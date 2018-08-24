Why This High-Yield Company Will Deliver Attractive Returns

Over the last couple of years, the North American pipeline industry has seen a high amount of mergers and acquisitions. One of the companies that made a major play was Enbridge (ENB), which acquired Spectra Energy for $28 billion.

This acquisition has made the company one of the biggest pipeline operators in North America. The company benefits from massive scale and invests heavily in new projects. This will drive cash flows in the coming years, which will allow Enbridge to grow its dividend considerably going forward.

Due to an already high dividend yield, coupled with the forecasted dividend increases, Enbridge should be able to deliver a lot of income to its owners over the coming years.

The vast North American pipeline industry is somewhat fragmented, although there are a couple of major companies such as Enbridge that have established a huge foothold.

Source: Enbridge presentation

Over the last couple of years, Enbridge has changed its asset portfolio significantly, moving towards a pure regulated pipelines/utility company. The company has sold a huge amount of non-core assets over the last couple of years to finance this shift in its strategy. Enbridge has, so far, announced $7.5 billion of non-core asset sales in 2018 alone.

The cash proceeds from these asset sales are reinvested into Enbridge's operations, primarily to grow the pipeline footprint further.

Enbridge, which is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, is valued at $62 billion right now.

Enbridge Has A Strong Growth Outlook Thanks To New Projects And The Simplification Of Its Corporate Structure

Some pipeline operators are focused on maintaining their existing assets while paying out cash flows to investors, but Enbridge has emphasized growth projects over the next couple of years:

Source: Enbridge presentation

The company plans to spend C$7 billion on new projects this year, while another C$15 billion ($12 billion) will be spent on new projects in the coming two years.

These C$22 billion will primarily be financed via cash flows the company produces from its existing operations, but the announced asset sales play a role as well:

Source: Enbridge presentation

With the forecasted cash flows, asset sales, and the issuance of new equity (including through the dividend reinvestment program) Enbridge will be able to generate about C$28 billion in cash through 2020. On top of spending C$22 billion on new projects, the company will also be able to reduce its debt levels by C$4 billion.

Enbridge's backlog includes large projects, such as the Line 3 replacement. The US portion and the Canadian portion of this pipeline will require C$8.2 billion in capex, which is equal to $6.3 billion. About 1,000 miles of pipelines will be replaced between Hardisty, Alberta, and Superior, Wisconsin:

Source: pcac.ca

This pipeline is crucial in moving oil from the Canadian oil sand plays to the markets in the US where it will be used. It both feeds the hunger for energy in US markets and allows for the thriving of the Canadian oil industry that relies on take-away capacity.

Growth projects like these are not the only factor that will drive cash flows in the coming years, though. Enbridge will also benefit from corporate restructuring:

Source: Enbridge presentation

Enbridge only owns 83% of Spectra Energy Partners LP (SEP) and plans to acquire the remainder. Enbridge plans to do the same with Enbridge Energy Partners LP (EEP), Enbridge Energy Management (EEQ), and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings (OTC:EBGUF). In total Enbridge plans to spend C$11.4 billion on these restructuring deals.

Benefits from these transactions include better scale and more efficiency, a lower cost of capital, no K-1s for LP owners, and higher cash flow retention. Especially the increased retention of cash flows for Enbridge, due to eliminated sponsored vehicle public distributions, will be a long-term positive, as this will allow for higher growth investments in future years.

Due to the fact that the remaining shareholders of Spectra Energy Partners LP and the other takeover targets will not receive any meaningful premium, and due to the depressed prices of the units, this deal looks very beneficial for Enbridge. Through these transactions, the company is able to acquire valuable assets on the cheap.

Balance Sheet Is Getting Stronger, Dividends Will Rise

Enbridge has been relatively highly leveraged in the past, as Enbridge's debt to EBITDA ratio stood at close to 7 a couple of years ago:

Source: Enbridge presentation

This has, however, changed meaningfully over the last couple of years. Right now Enbridge's debt to EBITDA ratio stands at ~5, which is more in line with the peer group average.

Source: Enbridge's 10-Q filing

Enbridge's debt stood at C$61 billion at the end of Q2, which is equal to $47 billion. Debt declined by ~C$1.5 billion during H1, while Enbridge's asset base grew by ~C$3 billion. Debt levels of C$60 billion are more than covered by tangible assets, which total C$110 billion.

Based on Enbridge's forecast for EBITDA of C$12.5 billion during 2018 the company will likely have a leverage ratio of ~4.8 at the end of the current year.

The meaningful reduction in Enbridge's leverage does not only mean that the company becomes a safer investment. Credit rating upgrades could also lower Enbridge's interest rate in the coming years. This would, in turn, lead to declining interest expenses, which would be another positive for Enbridge's earnings and cash flow growth.

Enbridge has a very compelling dividend growth track record:

Source: Enbridge investor relations

The company has grown its dividend by almost 12% annually for two decades, an unusually long and steep growth streak. The company plans to raise its dividend at a considerable pace in the future as well:

Source: Enbridge investor relations

At C$2.68 per share, which is equal to $2.06, Enbridge's shares yield 5.7% right now. With two more dividend increases of ~10% in 2019 and 2020 the company's dividend yield will rise towards 6.9% in 2020, all else equal.

This does not factor in any dividend reinvestments yet. When investors put all their dividend proceeds they receive over the next 2.5 years back into Enbridge at an average yield of 5.7%, the yield on cost for someone buying here would be 7.9% in 2020.

A dividend yield that is this high is very attractive - especially when it comes from a company without a K-1, with a conservative dividend payout ratio, and a good growth outlook.

One reason for the high dividend yield is Enbridge's low valuation. Based on Enbridge's forecast of C$4.15 - C$4.45 in distributable cash flows per share during 2018, shares are trading for just 10.8 times DCF. Due to the many growth projects that will be brought online over the coming years, and due to the corporate simplification, DCF will grow meaningfully over the next couple of years.

The combination of a low current valuation and a good growth outlook could boost Enbridge's share price meaningfully through 2020.

Total returns of 10%+ would be achieved if Enbridge's share price rises by just above 4% a year going forward. Based on the expected cash flow growth rate this is a relatively conservative estimate.

Even without any cash flow growth a multiple expansion towards 12 times DCF would lead to annual share price gains of more than 4% through 2020, thus providing a double digit total return.

Final Thoughts

Enbridge has a vast asset footprint and negligible exposure to commodity prices. The company is expanding its asset base aggressively, and corporate restructuring will be a positive over the coming years as well.

Enbridge has a very compelling dividend growth history, and its current dividend yield is relatively high as well. Investors don't have to worry about a K-1 with Enbridge, and nevertheless they will benefit from a high yield and attractive dividend growth rates in coming years.

Shares of Enbridge look inexpensive right here, which means that right now might be a great time for income investors to enter a position in this pipeline giant.

