of the country in late June and early July. Last year, the company pointed to the same reason saying that the exceptionally hot weather harmed attendance.

Source

This is a very plausible reason in our opinion. I was myself in Dallas about one month ago, and we shortly considered visiting Six Flags (SIX), but with over 110 F, we reconsidered!

2017 and 2018 have been very hot years and it is negatively harming revenue. This is clearly out of the management’s control, and we see it as a non-issue for the long-term prospects of the company.

The Bigger Picture

It is well-known to everyone that the financial market is very short-term oriented. So, part of the sell-off is certainly justified, but putting the “landlord” hat on and focusing on the broader picture, this appears to be an opportunity to pick valuable assets with bright long-term prospects on the cheap.

FUN has over its longer history performed remarkably well:

Revenue increases in 19 of out of past 20 years. EBITDA growth of 4% CAGR since 2012. Seven consecutive years of record average in-park guest per capita spending with clear trend toward higher attendance. Compound annual total return to investors of 17% since going public 30 years ago in 1987 (excluding 2018).

Finally, the company is recession-tested and has managed to successfully navigate a number of economic cycles without any major disruption to its earnings generation.

The great financial crisis was a terrible year for most businesses and even then, the EBITDA declined by just 11% and quickly recovered the next year by 13%. Put simply, this is a resilient business model.

The Opportunity

Trading now at the lowest share price in 3 years due to challenges which are short-term oriented, we smell opportunity:

After the drop, the shares are currently priced at just 7.3x trailing Adjusted EBDA (EBITDA – interest expense – taxes) and a close to 7% yield, which is very well covered at ~55% payout ratio based on Adjusted EBDA.

The management remains convinced that it can maintain a 4% annual growth rate in its distribution.

To achieve this, FUN is today investing massively in new assets which are expected to bring in new cash flow already in the next years. The five-year capital strategy includes spending 10% of revenue on new rides and park infrastructure to improve guest experience and drive growth. Given the fantastic track record and favorable long-term outlook, we expect the 4% annual growth guidance to be met.

Total return expectation

7% Dividend Yield + 4% Growth Rate = 11% total return (ceteris paribus)

Assuming that the valuation multiple remains intact in the long run, we could expect on average to earn an 11% annual return from our investment today. We do, however, expect the company to recover its recent losses once the dust settles and the attendance returns to positive growth – adding ~30% upside.

We consider this return profile to be very attractive in light of the defensiveness of the company, its wide-moat positions, and consistent distribution payments.

Risks

There are two main risks to our thesis:

The slowdown in attendance does not reverse itself in the near term and the market pessimism keeps on rising. Depending on the fundamentals, this could lead to an opportunity for us to average down in the future. Interest rates continue to rise to much higher levels. Just like any other leveraged company, FUN would have to bear higher interest expense – resulting in less profitability. The company does, however, a good job at managing this risk through the use of fixed-rate long-term debt as well as interest rate swaps that fix a portion of their variable-rate long-term debt.

Final Thoughts

We now know that the second quarter was weak; but again, as long-term focused investors, this is meaningless to us as long as the broader outlook remains unchanged. Today, we are offered an attractive portfolio of amusement parks at a sizable discount to its normal market valuation.

We expect upside to materialize in the coming years, and until then, the generous 6.8% yield helps us remain patient.

Important note: FUN is structured as a Limited Partnership and thus the dividends are paid in form of tax-advantaged distributions involving a K-1 tax form. For more information on K-1, click here and/or consult your tax advisor.

All pictures sourced from the company's website unless otherwise stated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FUN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.