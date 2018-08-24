Revisiting Kellogg

There are still issues with organic sales but acquisitions have led revenues to regain their positive momentum, while earnings continue to grow at a healthy rate.

Earlier this year, we told you that acquiring shares of Kellogg (K) under $65 would be a great entry point. We told you that we also did our own buying back in 2017 under $65, and again under $60, and questioned whether those prices could be seen again. If they got there, we thought it would be an amazing price. We said plainly "be patient," and let the price come in. Sure enough, in early spring, shares fell under $60. Great. Excellent. End of article.

Ok, but what now? Here we have a situation where shares are at $72 and we are at a crossroads. Shares are up 24% from the lows back in May. That is a great return for those who got in under $60. However, its not an easy sell. On one side we still have value, but risk is higher at these levels with a lower dividend yield and all of the risks we cited previously are still relevant.

So what do we do? In this column, we will discuss recent performance of the name, comment on our thoughts regarding Kellogg's present valuation, and offer our revised 2018 projections now that we are halfway through the year. At the end of the day, we still believe Kellogg is a stellar long-term hold for a dividend growth investor, though waiting for another pullback is ideal before adding.

Dividend growth is stellar

We believe that Kellogg is a stock that you want to consider when the yield is high, ideally around 3.5% or higher. The higher the yield the more downside protection you have, generally, and the better you will be paid to wait for any kind of turnaround. The reason we like this name in a long-term account is that it is a dividend growth name. We love that the dividend continues to grow:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, the dividend has been raised year-after-year. Just a few weeks ago the quarterly dividend was raised to $0.56 each quarter. We call that "winning." This was another 3.7% hike from the prior dividend of $0.54 quarterly. Clearly, Kellogg is a dividend growth machine.

At an annualized dividend of $2.24, the current yield on the stock is 3.1% based on the current share price of $72.33. That is still attractive for any dividend investor. To get back to our entry point for a 3.5% yield, we would need as share price of $64.00 to hit our target yield of 3.5%. As such, we will say plainly, if the stock dips there again, we would be buying. That is our goal, but should you buy shares above this? Should you sell now and just book profits? To answer this, we need to check in on performance.

Top line pressure abating

Second quarter earnings were definitely superior to what we expected. The company reported a top line that surpassed our estimates, and grew year-over-year:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

We want to be very clear. We had seen a number of quarters where year-over-year sales were falling, mostly because of organic issues, as well as currency woes. Here in Q2, sales came in at $3.36 billion. This surpassed our estimates by $110 million. We were slightly more conservative in our estimates versus the Street consensus, which the company surpassed by $60 million. The larger story is that as reported, revenues are up 5.7% from last year. That is key.

Of course, in the quarter sales were helped, as reported, by acquisitions. Making adjustments for currency and acquisitions, organic revenues are still feeling a bit of a pinch and they were down 0.4%, which is a bit disappointing but not terribly surprising. This pressure is based on volume softness in the U.S. and international pricing issues. However, cost savings and productivity initiatives helped boost profit margins, but they were down year-over-year. That said, cost savings and a lower tax rate led to solid earnings growth.

Earnings growth impresses

Given cost controls and rising revenues, we were pleased to see earnings grow markedly. What about actual earnings? Well these came in at $1.14 on an adjusted basis, beating our estimates by $0.10:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Earnings surpassed our expectations thanks to the higher top line, partially offset by a lower gross margin. That said, selling and general/administrative expenses declined 13% to $740 million and this decline was unexpected. We thought flat expenses here would have been a big win. As such, operating profit was up, and earnings surpassed our targets. The earnings were also above the Street consensus, but we think the best news here is that adjusted earnings per share were up 17.5% from last year. However, the name trades at 18 times trailing earnings so this growth seemingly justifies the current share price.

Valuation is fair

When the company was struggling last year, the stock had seen premium valuations in excess of 50 times trailing earnings assigned to the name. Investors paid up for the expected dividend growth and eventual turn around. Tax reform was a big help. We should also point out that the per share earnings are up in part to big share repurchases. In fact, the company spent $516 million in repurchases in 2017 alone which helped give a boost to per share earnings. Share count was 4 million less on a diluted basis in Q2 2018 versus Q2 2017.

Now, here is where things matter. It is not so much trailing earnings that matter, but it is the forward valuation. Based on our current expectation for adjusted earnings per share being as high as $4.61, the forward earnings multiple is a paltry 15.5. This is acceptable, given that we are expecting earnings growth of up to 13.5% (see below). Overall, our 2018 projections suggest growth that puts the stock at a reasonable valuation. This also suggests investors would get a much better deal waiting for shares to recede to our target 3.5% yield, or $64. On top of that, we see the dividend as safe.

The dividend looks safe, but watch the growing payout ratio

We showed that the dividend continues to grow year-after-year. We also opined that this dividend growth looks set to continue in the years ahead. To ensure that the dividend can continue to be paid, we have to ensure there are sufficient in cash flows, which helps ensure the payout ratio is reasonable. Generally speaking, we consider a dividend payout ratio less than 80% as implying the dividend is more than secure, and even more secure at 70%. To see what the payout ratio looks like, we can look to cash flows, relative to the dividends paid.

The company's cash from operating activities minus capital expenditures help us arrive at a cash flow measure from which we can examine the dividend payout ratio. Each year, the cash flow measure has been around $1.3 billion give or take, though in 2018 we are projecting lower cash flow thanks to higher property expenses:

*projected

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

We like to look at the annual figure as it gives us a better look compared to a single quarter. Considering the company has paid between $700 and ~$750 million in dividends over the last four years (including 2018's projections) we can see the dividend payout ratio has been comfortably below 80%, but is now looking to eclipse 70% this year:

*projected

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

The reason that the payout ratio has risen is that dividends have been raised. This has been offset by share repurchases. The other reason the payout ratio has risen of late is the much heavier degree of capital expenditures in recent years as the company has invested toward the future. Although cash from activities should be around $1.6 billion this year, the company has upped its spending plan by another $50 million to $550 million in capex, which is why we are targeting about $1.05 billion in cash flows, which should result in a payout ratio of about 72%. We view this as comfortable, and the dividend as safe. Going forward these investments are likely to drive cash from operating activities higher, allowing for room for the dividend to expand.

As far as cash goes, depending on the quarter there is positive cash added to the balance, or some cash burn. After the present quarter, the company had $257 million in cash on hand, and $17.9 billion in current assets. Debt is reasonable, with long-term debt at $8.7 billion. We believe this is manageable and note that debt has increased to fund acquisitions and forward growth plans.

Forward initiatives for growth

As we have mentioned, the company's strategy has been to make strategic acquisitions which could help drive future revenues and earnings. In 2017, the company picked up Chicago Bar Company for $596 million. In 2016, the company picked up Parati, a Brazilian food brand for $381 million. Back in 2015 the company picked up 50% interest in Multipro Singapore, which is a leading distributor in Nigeria and Ghana. We like the moves to penetrate emerging markets. We think it is smart, as North America and Europe are so saturated with competition. A few weeks ago the company picked up another 1% of this company, and now owns the controlling stake.

These acquisitions have added over $250 million year-to-date in sales. The company's cost savings program, Project K, has led to over half a billion in savings, further allowing investment in current brands and future acquisitions. We will continue to monitor the company's progress in its key brands, as well as plans for acquisitions moving forward. While time will tell, thus far with revenues and earnings rising generally over time, we are pleased with the progress.

Our revised 2018 projections

As we consider the company's performance moving forward, we are optimistic. Our projections consider the impact of acquisitions, the trajectory of key metrics, the impact of tax reform, and currency issues, and of course, year-to-date performance. For 2018, we continue to expect top-line weakness on an organic basis. On a currency neutral basis we are targeting sales that will be 3% to +5%, with overall as reported sales to grow 5.5%-6.5%. We expect organic sales issues that we have seen to continue to weigh, and are targeting them to be flat for the year.

Thanks to better performance on costs savings initiatives then we saw coming we expect the bottom line to improve beyond our initial projections. We expected 2018 earnings per share could improve 10.5% to 13.5% in 2018. We now see an improvement of 11.75% to 13.5% as likely. Therefore, currency neutral, comparable earnings could approximate a range of $4.53 to $4.61. This implies a forward earnings multiple of 15.5 at the top end of our range.

Our take here

If you are sitting on a 24% gain, definitely take SOME profit. If you are on the sidelines, we would not be buyers here but do believe that the stock is fairly valued for the earnings growth it is offering moving forward. We still have a volume pressure in the US which concerns us.

While shares are yielding a healthy 3.1%, we want you to consider the name at a better price. If you are holding for the long-term, wait for the name to approach a 3.5% yield again. This would be $64 as a target to add-on. In the present market environment, having some dividend stocks on your shopping list is a wise idea. Dividend growth, with a chance for share appreciation long-term, are the types of stocks we should look to invest in. Kellogg fit this profile not too long ago. Let the name come down again and then do some buying.

Disclosure: I am/we are long K.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.