The Breakout Approaches: Why Stocks Are Going Higher, For Now

The S&P 500 is in a much better place now, relative to earlier this year, and record corporate profits should drive stocks substantially higher before the downturn begins.

However, significant longer-term concerns exist, and the economy could fall into a recession within the next few years, possibly even sooner.

The short to intermediate term economic backdrop looks very constructive for stocks, and the current inflation environment is indicative of a goldilocks atmosphere for equities.

Now it is ready to breakout to new all-time highs and go substantially higher into year-end and beyond.

Breaking Out and Going Substantially Higher From Here

The S&P 500/SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has gone through a deep correction this year, is on the verge of concluding its prolonged consolidation phase, and is on the verge of a substantial breakout. The backdrop for stocks remains constructive, and many key economic factors suggest that the economy is likely to remain in a Goldilocks type environment for some time.

Moreover, there are distinct differences between the S&P 500 now and the S&P 500 going in to 2018. In fact, the whole market dynamic has changed, and is now far more supportive of higher stock prices going forward. Ultimately, SPY is on the verge of a significant breakout, and stocks are likely to go substantially higher from here.

SPY 1-Year Chart

About SPY

SPY is the first major and most popular ETF in the world. It's designed to mimic the exact movement of the S&P 500. The SPY index fund has roughly $272 billion in net assets, and each share in the fund represents a fraction of the holdings.

SPY provides investors with exposure to the S&P 500 index, which is widely regarded as the most significant stock market average for U.S. equities and possibly the world. Since SPY tracks the exact movements of the S&P 500, I will use SPY and the S&P 500 interchangeably throughout this article.

Economic Backdrop: Very Constructive for Stocks

U.S. economic activity continues to expand, corporate profits are at record levels, and key economic readings are overwhelmingly implying that momentum is robust, and could accelerate going forward. Additionally, the Fed, interest rate dynamic is likely to prevent interest rates from going much higher, and the inflation picture suggests that the Goldilocks environment for stocks is likely to continue.

Key Economic Readings

Employment data, manufacturing readings, industrial production numbers, inflation data, retail sales, consumer sentiment, business confidence, and other economic readings are not only pointing to an expanding economy, they are suggesting that the U.S. economy is firing on nearly all cylinders.

The latest business confidence number came in at 58.1, suggesting that business owners feel relatively confident but not overly confident about the state of the U.S. economy. Manufacturing PMI for July was 55.3, and ISM manufacturing PMI came in at 58.1 suggesting that the manufacturing segment in the U.S. is expanding robustly. July's MoM retail sales came in at 0.5%, substantially higher than the 0.2% figure expected by economists, and even recent building permits came in better than expected. In addition, the U.S. economy now has the lowest unemployment rate seen in decades (3.9%), and in most cases, delivers better than expected jobless claims and non-farm payroll numbers.

Are the numbers perfect? No, they aren't, certain housing data has been relatively soft lately, wage growth could be expanding faster than the latest 2.7% reading, and several other indicators could always be better. However, overwhelmingly the numbers are coming in inline, or better than expected, and point to an expanding economy that is likely to continue to grow for some time.

Inflation Suggesting Goldilocks Environment

For now, the level of inflation is essentially perfect for stocks. It's not too hot and it's not too cold. The CPI's last two readings came in at 2.9%, implying that a relatively healthy level of inflation is currently present in the economy. Robust inflation is very favorable for stocks because it keeps prices rising, it fosters economic activity, and perhaps most importantly it helps increase corporate profits as well as stock prices.

Moreover, we are seeing signs of healthy inflation, but not extensive inflation. This is also very favorable, because if inflation gets too hot it will begin to impact consumer purchasing power, which could reflect negatively on stock prices. In addition, overly hot inflation will impact corporate profits due to higher material costs as well. However, for now the level of inflation is suggesting that stocks may be in a Goldilocks environment, a very favorable dynamic for equity prices going forward.

Best GDP Expansion in Years Likely to Continue

Perhaps the best numbers to look at when gauging the health and the likely trajectory of an economy are GDP figures. The U.S. economy expanded at 4.1% in Q2, the strongest increase in roughly 4 years. In addition, GDP has now expanded 17 straight quarters, and shows no signs of stopping. To the contrary, economists are looking for GDP growth to accelerate further next quarter, with current estimates pointing at GDP growth of 4.3% in Q3.

With Q1 GDP expansion at 2.2%, Q2 GDP growth at 4.1%, Q3 GDP growth at 4.3%, all the economy needs is growth of just 1.4% or higher in Q4 to achieve the first 3% GDP year since 2005. Also, there is no inclination that GDP expansion will contract next year. Conversely, due to robust economic activity and the recent introduction of multiple stimuli (tax cuts, infrastructure spending, deregulation, etc.) the economy could continue to expand at a robust pace (3% plus GDP growth) for several more years.

Annual GDP Growth

Record Corporate Profits Likely to Continue

If you are looking for evidence that stocks are in the Goldilocks zone right now you don't have to look further than corporate profits. In Q1 U.S. corporations reported profits of $1.92 trillion. This represents a very strong QoQ increase of 1.7%, and a whopping 16.9% YoY surge. Also, this is for Q1, when GDP was only 2.2%, it's going to be interesting to see what the numbers look like in Q2 and Q3 with 4% plus GDP prints.

It's very likely that corporations will continue to report record earnings going forward due to tax cuts, growth in the economy, increased efficiency, and substantial momentum in many segments. Therefore, stock prices are likely to do very well going forward, especially after the significant correction and prolonged consolidation period we've just witnessed.

The Fed Interest Rate Dynamic

The Fed funds rate is currently at 1.75 - 2%, and will likely be at around 2.5% - 3% by the end of next year. This implies a substantial slowdown in the Fed's rate hike trajectory from a likely 4 increases this year to just 2, maybe 3 next year. Moreover, once the Fed funds rate reaches 3% it could conclude the Fed rate hike cycle, unless extraordinary circumstance like very high inflation dictate otherwise.

3% is a much lower funds rate than in other cycles, but the reason the Fed will likely have difficulty elevating rates beyond 3% is due to the enormous amounts of debt all around. Since key rates are heavily depended on the funds rate elevated rates will make it extremely difficult to pay off debt, or take on new obligations.

For example, the national debt is approaching $21.5 trillion, and will almost certainly be above $22 trillion by the end of this year. A good benchmark to use to figure out servicing payments on the national debt is the 10-year treasury rate, which is currently at 2.82%. Incredibly, the U.S. has dished out over $455 billion in interest payments on the national debt alone in the last fiscal year. And this is while rates were substantially lower for most of the year.

So, let's assume the Fed tightens several more times, the funds rate goes up to 2.75-3%, which would likely cause the 10-year to rise to 3.25-3.5%. Also, the national debt is likely to be around $23 trillion a year from now. Suddenly the annual servicing payment on the national debt increases to $747.5-805 billion, depending if the 10-year is 3.25% or 3.5%. This is approximately a 75% surge from the servicing payments made over the past fiscal year.

So, it is very unlikely that the Fed will raise rates much higher from here. In fact, it cannot raise rates to anywhere near the same levels as in other tightening cycles (6.5% like in the 90s, or 5.25% like in the mid-2000s). Attractive rates are certainly bullish for stocks, and suggest that economic activity along with stock prices can continue to expand for several more years.

Fed Funds Rate

10-Year Treasury

On the flip side, if the Fed does raise rates too rapidly, or too high, it can cause a substantial slowdown in the economy and could even create a currency crisis down the line. This is something to keep an eye on but it does not appear to be an immediate threat, yet.

The Difference Between The S&P 500 Now and Then

In early 2018 it became quite evident that the S&P 500 and stocks in general needed to correct and consolidate before proceeding higher. Stocks became vastly overbought and were illustrating clear characteristics of an unhealthy stock market. This was the distinct reason I put out several articles early in the year, including this one on the day the stock market topped, warning investors of the impending correction.

However, things are completely different now. Stocks have corrected substantially, have gone through a prolonged consolidation period, valuations have adjusted, and the technical setup looks remarkably constructive now. Perhaps most importantly, the overall frothy, stocks can only go higher atmosphere has evaporated, and now stocks can actually begin to move a lot higher.

SPY 1-Year Chart

Other Markets, Now and Then

Just like SPY, other market averages like the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), and the Russell 2000 (IWM) look significantly better now than they did in the beginning of the year. In fact, so much so they are leading the way once again. It is typically a healthy development in a bull market when smaller cap stocks and higher alpha names lead the general stock market higher.

While SPY is still working on a decisive breakout to new all-time highs, the Nasdaq 100 is already 7% higher than where it was when stocks topped on January 28th. A similar phenomenon can be observed with the Russell 2000, which is also above by more than 7% over its January high. All three major averages are illustrating very healthy technical conditions and are likely to proceed substantially higher from current levels.

QQQ 1-Year Chart

IWM 1-Year Chart

The VIX, Now and Then

Another element to consider when looking at the difference "then and now" is the VIX. The fear gauge was ridiculously subdued throughout most of 2017, setting record after record, closing and trading at its lowest levels ever. Essentially, complacency became extreme, and many market participants became convinced that nothing bad could happen, and then of course it did, a correction of 12%, the steepest in several years blindsided many investors.

However, the VIX looks a lot different now. In fact, the VIX has been trading largely around the 12.50 level over the past several months. A level consistent with healthy volatility levels, not overly complement like we saw throughout most of 2017. In addition, the 50 and 200-day moving averages are between 13 and 15, also suggestive of a much healthier market dynamic than the 10-12 levels witnessed throughout most of last year.

VIX 1-Year Chart

Longer-Term Threats Remain

While the short to intermediate term landscape looks very constructive for stock serious long term threats remain.

The Fed's Path Towards Higher Rates

The Fed's policy will likely begin to weigh on the economy down the line. The U.S. has record levels of debt all around, consumer, corporate, and government. Higher interest rates will lead to higher servicing payments and will eventually lead to decreased economic activity. Higher rates could ultimately tip the economy into a recession, and are likely the single greatest threat to the U.S. stock market.

The Flattening Interest Rate Curve

The difference between the 5-year treasury and the 30-year treasury is just 27 basis points now, which is incredibly narrow. Typically, in a healthy market environment rates should be much wider apart. The flattening could be occurring because investors expect to see lower rates in the future, so they are choosing to lock in a relatively low long term rate now before it goes even lower in the future. Essentially, the bond market is telling us that there may be scarcity in "high yielding" safe-haven investments in the future.

5 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

This would likely only occur if the Fed artificial brought rates down via easing, lowering the Fed funds rate, possibly reviving QE, or introducing other forms of monitory manipulation designed to bring rates lower. It is even possible that rates may go negative in the future, which would then make sense to lock in the 30-year rate now, no matter how low it may seem today.

In any case, the fed funds rate would likely only go lower if the economy begins to falter, which is something that could easily happen over the next few years, maybe even 1-2 years. Historically, the flattening of the yield curve has served as a reliable indicator of upcoming recessions. Most notably the yield curve flattened in the late 90s, even inverting around 2000, and in 2005-2007, prior to 2008's financial collapse.

5 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

The Housing Slowdown

Housing data has been somewhat disappointing lately as well. Existing home sales, housing starts, and new home sales have been coming in lighter than expected for several months now. The numbers are not alarming yet, but are definitely something to keep an eye on, as housing data can be relied on as a leading indicator for the overall health of our consumer based economy.

The housing slowdown is likely directly correlated with higher mortgage rates which are at their highest levels in about 7 years. This is one of the consequences of a higher Fed funds rate and could be a prelude of what is to come for other segments of the economy in the future.

The Bottom Line

Stocks are building up substantial momentum, and the short to intermediate term financial backdrop coupled with a Goldilocks type inflation induced environment could enable SPY to move substantially higher from current levels. Many economic indicators, including GDP suggest that growth in the U.S. economy is likely to continue at a robust pace, for now.

In addition, corporations are reporting record profits, and most indicators point to the continuation of this trend. Furthermore, the S&P 500 and other major market averages appear much healthier from a technical standpoint than they did in the beginning of the year.

Therefore, while certain distinct longer-term threats exist, the current atmosphere for stocks is likely to support and sustain significantly higher stock prices in the immediate to intermediate term. I expect the S&P 500 to breakout to new all-time highs, which should lead to a substantial stock market rally into year-end and beyond. The current expansion could continue for another 12-24, but a recession becomes much likelier going into late 2019-2020.

