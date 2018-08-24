Closing Out My Radius Health Short With Lessons Learned

Though I eventually made money, the trade could have been much better executed, and I draw lessons from that.

I’ve recently closed out my Radius Health (RDUS) short position which I initiated in December of 2014 at a price of about $37. Though the trade was profitable (I closed out at around $20.50), it wasn’t really successful. In this article I’d like to dissect the trade, including the fundamental rationale, the price action and the denouement; all the while also discussing how I’m trying to apply the lessons learned to a current trade which I think is analogous to the RDUS situation, viz. my Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) short (see these two articles for reference).

Trade Rationale and Eventual Outcome

I initiated my RDUS short after RDUS spiked on positive phase 3 abaloparatide (brand name Tymlos) results. After some research, I came to the conclusion that the market was over-valuing RDUS’ prospects, in particular the market was down playing:

the competition from a similar, though slightly less effective drug (Forteo) which would soon become available as a generic;

the fact that RDUS had to build an entire sales and marketing organization to sell Tymlos, which would be a very expensive and time consuming endeavor;

the new drug pricing regime which would cap the price at which Tymlos could be sold;

a promising new competitor in Amgen’s romosozumab.

Of these four factors, three have played out generally as predicted, but the fourth factor was proven wrong when romosozumab faced an unexpected setback showing higher than expected heart-related side effects. Amgen and UCB have just recently re-submitted their BLA for romosozumab, but it remains to be seen whether it’s approved, and if so, how restrictive the label might be.

Nonetheless, the combination of the first three factors has controlled the commercialization efforts of Tymlos, belying the market’s earlier optimistic predictions of hefty revenues, cash flows and profits. For example, commercialization of Tymlos began in May 2017, and one year later, SG&A expenses are still running at more than double revenues, and operating cash flows continue to be substantially negative. In other words there are probably many more years ahead for RDUS burning cash and produce net income losses.

Source: SEC filing

The difficulty in commercializing its product isn’t unique to RDUS, indeed prominent twitter commentator Andy Biotech (38.6K followers) recently tweeted this insightful tweet, summarizing how common the difficulty is (or how overly optimistic early investors are):

My RDUS Trade

So if my basic analysis was right and the stock eventually traded down, why do I consider my trade unsuccessful? For both timing and allocation reasons. Here’s a RDUS price graph annotated with my articles, trade position and the Tymlos launch date.

Mistake #1 – Timing

The first mistake was to trade on fundamentals two and a half years before the actual product launch. What I should have done is to have studied the fundamentals, but then waited for a time closer to the launch to begin initiating my position. In this case the stock price highs were made a year and a half before the product launch, so it wasn’t crazy to start a position before the launch, but I had to always keep in mind that the catalyst for this trade was for investors to realize that the rosy assumptions for commercialization were not going to come true — and for that to happen the product had to be launched first. Not only did I have two years of dead money, but in fact I had to deal with a 100% drawdown at one point in the trade, a number which is much larger than the 40% gain I eventually made over 3 years. Proper timing, for short trades in particular, is crucial to successful investing, and I will take this lesson to heart for future trades.

Mistake #2 – Allocation

Perhaps an even bigger mistake in my trade was allocation. Not only was I way too early in my trade execution, but I started with a full position. Had I started with a quarter position, then I would have been able to add at subsequent price spikes, thereby increasing my average price and shortening the overall duration of the (money-weighted) trade. In a certain way allocation and timing go together; where there’s no imminent catalyst, there’s no reason to have a full position, rather if you’re going to trade the stock at all, it should be with idea of taking advantage of volatility; and that can’t be done with a full long term position already on the books.

Applying the Lessons Learned – My AERI Short Trade

I am currently short Aerie Pharmaceuticals for many of the same reasons that I was short RDUS (for more details, see my two articles linked above). For example:

AERI’s Rhopressa was launched after a new competitor drug from B&L, brand named Vyzulta, was recently launched;

In clinical studies, Rhopressa and AERI’s future combo drug Roclatan had many more adverse events than did incumbent competitive drugs or than exhibited by Vyzulta. In particular, many more patients discontinued the drug within six months of use due to these AEs than they did when treated with competitive drugs;

The drug pricing environment is still difficult with much attention being paid to it by politicians and media;

AERI had to develop a sales and marketing team from scratch, this costs substantial time and money which may never be fully recouped by drug sales;

AERI currently trades at a fully diluted market cap of >$3B which I believe is several times larger than eventual peak sales of its drug will support.

With lessons learned from my RDUS trade, the graphic below indicates how I’m trading AERI — even though it has what I believe to be an even better fundamental short case against it.

To begin with, I initiated the first portion of my AERI trade only about a year before the Rhopressa launch, and in that case not only for fundamental reasons, but also because AERI had just completed a stock financing. Having only a half position allowed me to easily weather any drawdowns and to add a second half position after the drug launch when the stock price spiked into the $70s. It has also allowed me to trade on volatility, which is what I hope to continue to do as the stock hopefully swoons over time.

Given the eventual denouement of the RDUS short, and taking into account the trading lessons I gained from it, the AERI short at today’s prices is currently one of my two favorite shorts. Perhaps I will review this trade at some future point, if there are additional lessons to be gleaned from it.

