Mammoth Energy Seeing No Slowdown In Pressure Pumping Services

As a result of the developments listed above, Mammoth is a strong buy on the pullback to the 100 day moving average.

Mammoth is also building off of their core competency in the sand transport business by now venturing into the crude transport business, which is seen benefiting from the trend in widening differentials.

Pressure Pumping is seeing increased efficiencies and no weaknesses, despite rumors of demand falling for equipment as delays in completions slow.

Infrastructure is bringing in strong revenues and has robust growth potential, as the company sets it sights on the migration to 5G networks and builds on its success in Puerto Rico.

Mammoth Energy (TUSK) reported revenues of $534 million, and net income of $43 million in their recent earnings call. The company cited stronger activity out of their infrastructure, pressure pumping, and sand hauling services as the main reasons for the increases in earnings.

Pressure pumpers are feared to be overbuilding new pumps and equipment when completions in basins like the Permian are slowing down, which could slow demand for pressure pumping services, as well, and ultimately hurt pricing.

TUSK is claiming to see no such slowdown, and is fully contracted out for the year. In addition to activity in their pressure pumping segment seeing no slowdown, Mammoth's infrastructure business is growing by leaps and bounds, and their transport business is building upon its core competencies by entering into the crude transport business, which is capitalizing on the trend of widening differentials seen in bottlenecked areas in the Permian.

As a result of these developments, the upward trajectory of Mammoth's earnings should stay intact, and the pullback to the 100 day moving average on "completion delays in the Permian" should be a prime level to initiate a position in its stock.

Infrastructure Business Has Strong Growth Prospects And Diversifies TUSK's Business

Even though Mammoth is most known for its pressure pumping business and fracking services, the company has branched out into the infrastructure and power generation business in Puerto Rico as well.

Before scoffing at the move, investors should take note of the company's future earnings potential. Not only did the company have over $500 million in backlog work already before reporting earnings, but they were awarded a new $900 million contract last quarter for their reconstruction efforts in Puerto Rico, and are currently bidding on another $2 billion pipeline that the company is confident that they will win.

In addition to the current activity in Puerto Rico, the company is planning on using their work there as a platform to springboard their business from. By showing off their capabilities in restoring power in such a devastated area as Puerto Rico, the company should have no problem in proving that they can transfer their skill set to other strong growth areas, like the implementation of 5G networks across the U.S.

At least, this is how the company sees their infrastructure business playing out. The migration from 4G to 5G networks in the U.S. could be a game changer, but TUSK acknowledges that they need to prove themselves in Puerto Rico, first. If they can work through their robust backlog, and successfully restore power and transmission services to the island, then TUSK can have a track record to build on which they can leverage to gain future business in the U.S. The company sees itself being on the island for another three years, and should have plenty of opportunities to prove their worth.

Pressure Pumping Division Showing No Weakness Despite Industry Concerns

Not only are zipper fracs driving efficiencies, which represents 84% of their total work, but they also helped the company pump 1,815 stages during the previous quarter, and allowed TUSK's six frac fleets to stay fully contracted for the rest of 2018.

While there has been significant speculation among investors as to the current demand for pressure pumping as of late, we can report that our fleets are committed to stable customers for the remainder of the year. We have certainly seen some regionalized softness similar to many of our peers. We are seeing high inbound calls from our customers in relation to 2019 completion plans. So, there maybe some short-term softness in the pressure pumping market, but we are seeing a full calendar for our crews and a high number of increase related to 2019 completion plans.

However, even with the strength seen in pressure pumping, TUSK stated that the current market is not strong enough to justify further investment. I view this development as a positive, as supply and demand dynamics should now stay favorable as a result of lessened incentives to build out new horsepower. Consequently, the company will choose to remain at six frac fleets for the foreseeable future. As wear and tear increases, however, which Halliburton Company (HAL) and Keane Energy Group (FRAC) have confirmed numerous times, more equipment should come offline, keeping a buoy under pricing.

TUSK Is Exploiting Trend Of Widening Differentials By Building On Sand Transport Business

Not only is TUSK growing their infrastructure and pressure pumping businesses, but they are also leveraging their experience gained with their current sand transport business in order to branch out into the crude transport business, which is now offering attractive investment opportunities as bottlenecks arise and differentials widen. The company originally saw the transporting of rigs and sand as large markets worth exploiting, so, naturally they are transferring these abilities to a place where they see immense opportunity, and that is in the transporting of crude.

In TUSK's view, even if new pipelines are added in 2019 and sufficient takeaway capacity comes online, crude oil will still need to be transported from the wellbore to the pipeline, especially from Owen Lake, which is near the Permian, to Gardendale which is near San Antonio, and this should keep demand steady for their services. Pricing should remain firm as well:

Our recent expansion in the crude transportation and the growth plans in place position Mammoth to take advantage of this tightness [in Permian takeaway capacity]. We have seen pricing rise by 8% to 10% since we entered this a month ago. And quite honestly, we are pricing – you never tell a customer no, every once in a while, you raise the prices until they say no and it’s – quite candidly that’s what we are seeing somewhat in this business. We continue to raise prices and continue to think to put those assets to good use and get a very good return. So, we feel very good about the crude transportation business.

Not only does this expansion make TUSK a more complete transport company, but other investment opportunities are being evaluated, about 25 in total, which could add to the bottom line in a meaningful way.

Financials Are Strong

Mammoth’s $534 million in revenue was an increase of more than 8% from the first quarter of 2018, which, again, was attributed to the growth seen in their pressure pumping, infrastructure, and transporting segments.

Source: E*TRADE

The acquisition into the crude transport space, combined with all other CapEx costs (including their sand facility expansions) totaled $72 million, and the company still completely paid of their $39 million of borrowings on their credit facility, leaving them debt free (seen by the balance sheet below). Source: E*TRADE

TUSK is even deciding to initiate a dividend. While it may be small to start, the bullish implications are greater as it most likely implies that the company has a strong amount of confidence in their business.

How To Play TUSK

Analysts seem to have an upbeat view of TUSK's stock, as both, the high and low price targets are considerably above current share prices. Source: E*TRADE

Despite the 100% run that the stock has had from $15 to $30, the high target of $49 does seem ambitious, as it implies nearly another 50% move up is possible from current levels.

However, I believe that revenues should increase uninterrupted, since TUSK's line of work seems to be in high demand for the foreseeable future. The cash flow that TUSK should generate this year and next from existing operations should also be substantial enough to fund other acquisitions, which will grow revenues further and make the price target of $49 seem more achievable. Source: E*TRADE

Therefore, the way to play TUSK is to start a position here on the 100 day moving average (purple line), and look to add again on the 200 day moving average below it, if the opportunity presents itself.

Since the stock has already consolidated sideways for a few days on the 100 day moving average, and saw its RSI tag the oversold level near 40 (where it subsequently rallied in times past), the odds of another downside move seem low from here.

If the stock does, indeed, breakout from here, short-term traders could look for an exit at TUSK's old resistance of $40, while longer-term investors may want to just take some money off of the table to lock in profits.

Conclusion

Mammoth Energy is firing on all cylinders. Their moves into the infrastructure markets and crude transport businesses, as well as the strength seen in their pressure pumping services (despite rumors otherwise), are paving the way for TUSK towards becoming a more complete oilfield services company, and shares are a buy on the pullback to the 100 day moving average.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TUSK, hclp, GUSH, EMES, AMZA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.