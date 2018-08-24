Your Cancer Research Highlight: Bristol-Myers Looks For An In To Earlier Multiple Myeloma

For quite a while now, we've seen a really remarkable transformation in the field of multiple myeloma management. First, we saw the emergence of new crops of targeted therapies with proteasome inhibitors made by outlets like Amgen (AMGN) and Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY), as well as Celgene's (CELG) suite of immunomodulatory drugs, that have come to define the standard of care.

This has yielded major benefits for patients with multiple myeloma, particularly those who relapse on or never can undergo a stem cell transplant. These days, the big challenges continue to be optimal sequencing and selection of therapies, of which there are many. Here's a quick rundown of the approved therapies and makers to refresh you:

Bortezomib (Velcade), a proteasome inhibitor made by TKPYY

Carfilzomib (Kyprolis), a proteasome inhibitor made by AMGN

Ixazomib (Ninlaro), a proteasome inhibitor made by TKPYY

Thalidomide (Thalomid), an immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) made by CELG

Lenalidomide (Revlimid), an IMiD made by CELG

Pomalidomide (Pomalyst), an IMiD made by CELG

Elotuzumab (Empliciti), a SLAMF7 antibody made by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Daratumumab (Darzalex), a CD38 antibody made by Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Panobinostat (Farydak), a histone deacetylase inhibitor made by Novartis (NVS)

And these are just the approved agents. Up and comers like Karyopharm's (KPTI) selinexor, bluebird bio's (BLUE) bb2121, and AbbVie's (ABBV) venetoclax are also making very interesting waves and dredging up a lot of excitement in the space, particularly for patients with heavily pretreated disease.

The question - What happened to BMY?

With the laundry list of competitors and the recent ascendancy of daratumumab to be the first biologic available for first-line treatment of multiple myeloma (although with a bit of an outmoded first-line combo), the news makes it really easy to forget that just a few years ago, BMY had a highly anticipated myeloma program that it hoped would grow into a new juggernaut to help bolster an aging targeted therapy pipeline.

But elotuzumab has been a relatively quiet player in the myeloma space, realizing sales growth of $150 million in 2016 to $231 million in 2017. JNJ, in the meantime, has very quickly grown its daratumumab franchise, with 2017 sales reaching over $1.2 billion.

And the competition, as it is, isn't looking to get much better for BMY in the near future, with the door opened to allow daratumumab to be used in the first-line setting. It's only a matter of time before it is approved with more commonly used first-line regimens, not to mention the subcutaneous formulation of the drug in development.

The news

BMY announced that the FDA has accepted its supplemental New Drug Application for elotuzumab in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The approval would allow use of elotuzumab in patients who have received at least two prior lines of therapy, which would add to its current approved indication in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone for relapsed myeloma after 1-3 prior lines of therapy.

The sNDA was granted priority review by the FDA, with an action date of December 27, 2018.

What was the basis for the application? That would be findings from ELOQUENT-3, which we saw presented at this year's European Hematology Association meeting. Addition of elotuzumab to the pomalidomide-dexamethasone regimen reduced the risk of progression or death by 46%, with median progression-free survival of 10.3 months in the elotuzumab arm.

Of course, daratumumab is already approved in the same indication, but this was based on a phase 1b study, and we have not seen an update to the data since 2015, so it's difficult to gauge how these results might compare.

Looking forward

Now, you may be asking what kind of goofballs I'm taking in naming this article about how BMY might be taking elotuzumab forward in the standard of care, when it's already approved for earlier treatment lines.

Fair point, but it's important what clinicians have available to them, and what they will have available to them soon. Daratumumab has been approved in the relapsed setting in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone for a little while now, but if it becomes an important part of the first-line standard of care, then it won't make much sense to treat relapsed patients with the same biologic.

Clinicians, in short, are more likely to need alternative antibody therapies in a post-daratumumab-first world, and try as we might, multiple myeloma remains incurable. Therefore, this is a pretty smart move from BMY to try and get this approval since pomalidomide is the most advanced IMiD that we have available.

So as we move forward, this may be the beginning of a renewed attack on multiple myeloma by BMY, and perhaps elotuzumab will be able to reach the blockbuster status that daratumumab has been for JNJ.

Conclusions

Events like this are well worth considering in the broader context, of which multiple myeloma is highly complex. And that's about to get even more difficult with the emergence of new approaches to therapy that are giving us options in the very heavily treated patient cohorts. I don't expect that BMY will be taken over by the likes of BLUE or KPTI, not in the short term, at least. CAR-T cell therapy will likely prove prohibitively expensive to use in all but the most dire cases, and selinexor and venetoclax will need quite a while before they have the same level of experience as agents like daratumumab and elotuzumab.

This is news you should be paying attention to since it could come to represent a path forward for BMY as it looks to shore up its major immunotherapy platforms and its veteran drugs like dasatinib and apixaban. I don't foresee a future where elotuzumab could ever overtake the mega players like nivolumab, but the company can use as much help as it can get to weather the competition in the immune checkpoint inhibitor space, which is growing only more fierce as time goes on.

