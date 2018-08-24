6.67% Yielder Worthy Of A Buy

Shares have rallied back, but they are still within the buy range.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) is the one mortgage REIT investing almost exclusively in agency ARMs (adjustable-rate mortgages).

Source: CMO Q1 Earnings Presentation

These securities perform very well when the yield curve is steepening and poorly when it is flattening. Their earnings results have been absolutely dreadful and they have been slashing the dividend repeatedly to keep it in line with earnings.

Sounds like a terrible mortgage REIT, right? That's how the market looks at it. CMO now trades at price to estimated book value of .82. For reference, the REIT tends to be repurchasing shares starting at a price to book value ratio of .85 to .84. At this point, the REIT should be buying back shares and enhancing their total return for Q3 (change in BV + dividend) through the buyback.

This was demonstrated in their Q1 highlights:

During Q2, they weren't using the buyback program because the discount was smaller.

Far larger than normal discounts

It has been very rare for CMO to exceed a 20% discount to trailing book value, as demonstrated in the chart below from their Q2 2016 presentation:

In Q2 2018, they didn't have a presentation. In the two years in between those periods, this slide was generally missing from the quarterly presentations.

Currently the average price-to-book ratio for residential mortgage REITs is running around .96. That is dramatically higher than the value for CMO. In early 2016, many mortgage REITs were running at discounts materially larger than 20%. When considering that CMO saw a discount just over 20%, it helps to remember that many of their peers were at larger discounts.

Earnings

The dreadful earnings these last several quarters reflect the accounting for past positions. Their older positions came with a much larger premium to amortize. The newer positions come with a much smaller premium. Consequently, newer positions should provide materially higher yields. Here's a quote from the Q2 earnings call:

Periods of rising interest rate pose a numbers of challenges for mortgage portfolio firms like Capstead. We attempt to manage interest rate risk by investing solely in short duration ARM securities. Today, just over half of our portfolio will reset in rates inside of 18 months in an average of 6.4 months. With the remainder resetting in rate between 18 and 60 months or so, with an average reset in about 43 months. As a result, coupon interest rates on a portion of loans underlying our portfolio are resetting to more current rates every month which together with new acquisitions allows us to benefit from higher cash yields over time. This in turn affords us the opportunity to eventually recover financing spreads diminished by rising short-term interest rates.

The following table from their Q2 2018 earnings release should do a great deal to simplify it (my notes on the right side):

On the earnings call, management indicated that they were looking at projected net interest spreads of 65 to 75 basis points and assuming 9 turns of leverage that would allow them to earn around 9% to 10% on book value. Here's the Q&A from the earnings call:

Steve DeLaney And Phil I just had to say, I appreciate your candor about the tough environment and admire the discipline you guys are showing by sticking to your long-term strategy despite the headwinds. [Style] drift probably is not - would not serve you with your shareholder base? Just one man's opinion. So having said that, the spread obviously compressing 38 basis points. Robert I wondered if you could comment on the 930 million of new investment. Can you comment on isolating that as you bought those bonds, did you have in mind sort of what a spread would be on that new investment and what type of levered ROE would you expect on your new investments? Thanks. Robert Spears We're right now at a margin. We are trying to buy bonds that have spread of 65 to 75 basis points and so using roughly 9 times leverage that would grow our returns in the kind of 9% to 10% area.

That is materially higher than what investors would expect from looking at the current period income statements. As older ARMs with larger premiums are paid off and new ARMs with smaller premiums are added, we could see material improvement.

Potential catalysts

There are a few potential positive catalysts:

Buying back shares improves total economic return. Natural volatility in the share price should be biased upwards from here since there should be extra buying demand because of the buyback. A steepening of the yield curve would dramatically improve earnings expectations and be expected to increase book value at the same time. We aren't projecting either flattening or steepening, but this is a potential positive catalyst. Speculation around a buyout could drive shares higher. We're not expecting one, but we won't write it off either given Annaly Capital Management's (NLY) desire to consolidate the industry.

Final thoughts

We are rating CMO as a buy under $8.42, which translates to a price-to-book ratio of .85. We like this level because it coincides with where we expect management to support the price with buybacks. We purchased shares at $8.15 and were confident grabbing the "falling knife" because of the huge discount to book value. Shares have rallied back about 2.5% already but still remain within our target buy range.

About The #1 Rated Service “The REIT Forum” Prices will be going up on September 1st The REIT Forum is the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha. We focus primarily on defensive investments with high growth potential. With our strategy, we have returned 22% every year since the inception of our service. It is our objective to find quality investments at a discount, along with trading opportunities for the more active investors. Most of our research is on companies that are excellent investments over the long term. Our service includes spreadsheets comparing every security we cover. This includes risk ratings, buy/sell targets, forecasting dividend growth, dividend history, and many other metrics. The focus of the service is primarily on equity REITs, mortgage REITs, and preferred shares/baby bonds. Subscribers to The REIT Forum have the benefit of real-time alerts via SMS and e-mail on our most actionable content. Come join us for a 2-week trial or learn more information by clicking HERE.



Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY-G, NLY-F, CMO-E, CMO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.