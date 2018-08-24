Splunk: Excellent Results, But Limited Upside

At nearly 10x forward revenues, Splunk remains an expensive stock, and further upside is likely capped by its valuation.

Free cash flows and operating margins also saw decent improvement in the quarter, but are still mildly disappointing for a company that has reached Splunk's ~$1.5 billion revenue scale.

In an incredibly sharp reversal from last quarter's turn of events, machine data company Splunk (SPLK) jumped nearly 10% after posting Q2 results. Splunk has been trading sideways since last quarter. It's difficult to understand why: Splunk had beaten top- and bottom-line estimates in Q1 as well, and even bumped up its guidance for FY19. The only plausible reason is that investors couldn't stomach Splunk's high valuation.

This quarter, in my view, the story remains very much the same. Splunk's Q2 results were just as good as the Q1 results, although the bump to guidance (a $40 million increase in the range to $1.685 billion or +33% y/y, double the $20 million boost Splunk indicated in last quarter's guidance update) was notably steeper. The strong earnings reaction might be standing on shaky ground, because Splunk's valuation is still fairly high.

There's no doubt that Splunk is a fantastic company. One of the elements of Splunk that I like best is the fact that the company owns one of the most unique products in the software space. This isn't just another SaaS company that's peddling another CRM or HCM app, which are products that just about every large-cap software company owns. Splunk's machine data intelligence platform has a wide variety of use cases - from security to business analytics - and Splunk is essentially the only company providing this service at scale.

But in my view, Splunk's valuation and recent stock price performance have already priced in years of outperformance. The stock has risen 43% year-to-date, beating many of its peers (especially in a year where many high-flying stocks have been beaten down and brought back to earth), and over the past 12 months, shares have nearly doubled. At some point, investors are going to wonder when enough is enough.

A quick valuation check - at Splunk's current post-Q2 share price just above $118, the company carries a market cap of $17.1 billion. If we net out the company's balance sheet cash of $901 million, that leaves us with an enterprise value of $16.2 billion. This represents a valuation of 9.6x EV/FY19 revenues - a very steep multiple for a company with a more or less "average" (at least relative to other high-growth SaaS companies) revenue growth rate.

Bear in mind that this multiple is about half a turn more expensive than where Splunk was trading last quarter. And, before the company raced on its massive rally over the past year, shares had largely traded in a range-bound fashion between 6x and 7x forward revenues. At the time, investors had valued Splunk's revenue stream as less valuable than other SaaS companies because a good majority of its revenues came from perpetual license deals. Splunk has done a good job at converting more of its business into recurring subscription streams, but is it worth the ~40-50% explosion in its revenue valuation?

My ultimate verdict on Splunk: great company and a unique product, but the valuation and investment timing just aren't quite right. I retain my view from the prior quarter: Splunk is at best a hold, and shares are likely to hover around $100 (representing a fair valuation of 8x forward revenues) for some time.

Q2 download: revenue acceleration, plus slight operating margin growth

That being said, we have to acknowledge the fact that Splunk's Q2 results are a cause for cheer. Here's a look at the quarter:

Figure 1. Splunk Q2 earnings

Source: Splunk investor relations

Revenues grew 39% y/y to $388.3 million, far surpassing analysts' expectations of $358.5 million (+28% y/y) by a staggering eleven points. Perhaps Wall Street's forecast was too conservative - Splunk's previous full-year guidance range, after all, called for revenue growth in the ~30% range. Still, it's also worth noting that Splunk's revenues actually accelerated by two points of growth this quarter (Q1 revenue growth had clocked in at 37% y/y), instead of decelerating as Wall Street had expected.

Top-line results aside, Splunk also posted great customer wins in the quarter. Net new client additions tallied up to 550 in the quarter, including some big names like the U.S. Department of Defense. Note that not very many enterprise software companies have the certification or even sales capacity to pursue large public sector contracts, and those that have won large federal deals like Salesforce.com (CRM) have been awarded with multimillion-dollar annual recurring deals. And in addition to winning the U.S. DoD, Splunk also managed to sign the United Kingdom Department of Defense as well, indicating huge success in the company's push into the public sector.

A win like the two Departments of Defense - as well as some other notable new additions like Dartmouth College and Worldpay (WP) - is another reason to be bullish in Splunk's long-term future. These organizations will have a difficult time ripping Splunk out of their IT stack, so these deals will be immensely accretive to the top line for a long time.

Bottom-line results also showed promise, in parallel with strength on the top line. Splunk's gross margins, however, showed a slight decay to 78.4% of revenues, down 20bps from 78.6% in 2Q18 - partially as a function of a poorer revenue mix, with lower-margin maintenance revenues growing faster than license revenues.

On the operating margin side, Splunk showed a bit better of a story. Partially as a result of sales and marketing costs scaling down to "only" 62.7% of revenues, 390bps better than 66.6% of revenues in 2Q18, Splunk improved its GAAP operating margins to -26.7% this quarter, up 90bps from -27.6% in 2Q18.

We note, however, that for a company of Splunk's scale, its operating losses still leave a lot to be desired. The biggest culprit is stock comp - Splunk has always lavishly awarded stock comp to its employees as a large fixture in its cost base, and though these aren't cash costs, dilution does become a real cost to investors. By the time software companies reach a >$1.5 billion revenue run rate, their operating margins are typically positive - a close example would be Red Hat (RHT), another backend-focused software company. Splunk's operating margins near -30%, however, are more in line with losses at high-growth SaaS startups.

And especially for a company with Splunk's near double-digit revenue valuation, we'd expect a boost on the profitability front alongside top-line strength. Pro forma EPS of $0.08 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.05, and free cash flow grew 38% y/y to $28.0 million, but still we should be expecting more from a company of this scale and with this reputation.

Figure 2. Splunk FCF

Source: Splunk investor relations

Key takeaways

While Splunk's Q2 results are encouraging, it's not a reason to rush to buy the stock. Shares have already rebounded sharply from last quarter's losses, and are up further still in the past 12 months, extending the company's valuation to a dangerous breaking point. In my view, Splunk will need to show more improvement on the bottom line and on free cash flows before it can achieve its next major leg higher - and this quarter, it seemed like the two points of revenue acceleration came at a heavy sales cost. While Splunk has gradually been achieving greater sales leverage, a company at a >$1.5 billion run rate that is still spending more than 60% of its revenues on sales and marketing might not be operating at full potential.

While I remain positive on the company's long-term prospects, I'm more inclined to stay on the sidelines until shares discover a better price.

