Wall Street Breakfast: Powell To Center Stage In Jackson Hole

Economy

Mid-level trade talks between the U.S. and China ended without any formal signs of progress, although Chinese officials said they plan to keep the lines of communication open. Sources indicated the two sides mainly swapped talking points without getting any detailed negotiations. Today, representatives from the U.S., European Union, and Japan plan to meet in Washington to extend talks on how to leverage the World Trade Organization and other ways pressure can be exerted on China.

Asian stocks ended mixed after the lack of meaningful forward progress on trade negotiations, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index trimming 0.4% on the day and the Shanghai Composite poking out a 0.2% gain . Japan's Nikkei ended the session up 0.9% and South Korea's Kospi Index rose 0.5% . Meanwhile, the European Stoxx 600 Index is showing a 0.1% bump and U.S. stock futures are pointing to a slight gain ahead of the Fed's Jackson Hole meeting.

Consumer prices in Japan rose 0.8% in July to fall just short of the economists' median estimate for a 0.9% increase, according to data from the Statistics Bureau. The Consumer Price Index decelerated from the 0.7% pace seen in June and stayed below the 1.0% for the fourth straight month. After stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices were up 0.3% from a year ago.

Australia is set for its sixth prime minister in the past decade after Treasurer Scott Morrison prevailed in a leadership ballot to replace Malcolm Turnbull, whose position got shakier over the past week. With his party moving further to the right, Morrison is considered a conservative choice that should see a favorable reaction from markets, and Australia's dollar and stocks moved up in response. Australia's ASX 200 gave up early gains to close near flat following the political news.

Midterms: The latest projection by Height Capital Markets has the Democrats winning control of the House of Representatives by a 5 to 15 seat margin in November's midterm elections. "While a Democratic-controlled House would offer a material shift in tone on policy changes across the entire healthcare sector, we believe the most impactful changes would be to drug pricing policy, where Democrats would gain an upper hand in setting the drug pricing agenda in the House and moving negotiations with the Senate to the left," predicts Height. The firm expects the Senate to stay in GOP control and prevent legislation that would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices, establish a drug price gouging enforcer, or require manufacturers to justify to HHS their price increases.

The latest report on durable goods orders is due in from the Commerce Department today. Economists on average anticipate a 0.8% drop in new orders for July on a wide range of forecasts (-2% to +4%). The core capital goods (nondefense ex-aircraft) mark is seen rising by 0.5% during the month.