Is Altria's Dividend Safe?

This is a hefty increase for such a high yielder. In this piece, I will be looking at the numbers to see if this growth puts the dividend in danger.

Back in March when Altria (MO) announced a 6.1% dividend increase, investors knew that it was just an opening act for the real show that was set to open on schedule in August. Well, yesterday that show arrived and it didn't disappoint. Altria's management rewarded investors with its second dividend increase of 2018, coming in at 14.3%.

I own a full position of MO shares, and I'm extremely grateful for this increase. However, when I see a company already known for a high payout ratio posting double-digit dividend increases, I do get a bit concerned. Altria's management has a proven history of generating significant wealth for its shareholders, but I don't think blindly trusting these men and women is in an investor's best interests.

We're all aware of the troubles that the tobacco companies have been having with regard to sales and volume growth. In the recent past, I wrote an article about Philip Morris (PM), in which I came to the conclusion that its dividend was unsustainable and therefore unsafe (heck, I even called it scary). There's a reason that I own MO and not PM. In this piece, I will be performing a similar analysis on Altria, hoping that I don't come to a similar conclusion.

The October Increase

One year ago, MO's October dividend was $0.66/share. This new increase, which will be paid to shareholders on October 10th, came in at $0.80/share. This represents a 24.24% yoy growth.

This is fantastic dividend growth performance from any company. What makes Altria a fan favorite amongst DGI investors is not only its strong dividend growth but also its high yield.

MO experienced weakness back in the second quarter, selling off from the $65 level to the $55 level. This moved MO's dividend yield from the 4.3% range down to the 5.1% range. Since forming a bottom around $55, the company has slowly crept back up towards the $60 price point where it trades today. This is still a far cry from the company's $74 52-week high, but assuming the dividend yield is sustainable, this is a good thing for buy-and-hold investors who reinvest their dividends.

After its most recent dividend increase, MO's forward dividend yield is nearly 5.4%. This is well above the company's 5-year average yield of ~4%. 5.4% is a fat yield to buy into and begin the compounding process with, for sure.

It's important to note that MO doesn't post 20% dividend growth every year. The company's 2017 dividend increase was 8.2%. MO's 5-year dividend growth rate is 8.3%. It's been quite some time since MO has rewarded investors with such a strong double-digit increase like this. As you can see below, over the past 20 years or so, the company has provided investors with predictable annual increases in the high-single-digit/low-double-digit range.

2018 was such a banner year for income oriented investors because of the tax reform passed in late-2017. Many DGI companies have used the excess cash flows created by lower corporate tax rates to reward their investors. Altria is no exception.

Fundamentals

However, in a couple of quarters, the year-over-year benefits of tax reform will wear off and that leaves us with operational performance to rely upon for dividend safety. This is where we get down to the fundamentals.

Over the past 5 years, Altria has seen its revenues stagnate. In 2013, MO produced $24.46b on the top line. During the trailing 12 months, MO's figure was just $25.24. On an annualized basis, this equates to growth that is essentially flat.

Now, flat is better than negative, I'll give you that. And while sales have remained stagnant, earnings per share have more than doubled during this same period of time. Free cash flows are up more than 56% since 2013 and the company's gross, net, and operating margins are all up across the board.

What's more, the company has used its large cash flows not only to increase the dividend but also to buy back shares. MO's outstanding share count has fallen by ~5.5% since 2013.

And probably my favorite aspect of MO's 5-year balance sheet snapshot is the fact that the company's debt load hasn't increased. Actually, it's down slightly, from $13.99b in 2013 to $13.03b today. Outside of the flat-lining sales, MO's 5-year trends look good.

Management recently called for 2018 EPS guidance to be in the $3.94-4.03 range. Using the midpoint of this guidance range, we come to a $3.99 figure. This guidance calls for EPS growth of ~17.7% year over year. This is less than the 24% yoy dividend increase that MO has rewarded investors with, but not so much so that it throws the fundamentals off balance.

Using the new $0.80/share quarterly dividend, we see that MO's forward-looking payout ratio is 80.2%. This is high, but not so high that it's out of the ordinary for a company like this. Tobacco companies are known for their reliable cash flows and, therefore, investors tend to give them the benefit of the doubt when it comes to lofty payout ratios.

As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph posted above, since the Great Recession, MO's payout ratio has hovered in the mid to high 70% range. With this being said, I think management's recent increase was a responsible one.

Peering into the Future

Looking ahead, I expect that MO's dividend growth will have to fall back in line with its annual EPS growth now that investors have reaped the rewards of tax cuts. This means that 20%+ annual dividend growth is likely over with for the foreseeable future, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing. I'd much prefer the companies I own to give me sustainable dividend increases over time than put themselves in situations where their dividends might need to be cut.

Looking out a year or so, we see that analysts expect MO to continue to grow its bottom line at an approximate 10% annual clip. Assuming this is the case, this means that the future of MO's dividend remains bright. Even if the company falls back into the ~8% annual increase range that it had been in the previous 5 years, that will still result in fabulous compounding and very high yields on cost using this 5.4% yield as a starting point.

Where else in the market can you find a 5%+ yield that offers such high dividend growth prospects? Most of the 5%+ yielding companies that I own/follow tend to provide investors with low-single-digit dividend increases. And you know what? I'm fine with that. When it comes to high yields, all I want to see is annual increases that outpace the rate of inflation. MO provides much more than that, which is why it remains a stalwart amongst the dividend aristocrats.

So, yes, to answer the question posed in the title of this piece, I do think MO's recently raised dividend is reliable. I think the yield is safe. I feel comfortable owning a full position, and if shares sell off in response to this increase, for whatever reason (I've seen the market do more irrational things), I will likely be a buyer into weakness.

