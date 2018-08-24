Best Buy: The Next Retailer To Shine?

While I recognize the broad market and company-specific positives, I also note that the stock has become less of a bargain.

I expect to see very solid results on Tuesday driven by strength in the largest computing and mobile phones sub-category, partially countered by some margin pressures.

The retail space has been on a run.

Aided by the thick of a macroeconomic upcycle that has gotten consumers spending above and beyond their rising personal incomes (see first chart below), the retail peer group (XRT) has been lavishly outperforming broad equities (SPY) since the start of June 2018 -- by nearly 10% in market returns over a short period of less than three months. Credit: Customer Think

I think there is a very good chance that Best Buy (BBY) will be the next major retail chain to confirm the favorable trends in the space. The company is scheduled to report fiscal 2Q19 earnings on Tuesday, August 28th. The Street seems to have already anticipated, at least partly, what is shaping up to be a strong quarter for the Richfield-based company. Consensus revenue estimate of $9.27 billion currently sits above the high end of management's $9.1 billion to $9.2 billion guidance, while an expected $0.82 in EPS would match management's best-case scenario laid out last quarter.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from BEA - Bureau of Economic Analysis

I continue to find Best Buy one of the best-positioned retailers in its sub-category, having arguably remained the only large-scale, mostly brick-and-mortar electronics and appliances specialist in the country with the exit of once giant Sears (SHLD) and pure-play hhgregg (HGG). The consequences seem to be found in recent record-breaking comps and massive all-around earnings beats.

For the most recent quarter, I can't help but predict another wave of good news, particularly on the top line. I believe a repeat of strong performance across most if not all product lines, channels and geographies will take place. Encouraging results by leading consumer electronics suppliers, including Apple (AAPL) and HP Inc. (HPQ), tells me that this will be particularly true of Best Buy's largest computing and mobile phones sub-category (representing nearly 50% of total revenues in fiscal 1Q19).

Below are my projections for fiscal 2Q19. In addition to expecting above-consensus revenues, I believe gross margin will pull back slightly YOY, as they did last quarter as a result of the revenue mix move towards recurring service sales abroad and producer inflationary pressures. Opex as a percentage of revenues should dip YOY as SG&A continues to grow, but likely at a slower pace than the top line. Once again, because of Best Buy's razor-thin margins, a lower effective tax rate and share repurchases should be the key drivers in EPS growth over 2017 levels.

Source: DM Martins Research, using historical data from company reports

On the stock

Judging by the bullishness presented above, it seems at first glance that I would be a confident BBY bull going into the print.

But while I recognize the talent of the management team and the undeniable macro tailwinds that the company has been riding, I also note that the stock has become less of a bargain over the past year. As the chart below illustrates, current forward PEG of 1.35x is noticeably higher than last quarter's 1.09x, when an unjustifiable wave of pessimism pushed share price below $70 and briefly opened a window of opportunity.

Those who choose to buy or hold an existing position in BBY ahead of earnings day should be comfortable with a couple of risk factors. First, the stock could pull back as investors pocket unrealized gains, should next week's results not prove to be a blowout as they have been in the recent past. Second, keeping a longer-term horizon in mind, BBY seems (at least in theory) to be more of a pro-cyclical play whose fundamentals could deteriorate more than other retailers' in the case of future macro challenges.

Overall, I continue to admire the company and have an appreciation for the stock. This time, however, I am less of a "pound the table" enthusiast of buying BBY ahead of earnings.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article, follow me by clicking the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. And to dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, HPQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.