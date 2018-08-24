HP Inc.: Buy On Dips

This quarter, however, HP posted respectable beats, particularly in its rebounding PC division, where both unit sales and dollar volumes saw an impressive lift.

For the first time in several quarters, HP, Inc. (HPQ) shares have stumbled after posting quarterly results. Though HP managed to beat Wall Street's expectations in the current quarter, the fact that guidance for Q4 and FY18 came in light worried investors who had been so used to a regular "beat and raise" cadence.

Let's cut to the chase: in my view, HP is a perpetual long, at least as long as the data continues to trend as strongly as it has. As I noted last quarter, HP's performance of late has amounted to nothing less of a renaissance: third-party PC sales data from Gartner and IDC continually show market share gains against rivals. Of particular note is the fact that HP now carries a few points of market share advantage to Chinese-made Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY), the prior #1 PC maker and a dominant player in, obviously, China. Continued unit sales growth in the high single digits have cemented a market share that's reaching toward one-quarter of the PC market, a position once occupied by Lenovo.

This quarter, HP's fastest-growing region (at least in constant-currency terms) was Asia, implying further gains against Lenovo and similar low-priced rivals. Needless to say, continued growth in Asia is a cornerstone on every company's wish list, and HP's solid mid-teens growth in the region is a huge indicator of successful product traction. I've noted before that HP's success lies in having a deep product lineup that caters to both ends of the spectrum, low-range and high-range buyers. This strategy appears to have worked well in diving into emerging markets:

Figure 1. HP Q2 international growth

Source: HP investor relations

In my view, HP still remains a vastly undervalued stock, and any dip in the share price - even the modest 3-4% dip after Q2 earnings - is an opportunity to continue building a long-term position.

Consider this: in Q3, HP posted strong EPS growth of 21% y/y, more than the typical S&P 500 constituent. In spite of this growth, HP Inc. trades at a meager 12x forward P/E, a valuation multiple that would seem to suggest a company in decline. HP's recent growth trajectory shows a company that's doing everything but declining: PC sales are strong, the printing business is doing marginally better, and earnings growth is phenomenal.

HPQ data by YCharts

There's no reason to be down on HP Inc. just because guidance for the following quarter was subpar (and note it wasn't even that bad - Q4 EPS guidance of $0.52 to $0.55 actually had a midpoint that's half a cent higher than analyst consensus of $0.53). It's worth noting as well that HP is strong from a free cash flow perspective as well - it updated its full-year FCF guidance to $3.7 billion, which puts its current market cap of $39 billion at a cheap 10.5x EP/FY18 FCF multiple. How much cheaper can this stock get? Fortunately, the company continues to fund a ~2.5% dividend yield to keep patient investors happy.

In my view, the best course of action is to keep buying HP. Sentiment on the stock will reverse north again, and in the meantime, the pullback presents a well-timed opportunity.

Q3 download

Here's a look at the company's latest results:

Figure 2. HP Q3 results

Source: HP investor relations

Total revenues grew 12% y/y to $14.59 billion, eclipsing Wall Street's estimates of $14.27 billion (+9% y/y) by a solid three points. Note also that HP's growth rate this quarterly kept largely in line with last quarter's growth rate of 13%, while the three-point beat margin to consensus expectations was also retained.

Unit sales of notebooks in the quarter grew 6% y/y while unit sales of desktops grew 7% y/y. Revenues in these division, however, grew 13% y/y and 12% y/y, respectively, reflecting HP's continued success at pushing into higher-tier price points and driving up ASPs. As a whole, the Personal Systems division saw 12% y/y revenue growth to $9.39 billion. Note that Wall Street had only expected consensus revenues of $9.01 billion for the division, indicating that PC and desktop sales came in much stronger than expected.

The company also cited a Q2 IDC market share report that indicated HP gaining 1.2 points of market share to 24.0% in the quarter, while share of commercial units grew 0.9 points to 27.5%.

Of course, it's the printing division that churns out the majority of HP's profits, despite bringing in only a third of its revenues. Fortunately, the company also exceeded expectations here, with revenues of $5.16 billion (+11% y/y) edging out over Wall Street estimates of $5.11 billion. Here, the key thing to note is that HP managed to retain its juicy 16.0% operating margin in the quarter, and Printing segment operating profits grew a modest 3% y/y to $832 million. About a year ago, many investors had feared that HP's printing segment was reaching a plateau - but with revenue growth in the double digits and operating profit growth in the single digits, this doesn't seem to be the case. Sure, HP might be giving up a few points of margin due to pricing concessions in order to retain market share, but overall fundamentals still look healthy.

Boiling it all down into earnings growth reveals an incredibly strong earnings trend as well. Pro forma EPS in the quarter of $0.52 muscled past Wall Street consensus of $0.51. If we look at the chart below, we also note that HP has been on an incredible tear on the earnings growth front:

Figure 3. HP earnings growth

Source: HP investor relations

With HP gaining market share in PCs and gradually moving up-market to higher-end price points, and with the reliable printing division continuing to produce a steady stream of profits, it's easy to chart a path for sustained high-teens EPS growth for the next couple of years. HP's supposedly "weak" guidance for Q4 implies an EPS growth range of 18-25% y/y over 4Q17 EPS of $0.44 - in my view, that's not weak at all. HP also tends to outperform relative to its own forecasts, adding some additional incentive to invest when the stock is down.

Key takeaways

HP Inc. is far from being one of the most exciting investments in the technology sector, but it certainly has proven itself as one of the most reliable. Its earnings quarters have become very consistent in producing modest top-line growth and above-market EPS growth, unlike high-flying names such as Facebook (FB) and Netflix (NFLX) that have proven themselves to not be invincible after missing guidance (Facebook) and key subscriber counts (Netflix) over the last quarter. With the market becoming rattled over valuations (stories about the "longest bull market in history" have proliferated en masse this week), I'm more inclined to shift more of my portfolio into value names. With a forward P/E at 12x despite double-digit EPS growth, HP Inc. falls perfectly into that category.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HPQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.