Cree: Where Are We At?

It might be rewarding for long-term investors to consider the recent weakness in Cree's shares as a buying opportunity.

Lighting products manufacturer, Cree Inc. (CREE), reported its Q4 earnings results last week. The company exceeded the Street’s revenue estimates but its shares plunged by as much as 12% over the subsequent trading sessions. The scrip is yet to recover from this sharp decline and overall it seems like a gross market over-reaction. Granted that its latest earnings report had its share of shortcomings – like a dismal Q1 sales outlook for the lighting segment– but there were a few positives as well which project a particularly encouraging picture for long-side investors. Let’s take a closer look.

The Good

Let me start by saying that Cree performed better than its own mid-point guidance on a segment as well as on an overall company level. Its management had previously guided that their Q4 revenues would come in between $390 million and $410 million, implying a mid-point sales guidance of $400 million. Its Q4 sales actually stood at $409 million. Interestingly, this growth wasn’t simply driven by one-time events but rather bolstered by all-round growth in all of its segments. The table below should put things in perspective.

Cree posted meaningful growth in all of its segments with its Wolfspeed vertical growing at the fastest pace of course. Now, outperforming one’s guidance is one thing but posting healthy growth rates across all business verticals is another and I believe it deserves at least some credit. We’ll get to the nitty gritty of the company’s recent growth in the next section of this article, which constitutes the “Bad” part.

But overall, Cree’s growth momentum might just remain more or less intact over the next couple of quarters. For starters, the sales contribution of its Infineon RF Power business acquisition started reflecting in Cree’s financials only in Q4 FY18. This essentially means that the company's growth rates would be bolstered till Q3 FY19 at least, due to a lower base effect.

Secondly, Cree’s management noted during their recent Q4 conference call that they will be expanding the production capacity of their Wolfspeed products over the course of FY19. This would be achieved by way of adding more capacity and improving production yields. Here’s an excerpt from the conference call; emphasis in parentheses are my inputs:

We're going to continue bringing capacity online next year and we're going to be doing that through a couple of different mechanisms. One obviously as we've got a Capex spend, which will be increasing capacity that's mostly targeted at the Wolfspeed business. But the second thing that's really happening right now is we've doubled the output of the capability of Wolfspeed – the manufacturing capability of Wolfspeed (production yield)...So I think our target is to drive the quadruple the size of the Wolfspeed business from fiscal '17, which was a little north of $200 million to around $850 million. - Cree's Management on Q4 Earnings call.

The Wolfspeed segment consists of Silicon Carbide ((SiC)) and Gallium Nitride ((GaN)) materials along with power and RF devices. So it's predominantly a B2B play, with applications in some high-growth markets such as solar inverters, electric vehicles, power switching devices and telecommunication infrastructure amongst others. Most of the segment's end-markets are experiencing a rapid uptick in demand, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the Wolfspeed segment. For instance, Krysten Sciacca of Nomura Instinet mentioned during the Q4 earnings call that the market for SiC materials is currently under supplied. So essentially, as long as this market dynamic prevails, Cree and its Wolfspeed segment stand to benefit greatly

But coming back, an $850 million annual target for the segment would equate to an approximately $210 million quarterly run-rate. This implies a huge upside potential for the Wolfspeed division, and for the company itself, considering the fact that the segment’s sales aggregated to just over $110 million in the most recent quarter. A near-$210 million run-rate implies an almost 100% growth in Wolfspeed sales from its current level.

As we’ve already established in the article, Wolfspeed is Cree’s fastest growing business vertical and the chart attached above would indicate that the segment amounts to a good 27% of the company’s overall sales. So, the bullish narrative is that if the segment continues to grow at a blockbuster pace going forward, it can potentially drive the overall company’s sales higher over the next few quarters at least, unless market dynamics change dramatically.

The Bad

With the rosy part out of the way, let’s also look at some of the shortcomings in Cree’s latest earnings report and examine the other side of the story. First of all, its lighting segment sales grew sequentially but the figure declined by 7.1% on a year-on-year basis in Q4. The segment outperformed the management’s guidance, as discussed above, so that somewhat alleviated the problem.

But overall, the lighting segment's sales have trended downwards for the better part of the past year as evident in the chart below. If the lighting segment constituted a small part of the company’s sales then it wouldn’t have been a big issue. However, unfortunately for long-side investors, the segment accounts for a substantial 35% of its revenue (illustrated above in the chart). This suggests that if the segment’s sales continued to decline over an extended period of time, it can meaningfully hurt the company’s overall sales.

Besides, Cree’s management didn’t sound too optimistic about the future of the lighting segment during their Q4 earnings call last week. They are guiding the segment’s revenue to fall by 6% in the next quarter on a sequential basis, as the company moves to a higher-margin product mix.

We target Q1 Company revenue in a range of $395 million to $415 million based on the following segment trends... lighting revenue down 6% plus or minus sequentially as we focus on increasing gross margins by improving the mix in our business. - Cree's Management on Q4 Earnings call.

The North American commercial lighting market has been soft over the past few quarters so I wouldn't expect it to immediately start rebounding in Q1 right away. Besides, Cree's management noted during the earnings call that they would be focusing on altering their product mix to expand gross margins -- which might involve foregoing low-margin sales opportunities. So, altogether, the softness in Cree's lighting segment might actually extend to Q2 as well.

There are three issues with this development:

Lighting revenue has already plunged by a lot over the past several quarters. It would have been rather reassuring (and nice) for long-side investors if the management had provided a realistic timeline for the segment’s prospective rebound. If the lighting revenue continues to decline over the next few quarters as well, then it can potentially mitigate or even offset the gains presented by Wolfspeed sales increases. Also, note in the chart below that Cree generates a substantial portion (~72%) from the U.S and China combined. Any new tariffs imposed by either of the country's regulators can potentially delay the lighting segment’s prospective return to sales growth, and substantially hurt the overall company's sales along the way.

The longer run

Granted that Cree’s performance within the lighting segment disappointed investors but it wasn’t entirely a surprise. The segment has seen its sales decline over the past many quarters now and I don’t think anyone realistically expected a sudden change of narrative within a span of one quarter. Sure, there are risks attached to the company’s growth story but we can say that for almost any publicly listed company out there.

Besides, the chart attached above would indicate that analysts are particularly bullish on the company’s growth prospects. If there were legitimate issues surrounding the lighting products manufacturer's growth story, then analysts wouldn’t be so aggressive with their revenue forecasts for the company.

So, I believe that investors should focus on the company’s longer-term outlook and ignore the short-term noise. Cree beat the Street’s estimates in Q4 and has a robust forecast for its Wolfspeed segment. Hence, I'm of the opinion that the recent drop in its shares present a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

