Tonix Pharmaceuticals Could Fall Hard Ahead

Given how defined this subset is and that the data overall showed efficacy concerns, Tonix Pharmaceuticals is simply reaching for straws in hopes of pulling value out of TNX-102.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) saw a steady rise in value on Tuesday, August 22, 2018, after reporting that a subset of data from a failed Phase 3 clinical trial showed promise. There is little chance that this announcement will lead to anything of real value in the future. It's also worth taking a look at the financials as Tonix isn't on a very sturdy foundation at the moment and a dilutive transaction could be on the horizon. All in all, I'm expecting to see declines ahead.

Tonix Terminates Phase 3 P301 Study

On July 27, 2018, Tonix Pharmaceuticals announced that it would be terminating its Phase 3 P301 clinical trial. The termination was the result of a pre-planned interim analysis that came to the conclusion that the study did not achieve a study continuation threshold with regard to the primary outcome. This primary outcome was improvement in the Clinician Administered PTSD Scale for DSM-5 (CAPS-5) at Week 12 in the modified intent-to-treat population.

Tonix Is Reaching For Value

In an attempt to pull some value out of the so-far-failed asset known as Tonmya, the company is looking in corners of the data, hoping to find good news, and it seems to have done just that.

On August 21, 2018, Tonix Pharmaceuticals announced a poster presentation surrounding a retrospective analysis that revealed a treatment effect in a specific subset of patients.

The data showed that patients who experienced trauma less than or equal to nine years prior to screening saw a benefit from the treatment. The company said that for this subgroup, the p-value of the primary endpoint at week 12, using mixed model repeated measures with multiple imputation, was 0.039. However, there was no benefit seen in patients who experience trauma more than nine years prior to screening.

This data suggests that patients with recent trauma may experience improvement in post traumatic stress disorder symptoms as a result of treatment with Tonmya.

This Data Means Little-To-Nothing When It Comes To Long-Term Value

At first glance, the data released by Tonix Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday seems to be positive. When digging in, this opinion will likely change. First and foremost, the company made a key admission in the press release announcing the "positive" news. Here's a very important snippet from the press release:

The impact of time since trauma on Tonmya treatment response was not evident in the Phase 2 P201 trial.

In the release, the company went on to blame a smaller sample size in the Phase 2 clinical trial for the discrepancy in the data. Nonetheless, if the data suggesting that recent trauma sufferers' experienced benefit was so strong, it would be expected that this same result would be seen across multiple studies. That's not the case here.

Another important factor to consider here is how deeply the company is diving for data. No matter how badly a clinical trial fails, if you dig deep enough, chances are that you will find that some small corner of the trial, some miniature sub-group, saw some benefit. Ultimately, that's what seems to be happening here. The overall trial was a failure. Instead of scrapping the asset and cutting losses, the company is digging for straws, hoping to find value that probably isn't there.

A Dilutive Move On The Horizon

When digging into the most recent 10-Q, I found that the company is in a tough financial position. At the moment, it has approximately $16 million in cash and cash equivalents. That might sound good, but the company's losses are growing and, in the second quarter, came in at more than $6 million, up from $4 million the prior quarter. At this rate of growth in losses, Q3 losses could climb to $9 million, eating up more than half of the company's cash on hand.

Often times, when clinical stage biotechnology companies get in a tough financial position, they look to the market for financing. If a public offer or ATM transaction isn't on the horizon, chances are that the sale of convertible notes is. Either way, dilution is likely on the horizon with the company generating absolutely no revenue and seeing dramatic growth in losses.

Be Prepared For Further Declines

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a company that's stuck between a rock and a hard place. The company has three assets at the moment, but Tonmya is the only one that has made it past preclinical studies to date. Sadly, the treatment is producing data that suggests that it is ineffective. Now, it's back to the drawing board for this company that is going broke and will likely need to issue new shares to access funds in the relatively near future. All in all, I'm expecting to see declines ahead!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.