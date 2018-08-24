Chipotle Mexican Grill: How Much Higher?

Despite trading at over 60x FY18 EPS, shares are not too expensive in our eyes when factoring in growth.

Plenty of potential for the company's top-line remains in digital ordering, delivery, and the planned loyalty program in 2019.

New CEO Brian Niccol has brought a lot to the table these past several months, with new efforts and initiatives raising eyebrows.

The once struggling restaurant has seen shares rally, after what seemed to be an endless wave of PR disasters.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) has long been under the microscope, with food safety issues troubling the company's top line for years. Those days - fortunately - may be behind them.

We have long been critics of Chipotle, having called it overvalued at the later stage of Ells' command. With new CEO Brian Niccol at the helm, Chipotle shares have rallied, up over 60% since his first day.

Going forward, there are several opportunities in Chipotle's path, brought forth by Niccol, which should benefit their top- and bottom-line growth. Although shares remain valued at a relatively high multiple, the story changes when growth is factored in. Throwing EPS growth into the mix, shares appear to be trading at a relatively fair - if not, attractive - price. With a current PEG ratio of just over 1.5, upside remains in Chipotle shares.

Financial Overview

In the most recent quarter, the company reported revenue of $1.3 billion, reflecting growth of 8.3% y/y. Same store sales grew by 3.3% y/y, with 34 new stores in the quarter. Analysts expect revenue for the year to come in at ~$4.86 billion - up 8-9% from FY17.

Some key revenue drivers which should fuel top-line growth well into the future include the company's digital segment, which grew by 33% in Q2. Digital sales now comprise over 10% of sales, or roughly half-a-billion dollars. This segment is further fueled by partnerships with delivery services such as DoorDash.

Additionally, Niccol proposed extended hours which is being carried out across stores - that is, opening earlier and closing later. Sales should see an impact as a result, although this would be tied with operating costs. Certain promotions, such as Chipotle's Happy Hour, are gaining traction as well.

Gross margins were higher in Q2 by roughly 91 basis points y/y, coming in at ~19.7%. Commodity pressures have faded for the most part, compared to prior years. Last year, surging avocado prices impacted Chipotle's COGS, as a result of supply shock in the Mexican avocado harvest.

Looking ahead, we believe that any rise in COGS would stem from commodity prices, with non-food costs being less likely to threaten margins. That said, the outlook on the commodity side remains fairly stable in our eyes.

On the operating side, OpEx (% sales) grew by nearly 98 basis points y/y in Q2 coming in at 10.7%. Labor costs continue to be a burden to many QSRs, although technology has been greatly impacting the ordering process at many fast food locations.

Chipotle has yet to implement any similar alternative as far as ordering is concerned, although the company is placing an effort to expand their digital ordering platform as previously mentioned. In the near-term, the extended hours may increase the company's OpEx on a dollar basis. Percentage-wise, however, it appears that Chipotle's focus on off-hour sales should more than offset this and perhaps even boost margins later down the line.

Efforts & Initiatives

Nearly all the initiatives which should have a lasting impact in Chipotle's fundamentals revolve around the use of technology. One key system which is currently in the works includes the redesign of the current revenue forecasting and labor scheduling tool used nationwide. Niccol states that:

We're also in the process of redesigning our forecasting and labor scheduling tool. This is a significant undertaking but necessary for us to have accurate sales forecasting and deliver the right amount of labor at the right time to meet the needs of our guests. The new tool will have a best-in-class sales forecasting component that will leverage machine learning to remove the guesswork of determining sales and labor needs for our business. Source: 2Q18 Earnings Call

We see the end product benefiting operating margins, by increasing efficiency in employee scheduling. The new tool is expected to have an improved forecasting component which is obtained through the use of machine learning. More accurate sales forecasting allow for the company to receive more value for their labor expenses. Although labor costs could increase or decrease as a result, the revenue generated alongside this labor is optimized.

Aside from this, the company is launching a new loyalty program in 2019. This goes hand-in-hand with their approximately 4 million monthly users across their mobile app and website. With the company's delivery sales quadrupling in the most recent quarter, there is tremendous potential in this arena. Niccol emphasizes this, claiming:

We know from our customer research that improving access to Chipotle is an important growth lever, whether it be through adding more restaurants or enabling more convenience, like delivery. Source: 2Q18 Earnings Call

Outlook for the long term is bright in our eyes; Chipotle is focusing on driving value in the long-term, and appears to be making all the right moves.

Valuation Update

Chipotle's valuation had kept us skeptical for some time; with shares trading at over 60x FY18 EPS, the price is clearly not a bargain.

Looking at other players in the restaurant space, investors appear to have high expectations for Chipotle - expectations which we believe are now more achievable than ever. On top of this, the company's healthy balance sheet warrants a premium in our eyes.

Margins are much lower relative to peers, with net and operating margins at 3.7% and 5.4%, respectively. The market appears to be pricing in some optimistic margins, although the underlying earnings are setting the foundation here.

Factoring out the company's capital structure, the company trades at nearly 28x EBITDA vs. the peer average of 18x. The high multiple also does not factor in the growth in EBITDA, which should be fairly high as well.

With analysts expecting EPS to grow by nearly 40% from FY18 to FY19, shares are trading at a PEG of roughly 1.5 at the moment. Looking at FY19 EPS, shares are roughly at a PEG of 1.

We upgrade our rating to a buy (from hold) and increase our PT to $600, reflecting upside of nearly 16% in the short-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CMG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.