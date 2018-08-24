Helios And Matheson: The Lottery Ticket Idea

Helios and Matheson could be considered a lottery ticket stock due to the low odds of success. Unlike lottery tickets, dilution means that even a jackpot win could result in a loss to shareholders.

Even if MoviePass does manage to beat the odds and succeed, the payout will probably be modest due to dilution.

Given the reviews and app store rankings, MoviePass is probably on track to lose hundreds of thousands of subscribers per month now.

Helios and Matheson (HMNY) is attempting to survive, having made changes to MoviePass that it says has significantly reduced cash burn. However, I believe the chances of it thriving are quite low. While it was once on track to hit 5 million subscribers by the end of 2018, I think it will be pretty lucky to hold onto 2 million by that point.

Damage To The MoviePass Brand

Helios and Matheson has managed to reduce its cash burn through the changes to MoviePass. However, this has come at a severe cost to the MoviePass brand. Consumers have reacted poorly to the changes (such as restricted selections) as well as the prior outages.

The result is that the current version of MoviePass's iPhone app has a one star rating, with 94% of reviews being one star. The previous (August 6th) version fares modestly better with 87% of reviews being one star.

This has resulted in the MoviePass app dropping from a top 25 ranking in the iPhone - Free - Entertainment category to #187 at last check.

Source: Sensortower

MoviePass's Android results have been similar. The latest version of its Google Play app appears to have 6% positive reviews and 94% negative reviews. Its Google Play app ranking has gone from the top 50 in the Free - Entertainment category to #387 at last check and still on a downward trend.

Source: Sensortower

Based on the app rankings, MoviePass is probably signing up less than 50,000 subscribers per month. The churn rate hasn't been disclosed, but it wouldn't surprise me to see it at over 10% per month now. Netflix is reported to have a less than 1% monthly churn rate, while over 5% per month is considered high churn. MoviePass probably had a low churn rate a few months ago, but given the high quantity of negative reviews, a 10+% monthly churn rate now seems reasonable for an estimate.

A 10+% monthly churn rate would mean that MoviePass would be losing over 250,000 subscribers per month at the moment and would be on track to end 2018 with around 2 million subscribers.

The conundrum for Helios and Matheson is that customer satisfaction and subscriber growth rates are inversely related to its cash burn. It can make various changes that significantly reduce its cash burn, but result in highly negative reviews and large subscriber losses. Pushing things further in that direction (such as a limit of two movies per month) would get the company closer to breakeven cashflow, but would also increase the pace of subscriber cancellations. Reverting back to one movie per day and minimal movie restrictions may result in subscriber growth again (although that wouldn't be guaranteed because of wariness about the frequent plan changes), but would also increase cash burn back to previous levels.

High Popularity Among Retail Investors

One thing that struck me about Helios and Matheson is the sheer number of investors that put at least a little bit of money into it recently. Business Insider mentioned that 23,000 investors owned the stock on Robinhood around a month ago, but that jumped to over 73,000 investors by the time Robinhood suspended new purchases a few weeks later. That apparently made Helios and Matheson one of the most owned stocks (at least in terms of total owners) on Robinhood.

Most of the recent purchases probably only involved small amounts of money at least, but I think many investors still underestimate just how much dilution is working against their chances of making money on the stock.

Revenue Sometimes Doesn't Mean Much For Valuation

I think a lot of people purchased Helios and Matheson shares because they liked and used MoviePass and probably knew a fair number of other people who also liked and used MoviePass. However, what made MoviePass great for customers at the time also made it a poor business model. Offering a movie per day without significant restrictions for $9.95 per month resulted in fast subscriber growth but also major losses per subscriber. This is also a case where Helios and Matheson's large revenue number doesn't mean much because the cost of revenue exceeded revenues.

One could probably create a billion dollar revenue business in fairly short order by offering subscribers up to one Starbucks coffee per day for $10 per month. However, that would also be a massive money losing proposition if one had to pay Starbucks full price for all the coffee that the subscribers consumed.

The Lottery Ticket Idea

I've also noticed that some have referred to Helios and Matheson's shares as a lottery ticket. They invest a little amount of money into it with the idea that there is a low chance of it paying off, but the rewards could be great if it did pay off.

For example, one may have invested in Helios and Matheson at $0.50 per share on July 31, with the idea that it could get back to its pre-reverse split price of $21.25 (adjusted for the split). This would be over a 40x return.

However, the massive dilution basically limits the potential return even if Helios and Matheson manages to survive and do well. For example, on July 31, there were 6.7 million shares of Helios and Matheson. By August 14, this reached 636.9 million shares. Over a two week period, essentially around 95x more lottery tickets were sold that will share in any eventual prize.

Thus even if Helios and Matheson makes it back to its past market capitalisation high (of around $350 million), each share would only be worth $0.55. An investor who bought on July 31 therefore would have purchased a lottery ticket that could result in only a 10% gain even if it does pay off (using the last known share count and the previous high for market capitalisation).

That assumes no additional dilution as well. Helios and Matheson can currently issue up to 5 billion shares, so at that point a $350 million market cap would translate into a $0.07 share price. This virtually guarantees a significant loss for the July 31 investor even if the Helios and Matheson lottery ticket wins.

Conclusion

Helios and Matheson has reduced its cash burn, but it appears that the MoviePass brand has been massively damaged. Recent app reviews are highly negative and MoviePass is continuing to drop down the ranking charts. This likely means that MoviePass is losing a large number of subscribers and could be on track for 2 million or less subscribers by the end of 2018. Helios and Matheson could probably halt subscriber losses, but at the cost of increased cash burn again.

Neither situation (high cash burn and a stable to slightly growing subscriber base or a reduced cash burn and a declining subscriber base) is favorable to investors holding Helios and Matheson stock. The company appears to face very poor odds of long-term success, while the threat of dilution means that even if it does beat the odds and succeed, the actual payout could be minimal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.