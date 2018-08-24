Ryanair: Deeply Undervalued Structural Winner In Consolidating European Airline Market

In contrast to its peers, Ryanair has a highly modern fleet. These new planes benefit from fuel efficiency, which drives unit costs lower.

Since the Great Financial Crisis, many sovereign states no longer have the luxury of supporting a national airline, which are facing intense pricing pressure from low-cost carriers.

Given its unique market position, Ryanair’s sustainable return on equity is c. 4x that of its peers. The company could return 20% of its market capitalisation to shareholders by FY2020.

Ryanair is the low-cost European airline established by Michael O’Leary in 1984. Within 34 years, the business has become the largest European airline carrying 120m passengers p.a.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Profit Hunter as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Profit Hunter as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Europe's leading airline offers compelling value

Trading on a forward P/E of 11.5x, Ryanair’s (RYAAY) shares offer tremendous value for Europe’s leading airline, which can grow earnings double digits, generate strong free cash flow and owns a modern fleet.

Ryanair is now the largest airline in Europe and has grown plane orders to increase passenger volumes at a time when competitors are removing passenger capacity.

The market misprices Ryanair because investors are overly focused on Brexit, pilot compensation pressures and the fallout from roster issues, which led management to suspend 34 routes this winter grounding one out of 16 of its aircraft from November 2017 to March 2018 affecting 20,000 flights. In reality, 99% of its passengers will be unaffected and on some of the cancelled flights there were no bookings. Subsequently, a five-year pay deal was agreed with pilots across its 79 bases in Europe.

European airline industry is consolidating

Ryanair is the low-cost European airline established by Michal O’Leary in 1984. The medium-term outlook for the airline is supported by consolidation with capacity in slightly more disciplined hands. Alitalia, Monarch and Air Berlin have all recently filed for bankruptcy (in total 37 European airlines have become insolvent since 2012). Moreover, a new generation of airline management is becoming conditioned to favour profits over growth.

With Ryanair’s load factor levels hitting practical capacity limits, there is minimal incentive to discount fares. Disciplined pricing, allied with capacity discipline, creates a highly benign operating environment, particularly in light of continental Europe’s economic recovery and the potential for a moderation in terrorist activity. On the demand side, the backdrop is highly supportive. An IATA 2036 Forecast Reveals Air Passengers Will Nearly Double to 7.8 Billion with strong growth in Europe’s leading markets (UK +50%, France +50%, Spain +40%, Germany + 35% and Italy +30%).

Ryanair's average fare of €40 compares to around €120 for the flag carriers, which leaves a significant pricing umbrella and management is focusing less on new routes, which require heavily discounted launch offerings. As a reference, Southwest's (NYSE:LUV) average fares rose from $83 to $147, or by 6% per annum from 2002-2012 when capacity growth slowed in the US.

Is Ryanair building a long-term sustainable competitive advantage?

Given airlines operate in a competitive industry with low barriers to entry, it may not jump off the page that Ryanair has a moat. After all what prevents anyone with deep pockets from building a low-cost airline?

Economies of Scale - Ordinarily, high return businesses attract capital, which pulls returns down towards the cost of capital. Such businesses should at best trade at around book value. Ryanair, however, as the industry leader benefits from economies of scale, which translate into greater purchasing power than its peers and the lowest unit costs of any other major airline carrier. As the largest passenger carrier in Europe, the company can spread its fixed costs – fleet, distribution, training, logistics and R&D – over greater volumes to lower per-unit fixed costs.

It can also leverage its size to generate superior fuel-buying synergies, favourable terms with suppliers and procurement synergies. By purchasing aircraft from a single manufacturer, the costs associated with personnel training, maintenance and the purchase and storage of spare parts are limited while affording greater flexibility over the scheduling of crews and equipment.

Delivering a consistently high volume of traffic growth enables management to negotiate favourable contracts with airports, contractors and labour unions. Ryanair also enjoys a lower cost of capital than small firms. Combining these factors together enables Ryanair to fly for 1,000km at a cost per seat roughly half that of a high-cost carrier generating a lease-adjusted return on invested capital of 20%+ versus 9% for HCCs.

Access to slots - Difficulties associated with gaining access to distribution channels is another considerable barrier faced by new entrants. Airports may not be able to create additional slots in their platforms to accommodate new entrants or may prioritise such slots for major carriers.

Culture - Ryanair is defined by a culture centred on relentless cost control and a keen sense of purpose. These central tenets guide the company’s mission: to lower unit costs and make travel more accessible to everyone. Whilst many European flag carriers are burdened by vested government interests and powerful labour unions, Ryanair places cost and safety as a central focus. Management sacrifices short-term cash flow for long-term growth by reinvesting in state of the start airplanes (oftentimes making such purchases counter-cyclically at lower prices) to grow passenger volume and expand into new routes.

Safety and Reputation - Ryanair has developed an industry-leading 33-year track record of safety through investment in security monitoring, flight data monitoring, simulator training centres, independent safety audits and the establishment of local air safety groups at each of its 86 bases across Europe. There will always be some customers who carry a negative brand perception as a result of its frugality, yet for more cost-conscious flyers, the airline is firmly ingrained as the de facto low-price carrier providing a consistent and reliable user experience.

In summary, the threat of new entrants is limited for Ryanair due to the significant entry barriers that include economies of scale, capital requirements, reputation and access to distribution channels.

A business focused on enabling low-cost travel

Ryanair’s entire mission is centred on offering cheaper flights than competitors without shirking on service or consistency. The company has sought to improve the user experience by creating a more seamless online ticket booking process with limited opt-ins and tiered product features such as seats with extra leg-room or ‘speedy boarding’. These enhancements have stimulated demand, thereby benefiting both load factors and pricing. There are a number of distinct operating policies, which maximise energy efficiency and differentiate Ryanair from its peers:

The Group has a higher seat density than peers using the same plane (189 as opposed to 162 seats). This reduces the fuel burn and emissions per passenger by 14%. Use of aerodynamic ‘low drag’ settings, which reduce fuel burn by approximately 5%. Installation of winglets to reduce the rate of fuel burn and carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 4%. Installation of slimline seats, which improves leg room for customers and are 850kg lighter than older seats per aircraft thereby reducing fuel burn by 1%. Use of paperless cockpit with pilots carrying electronic flight bags and individual tablets thereby eliminating 15kg of manuals per cockpit.

Ryanair Labs

In 2015, O’Leary established Ryanair Labs with the aim of disrupting and personalising the digital travel experience. Ryanair.com is currently the sixth largest travel website in the world with 53 million hits per month. It used to take 17 clicks to book a flight; now it is no more than five clicks. The average booking time on its smartphone app is under two minutes. Eventually, booking may become analogous to the one-click, concierge-like experience offered by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

A key area of focus is online hotel reservation where Ryanair could either push traffic to the OTAs such as Priceline or Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE). Customers could make savings on their flights in lieu of reserving their accommodation on the platform. If 20% of Ryanair passengers reserve a hotel through the site at an average duration of 4 days at an average rate of €80 per night, incremental revenue of €384 million could be generated (assuming 5% daily booking commission). At an 80% contribution margin, this would add €307m to operating profits, enhancing current earnings by one-fifth.

Favourable industry and competitive environment

Ryanair has a 10.1% share of the continental Europe airline market, carries over 120m passengers per annum and plans to grow to 180m passengers by 2024, equivalent to 7% growth per annum by replacing routes that other airlines are giving up as they restructure. The biggest six airlines in the US provide 90% of all domestic capacity, whilst in contrast, the largest six carriers in Europe account for 37% of capacity.

Western Europe: Airline market share by capacity

Share of Top 6 – 37%

Carrier Market share Ryanair 10.1% easyJet (OTCQX:ESYJY) 6.9% Turkish Airlines 6.3% Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY) 6.2% BA 3.9% Air France (OTCPK:AFLYY) 3.8%

Source: Routes Online

The market share of low-cost carriers has increased from 9% in 2002 to 43% today. The UK is the furthest along, with the share of the incumbent HCC (British Airways) now stabilized at just ~20%, with ~20% for each of easyJet and Ryanair. In the United Kingdom Ryanair and easyJet rarely compete on the same route. Vueling is owned by IAG so does not behave too disruptively. easyJet has a near monopoly on Gatwick airport, British Airways on Heathrow, and Ryanair on Stanstead. Share has not stabilized in other markets, suggesting there is still considerable ‘low-hanging-fruit’ available. Indeed, it looks like this shift is only getting started in Germany.

Airlines have high fixed costs requirements. They have to purchase a fleet, invest heavily in marketing and distribution, and dedicate substantial resources to training and logistics. As the largest airline in Europe, Ryanair benefits from economies of scale to drive down per-unit fixed costs. Short haul specialists lack the purchasing power and financial strength to compete effectively with Ryanair whilst traditional full service network carriers are burdened by legacy cost and operational structures and have retrenched into areas safer from low-cost competition: business travel and long-haul.

If one includes off-balance sheet debt, the financial strength of Ryanair’s principal competitors appears extremely weak. Should fares fall a further 10%, net debt/EBITDAR for the peer group would rise to over 6x whilst Ryanair would still almost retain a net cash position. Industry capacity rationalisation therefore seems largely inevitable in the next 18-24 months as a strategy of lowering prices proves untenable for competitors. This is beginning to be evidenced by the fate of several low-cost airlines in recent times, most recently Monarch, Citywing, Berlin Air and Alitalia.

Valuation looks compelling

Ryanair may be valued on a normalised FCF yield using maintenance as opposed to capital expenditure. Since aircraft are long-lived assets, which eventually have to be replaced after 25-30 years or sold for a residual value, depreciation is a real expense, which should be incorporated. Operating expenses include maintenance, materials and repairs. As such the basis for calculating free cash flow is to subtract depreciation from operating cash flow, which adjusts for working capital.

FCF = CFO - depreciation

FCF (FY 2018) = €2,233.2m - €561.0m

FCF (FY 2018) = €1,672.2m

Given a current market cap of €15.5bn, Ryanair trades on a forward free cash flow yield of 10.8%. Rather than distribute this cash flow to shareholders, the company is reinvesting to expand its fleet.

Risks arise from cost inflation and competitive activity

European air travel could be disrupted by terrorist activity, which would impact flight bookings. Cost escalation, principally wage inflation, remains a significant risk in a tight labour market. There is also the risk of loss-leading pricing strategies by competitors to try and gain market share at the expense of margins, which would depress industry profits.

Conclusion: Ryanair is recommended

Given its unique market position, Ryanair’s sustainable return on equity is c. 4x that of its peers. Its cash generation profile should enable the company to return 20% of its market capitalisation to shareholders by FY2020. Since the Great Financial Crisis, many sovereign states no longer have the luxury of supporting a national airline, which are facing intense financial pressure from low-cost carriers whose air fares are often up to 75% lower. In contrast to its peers, Ryanair has a highly modern fleet. These new planes benefit from fuel efficiency, which drives unit costs lower.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RYAAY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.