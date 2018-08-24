10 Dividend Growth Stocks For August 2018

CVS is the top-ranked stock, and eight stocks from last month's top 10 appear in this month's top 10.

I use a variety of ways to trim the CCC list. This month I used the new screener available at Simply Safe Dividends.

I rank a selection of the CCC dividend growth stocks and present the top 10 ranked stocks as candidates for further research.

The CCC list is a wonderful source for dividend growth investors. It contains more than 800 stocks trading on U.S. exchanges with at least 5 consecutive years of increased dividend payments. The accompanying spreadsheet provides fundamental data.

With my monthly 10 Dividend Growth Stocks series, I identify 10 stocks worthy of further research. To create the list, I trim the CCC list to a manageable number of stocks, rank the trimmed list, and assign a 7-star rating to each stock. In my view, stocks rated 5 stars or better are worthy of further analysis.

Trimming the CCC List

The latest CCC list (dated 7/31/18) contains 894 stocks.

This month I used the new screener available at Simply Safe Dividends to look for very safe stocks with positive free cash flow in each of the last 10 years. Additionally, I screened for stocks with low or very low betas and stocks that have paid a dividend for at least 20 years.

Here's a snapshot of the screener:

I added stocks produced by the screener (that also appear in the CCC list) to the dividend growth stocks in my DivGro portfolio. In all, there were 76 candidates.

Here is an analysis of these candidates, courtesy of finbox.io:

Collectively, the 76 stocks have a fair value downside of about 3%, but they show a strong one-year return of about 15%. Furthermore, the stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 by about 46% over the last five years.

The Ranking Process

I ranked all the stocks using data available in the CCC spreadsheet and additional sources like Morningstar, S&P Capital IQ, F.A.S.T. Graphs, finbox.io, and Simply Safe Dividends.

My ranking system favors established dividend paying stocks with strong fundamentals and stocks potentially trading at or below fair value. Dividend safety is another important factor.

Here are the top 10 ranked stocks for August 2018:

Top 10 Ranked Stocks for August 2018 Last Month's List: 10 Dividend Growth Stocks For July 2017

Stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio are highlighted. For the first time since I've started writing this monthly series, I own each and every stock in the top 10!

Eight stocks from last month's top 10 make a repeat appearance in this month's top 10. These stocks are identified with a subscript that represents last month's ranking. For example, CVS 2 means CVS was ranked second last month.

Ratings and Sectors

Here are the top 10 ranked stocks by sector, along with my star ratings for each stock (out of 7 stars). The top five stocks each earned 7 stars, while the remaining stocks each earned 6-star ratings. I consider stocks with a 5-star rating or better worthy of further analysis:

1 CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)✭✭✭✭✭✭✭ Healthcare

CVS provides integrated pharmacy healthcare services. The company advises patients on medications at CVS Pharmacy locations; provides cost control programs through CVS Caremark; delivers care to patients through CVS Specialty; and provides pharmacy care for seniors through Omnicare. CVS was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

2 Lowe's (NYSE:LOW)✭✭✭✭✭✭✭ Consumer Discretionary

Dividend Champion. LOW is a home improvement retailer. The company offers a complete line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and home decorating. It also offers installation services through independent contractors, as well as extended protection plans and repair services. LOW was founded in 1946 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

3 TJX (NYSE:TJX)✭✭✭✭✭✭✭ Consumer Discretionary

Founded in 1956 and based in Framingham, Massachusetts, TJX operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. The company sells family apparel, home fashions, seasonal items, jewelry, and other merchandise. TJX operates stores under various names, including T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Sierra Trading.

4 Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)✭✭✭✭✭✭✭ Consumer Discretionary

ROST, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores offering apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's stores include Ross Dress for Less stores and dd's DISCOUNTS stores. ROST was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

5 Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN)✭✭✭✭✭✭✭ Information Technology

TXN designs, manufactures and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers globally. The company operates through two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. It markets and sells semiconductor products through a direct sales force and through distributors, as well as online. TXN was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

6 Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Industrials

Dividend Champion. Founded in 1912 and headquartered in Glenview, Illinois, ITW is a diversified, global company that manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. ITW operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

7 UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH)✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Healthcare

Founded in 1974 and based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, UNH is a diversified health and well-being company with core capabilities in clinical expertise, advanced technology, and data and health information. The company provides medical benefits to customers in the United States and in more than 125 other countries.

8 Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Consumer Staples

Dividend Champion. HRL is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer-branded food and meat products. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as through independent brokers and distributors. Customers include retailers, hospitals, nursing homes and marketers of nutritional products. HRL was founded in 1891 and is based in Austin, Minnesota.

9 Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Consumer Discretionary

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, CMCSA is a media and technology company. The company's Comcast Cable business provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. CMCSA's NBC Universal business consists of cable networks, broadcast television, filmed entertainment, and theme parks.

10 Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Consumer Discretionary

SBUX is a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee. The company and roasts and sells coffees, and other beverages and fresh food items, through company-operated stores. It also sells a range of coffee and tea products and licenses its trademarks through other channels. SBUX was founded in 1985 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Please note that the top 10 ranked stocks are candidates for further analysis, not recommendations.

The table below presents some key metrics as well as fair value estimates for the top 10 stocks.

In the table, Yrs are the years of consecutive dividend increases, Payout is the EPS payout ratio, and Debt is the ratio of debt to equity. When available, the compound dividend growth rate over a 5-year period (5-Yr DGR) is provided. Standard & Poor's Credit Rating as well as Value Line's Safety and financial strength (Fin. Strength) ratings also are provided. I've added the Safety score (out of 100) from Simply Safe Dividends. Finally, I present my own estimate of Fair Value.

To estimate fair value, I calculate my own fair value estimates using proprietary implementations of the multi-stage Dividend Discount Model and the Gordon Growth Model. I also reference fair value estimates and target prices from other sources, including Morningstar, finbox.io, and Simply Wall St.

With up to nine estimates available, my final fair value estimate ignores the lowest and highest, then averages the median and mean of the remaining estimates.

Commentary

Four stocks are trading at discounts to my fair value estimates: CVS, ITW, CMCSA, and SBUX. Of these, my ITW holding represents only 0.48% of DivGro's total portfolio value. It seems appropriate to look for an opportunity to add to my ITW position, especially if I can buy shares below $131 per share.

Readers should note that CVS is expected to freeze its dividend. I've decided to hold my current position, but I won't add more shares for the foreseeable future.

CMCSA and SBUX are trading at a discount of more than 10% to my fair value estimates. Both seem like good candidates for further investment.

I'm happy to see that TXN is trading at about fair value. Perhaps I can find a suitable option trade (selling a put option) and collect the premium income while waiting for TXN to trade below fair value.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article and would like to read similar articles in future, please click the Follow link at the top of this article. And, if you're already following me, I sure would appreciate it if you click on the Like button below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA, CVS, HRL, ITW, LOW, ROST, SBUX, TJX, TXN, UNH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.